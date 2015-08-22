Control Ciudadano: Hay garantÃ­as constitucionales que no pueden restringirse en Estado de...

Control Ciudadano para la Seguridad, la Defensa y la Fuerza Armada Nacional, dado el alcance que un Estado de ExcepciÃ³n anunciado por el Presidente de la RepÃºblica tiene para los ciudadanos, por afectar el goce de derechos humanos y restringir garantÃ­as constitucionales, hace del conocimiento de los venezolanos, lo siguiente:

Existen garantÃ­as y derechos de los ciudadanos que no pueden ser restringidos ni suprimidos aun dictÃ¡ndose un Estado de ExcepciÃ³n en Venezuela, de acuerdo con lo establecido en los artÃ­culos 339 de la ConstituciÃ³n de la RepÃºblica Bolivariana de Venezuela, 4 (2) del Pacto Internacional de Derechos Civiles y PolÃ­ticos y 27 (2) de la ConvenciÃ³n Americana sobre Derechos Humanos.

Estos derechos que deben ser garantizados en todo momento por el Estado a los ciudadanos, incluso existiendo un Estado de ExcepciÃ³n, son:

1. El derecho a la vida.
2. El reconocimiento a la personalidad JurÃ­dica.
3. La protecciÃ³n de la familia.
4. La igualdad ante la ley.
5. La nacionalidad.
6. La libertad personal y la prohibiciÃ³n de prÃ¡ctica de desapariciÃ³n forzada de personas.
7. La integridad personal, fÃ­sica, psÃ­quica y moral.
8. El derecho a no ser sometido a esclavitud o servidumbre.
9. La libertad de pensamiento, conciencia y religiÃ³n.
10. La legalidad y la irretroactividad de las leyes, especialmente de las leyes penales.
11. El derecho al debido proceso.
12. El amparo constitucional.
13. La participaciÃ³n, el sufragio y el acceso a la funciÃ³n pÃºblica.
14. Y el derecho a la informaciÃ³n.

Control Ciudadano ha venido observado con preocupaciÃ³n cÃ³mo en el marco de la llamada â€œguerra econÃ³micaâ€ o de las â€œoperaciones de liberaciÃ³n del puebloâ€ (OLP) que ha ordenado el Presidente de la RepÃºblica; los cuerpos de seguridad del Estado y la Fuerza Armada Nacional, han violado derechos humanos, a travÃ©s de prÃ¡cticas de confiscaciÃ³n y detenciones arbitrarias sin el debido proceso y el derecho a la presunciÃ³n de inocencia, ademÃ¡s de haber incurrido en otras modalidades de violaciÃ³n de garantÃ­as, referidas al derecho al honor y a la comunicaciÃ³n, a la protecciÃ³n de la integridad, fÃ­sica, psÃ­quica y moral de las personas, a la inviolabilidad del hogar domÃ©stico, al debido proceso en actuaciones judiciales y administrativas, el derecho a la defensa y el derecho a ser oÃ­do en cualquier clase de proceso. Sin menoscabo de la presunciÃ³n que se tiene de haberse violado el derecho a la vida en ejecuciones cometidas contra personas que han sido calificadas por el gobierno como â€œdelincuentesâ€.

Es en este sentido y en el marco de estos antecedentes, que Control Ciudadano exhorta al Gobierno venezolano y a la Fuerza Armada Nacional a vigilar que las actuaciones a desplegarse en cumplimiento de este Estado de ExcepciÃ³n que ha sido anunciado por el Presidente de la RepÃºblica, NicolÃ¡s Maduro en la jurisdicciÃ³n de 5 municipios fronterizos del Estado TÃ¡chira (BolÃ­var, UreÃ±a, JunÃ­n, Capacho-Libertad y Capacho-Independencia), respete la ConstituciÃ³n, asÃ­ como los tratados y pactos internacionales en la materia suscritos, para esta circunstancia.

Finalmente Control Ciudadano apela a las instituciones nacionales e internacionales de defensa de los Derechos Humanos a que eleven el mÃ¡ximo nivel de vigilancia sobre el cumplimiento de las obligaciones que debe garantizar el Estado venezolano frente a un Estado de ExcepciÃ³n.

Este comunicado se emite en el marco del derecho a la participaciÃ³n en los asuntos pÃºblicos, el derecho a la libertad de expresiÃ³n y el derecho a la libertad de conciencia que tienen los ciudadanos venezolanos de acuerdo al artÃ­culo 62 de la ConstituciÃ³n de la RepÃºblica Bolivariana de Venezuela, esperando contar con las garantÃ­as de no ser objeto de represalias por ello y con el Ã¡nimo de contribuir con el respeto a los derechos humanos y la paz de la RepÃºblica.

RocÃ­o San Miguel
Presidente
Control Ciudadano para la Seguridad, la Defensa y la Fuerza Armada Nacional

