Coronel zuliano es el nuevo jefe (E) de la Oficina Nacional contra Delincuencia Organizada

El coronel zuliano Julio CÃ©sar Mora SÃ¡nchez fue designado Jefe (E) de la Oficina Nacional contra la Delincuencia Organizada y Financiamiento al Terrorismo del Ministerio de Relaciones Interiores, Justicia y Paz.
PANORAMA
En diciembre de 2014, Julio CÃ©sar Mora SÃ¡nchez fue designado como director de la PolicÃa Nacional AnticorrupciÃ³n.
â€œHe designado al coronel Julio CÃ©sar Mora SÃ¡nchez como director de la PolicÃa Nacional AnticorrupciÃ³n que ya tiene sus primeros nÃºcleos y que he ido preparando en el transcurso de estos mesesâ€, expresÃ³ durante la designaciÃ³n el presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro.
El oficial egresÃ³ en 1990 de la Escuela de FormaciÃ³n de Oficiales de la Guardia Nacional (Efofac) en la promociÃ³n Batalla de San Mateo. Se ha formado en diversas Ã¡reas de orden pÃºblico.
