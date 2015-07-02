Corpoelec terceriza a integrantes de la milicia

Corpoelec terceriza a integrantes de la milicia

Por biendateao
Son contratados temporalmente a pesar de tener dos aÃ±os trabajando para la empresa, segÃºn el acuerdo con el Ministerio de la Defensa

La prÃ¡ctica de la tercerizaciÃ³n del empleo en los organismos y empresas del Estado se pone en evidencia en la CorporaciÃ³n ElÃ©ctrica Nacional a travÃ©s de la contrataciÃ³n de integrantes de la milicia, pagÃ¡ndoles con raciones, dentro del Programa Pica y Poda, y otras iniciativas de Corpoelec, segÃºn el documento Directiva Nro.Mb-Dir-CGMB.8AKC-003-2013.

El escrito, dado a conocer por fuentes del sector que solicitaron el anonimato, demuestra las condiciones laborales desfavorables para unos 1.500 milicianos que, segÃºn el informe, prestan su apoyo a Corpoelec en favor de la patria y la seguridad de las instalaciones elÃ©ctricas.

Sin embargo, las condiciones de trabajo de estas personas son precarias y contrarias a los lineamientos de la OrganizaciÃ³n Internacional del Trabajo sobre el empleo decente con salario suficiente. Y es que los milicianos trabajan hace dos aÃ±os para Corpoelec en las mismas funciones, por lo que ya deberÃ­an estar en la nÃ³mina fija de la empresa como lo ordena la Ley OrgÃ¡nica del Trabajo.

Â La LOT prohÃ­be cualquier mecanismo de tercerizaciÃ³n como que los milicianos sigan adscritos a un convenio de carÃ¡cter temporal firmado por la corporaciÃ³n estatal elÃ©ctrica y el Ministerio de la Defensa en 2013.

Los tÃ©rminos de contrataciÃ³n utilizados en el documento son militares, ademÃ¡s de que en la LOT esta figura no es mencionada. Es asÃ­ que a los hombres y mujeres de la milicia, contratados en Pica y Poda y otras funciones de seguridad, mantenimiento y fiscalizaciÃ³n del Sistema ElÃ©ctrico Nacional, les pagan con raciones, consistentes en un salario mÃ­nimo ademÃ¡s de 50% de la Unidad Tributaria por concepto de bono de alimentaciÃ³n.

En el documento se seÃ±alan las normas y procedimientos de control interno dirigidos a la ejecuciÃ³n de los recursos financieros que recibe la milicia por parte de Corpoelec â€œcon ocasiÃ³n a la movilizaciÃ³n por empleo temporal de los milicianos y milicianas que integran las unidades de servicio y mantenimiento Pica y Poda con ocasiÃ³n al convenio suscrito entre la CorporaciÃ³n ElÃ©ctrica Nacional S.A y el MPPD a travÃ©s del Comando General de la Milicia Bolivarianaâ€.

Ana DÃ­az – El Nacional

