Crean prenda de vestir que cambia de forma dependiendo quiÃ©n te mira

Con el objetivo de fusionar la industria de la moda con laÂ tecnologÃ­a,Â la arquitecta y diseÃ±adoraÂ Behnaz Farahi presentÃ³ una prenda de vestir impresa en 3D capaz de cambiar de forma dependiendo que tipo de persona mira al usuario.

La prenda integra una cÃ¡mara oculta entre las especies de pÃºas que forman su diseÃ±o. El dispositivo escondido se encarga de detectar si la persona que estÃ¡ mirando al usuario de la prenda es hombre o mujer, asÃ­ como la edad. Dependiendo de esos factores, las pÃºas cambian de forma.

Esta nueva prenda de vestir, llamada Caress of the Gaze (Caricia de la mirada), ha sido desarrollada por Pier 9Â Artists in Residence, un proyecto artÃ­stico creado por la empresa Autodesk, y patrocinado por el estudio Madworkshop.

Para la creaciÃ³n de producto se utilizÃ³ una impresora Stratasys Objet Connex500 3D, la cual permite fabricar materiales compuestos que tienen distintas flexibilidades y densidades.

Pero no es la primera vez que Farahi presenta esta clase de productos. Anteriormente, presentÃ³ Synapse, un casco que se ilumina dependiendo de la actividad cerebral de la persona

Fuente: ELÂ NACIONAL WEB