Creciente temor a incumplimiento de pagos asedia flujos petroleros de Venezuela

A medida que Venezuela queda más cerca de agotar casi todas las alternativas para cumplir con el pago de su deuda, algunos participantes del mercado petrolero evalúan seriamente las posibles implicaciones de un evento sin precedentes: el default de un gran productor de crudo.

 

La estatal venezolana PDVSA debe desembolsar alrededor de 5.200 millones de dólares a tenedores de bonos en el 2016, buena parte en octubre y noviembre, una suma que según expertos será muy difícil de reunir, luego de que el Gobierno usó casi todas sus reservas disponibles en el pago de 1.500 millones de dólares en deuda que vencía esta semana.

Una cesación de pagos podría impactar a algunas de las exportaciones del país miembro de la OPEP al reducir su capacidad de importar crudo y combustibles usados para mezclar con su crudo extra pesado, de acuerdo a expertos y fuentes.También podría degradar la calidad de su gasolina doméstica al limitar las compras de los componentes necesarios para formularla.

Mientras el riesgo de un incumplimiento aumenta tras demoras en los pagos de PDVSA a sus proveedores, algunas firmas que le venden productos han comenzado a usar intermediarios o a exigir precios más elevados ante el temor de acumular cuentas sin cobrar, de acuerdo a firmas que comercian con la estatal.

“Una posible moratoria de PDVSA es preocupante para todo el mundo”, dijo a Reuters una fuente de una petrolera estadounidense que compra a PDVSA. Y en caso de que la compañía venezolana logre reunir suficientes fondos para pagar a los bonistas, “no estará en condiciones de pagarle a sus proveedores”.

Las consecuencias de un incumplimiento para el suministro global de crudo, afectado por el mayor sobre abastecimiento en décadas, son difíciles de prever, aunque expertos están observando de cerca el deterioro de las finanzas de los países exportadores en busca de elementos que puedan alterar los mercados.

“Por supuesto, Venezuela lidera la lista”, dijo a Reuters esta semana Daniel Yergin, presidente de la firma de análisis IHS.

Disminución de ingresos

Sin la importación de crudo ligero y diluyentes como la nafta que subieron a unos 110.000 barriles por día (bpd) en el 2015, PDVSA tendría dificultades para exportar un estimado de 235.000 bpd de sus propias mezclas pesadas de crudo, de acuerdo a cálculos basados en datos de volúmenes de ThomsonReuters, una situación que podría ayudar a aliviar el exceso de suministros globales.

Buena parte del estimado de 2 millones de bpd en exportaciones de Venezuela, una parte de ellos puestos como garantía por préstamos de largo plazo, posiblemente seguirá enviándose al exterior porque la totalidad de la producción de PDVSA no depende de importaciones y el país ha estado incrementando sus embarques a aliados políticos en la última década.

El envío de mezclas de crudo a Estados Unidos y Asia también podría mantenerse si los socios de PDVSA, que incluyen a la estadounidense Chevron, la rusa Rosneft, la española Repsol y la china CNPC, aseguran la provisión de diluyentes, tal como la petrolera venezolana ya les ha pedido.

Aún así, también es probable que una cesación de pagos reduzca la importación de componentes de combustibles, que han subido a unos 85.000 bpd debido al consumo creciente de gasolina de alto octanaje más barata mientras cae la producción doméstica.

Venezuela fue el tercer mayor proveedor de crudo a Estados Unidos el año pasado y el sexto comprador de combustibles estadounidenses de América Latina.

Si bien el pago pendiente de PDVSA de unos 3.300 millones de dólares en el cuarto trimestre parece estar más allá de sus capacidades, la moratoria aún está lejos de concretarse y el presidente de la compañía, Eulogio Del Pino, dijo esta semana que está tomando todas las medidas para evitar ese escenario.

Además, factores como la inesperada recuperación de los precios del crudo, ventas de activos, nuevos créditos o acuerdos de refinanciamiento han alejado más el evento de un default, de acuerdo a Benjamin Ramsey de JP Morgan.

En un reporte en el que dijo no estar viendo todavía la posibilidad de un incumplimiento en Venezuela, JP Morgan dijo, sin embargo, que las mejores intenciones de PDVSA “no pueden superar la dura y fría realidad de una disminución de sus flujos de caja”.

Por Marianna Parraga/Reuters

