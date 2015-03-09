Conviasa: Viajeros pagarÃ¡n tasa aeroportuaria en el paÃ­s de destino

Conviasa: Viajeros pagarÃ¡n tasa aeroportuaria en el paÃ­s de destino

Por biendateao -
2404
619
COMPARTIR

El Consorcio Venezolano de Industrias AeronÃ¡uticas y servicios AÃ©reos, Conviasa, informÃ³ mediante su cuenta en la red social Twitter, que los pasajeros que viajen al exterior con ellos, deberÃ¡n pagar la tasa aeroportuaria en el paÃ­s de destino.

La medida de la aerolÃ­nea entrarÃ¡ en vigencia a partir del prÃ³ximo 16 de marzo.

â€œLos usuarios cuya tasa haya sido incluida en la compra del boleto deberÃ¡n cancelar el impuesto en el paÃ­s destino. En este caso se le entregarÃ¡ una nota de crÃ©dito por el monto cancelado previamenteâ€, explicÃ³ la aerolÃ­nea mediante tuits.

