Jesús Casique: Crisis eléctrica desinfla estimaciones del PIB

Jesús Casique: Crisis eléctrica desinfla estimaciones del PIB

Por redaccionbd -
917
66
COMPARTIR

El Ministerio de Economía y Finanzas fundió la estimación de crecimiento económico para 2016, el presupuesto nacional “no contempló el comportamiento del PIB”. También obvió el impacto de la crisis eléctrica en las actividades productivas, así que iluminar la reactivación está en veremos.

El riesgo del colapso en la generación del Guri, que ya toca la cota 443,66 metros sobre el nivel del mar, pone más piedras al de reanimar los sectores que motorizan la economía.

De acuerdo a Jesús Casique, economista y director de Capital Market Finance, se prevé “un impacto fuerte en dos sectores de la economía que representan el 25 por ciento del PIB. Manufactura y comercio”. La proyección arrastra cifras de dos dígitos. “Podemos estar experimentando una contracción de 16 al 16,5 por ciento” del producto interno bruto de 2016 por el coletazo .

Son aproximaciones según el comportamiento de 2015 que situó una contracción cercana a 6,8 por ciento. Las consecuencias de racionamientos y la falta de medios alternativos a la generación del Guri trancan las posibilidades de agilizar los productos en tiempos de crisis económica.

Casique advierte que viene “incremento de la depresión económica” de continuar la inestabilidad, ya marcada por una desconfianza que aleja a inversionistas y empresarios. Y frente a una vulneración de la de servicio eléctrico en áreas estratégicas para el aumento de oferta de bienes y servicios.

Con la opacidad en el diagnóstico de cómo está la economía en 2016 y las cifras “trancadas” que oculta el Banco Central de Venezuela se sepultan iniciativas hacia una recuperación de los agentes económicos. “El motor de la economía es la confianza, si no hay, no va a reactivarse”, recalca el economista.

Saber qué pasa con la electricidad transita en el mismo pasillo de oscuridad de la economía que engaveta el BCV. El Sistema Eléctrico Nacional (SEN) también mantiene en reservas los indicadores de oferta disponible de electricidad.

A través de la red social Twitter, Corpoelec asoma datos, ayer entró en funcionamiento la máquina 12 de la hidroeléctrica aportando mil megavatios, sin detallar la demanda nacional y la generación.

La Verdad

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

66 COMENTARIOS

DEJA UN COMENTARIO