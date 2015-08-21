Coronel Raga fuera de la cÃ¡rcel

Coronel Raga fuera de la cÃ¡rcel

El coronel del EjÃ©rcito JosÃ© MartÃ­n Raga fue liberado tras haber sido detenido por criticar al gobierno en una entrevista con Newsweek En EspaÃ±ol.

Raga quien era el jefe del NÃºcleo de Desarrollo EndÃ³geno Bejarano en La Mariposa, no puede continuar su cargo, segÃºn detallÃ³ la periodista Sebastiana BarrÃ¡ez.

El funcionario llamÃ³ a la rectificaciÃ³n del proceso polÃ­tico del paÃ­s.

 

