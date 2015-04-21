ContralorÃ­a cita a Capriles, MCM y Borges para aclarar “inconsistencias” en declaraciones...

ContralorÃ­a cita a Capriles, MCM y Borges para aclarar “inconsistencias” en declaraciones de patrimonio

La ContralorÃ­a General de la RepÃºblica emitiÃ³ una notificaciÃ³n por cartel contra los dirigentes opositores Henrique Capriles Radonski, MarÃ­a Corina Machado y Julio Borges, por supuestas “inconsistencias” en sus declaraciones juradas de patrimonio.

Manuel Galindo, contralor de la RepÃºblica, manifestÃ³ este lunes Â a Radio Nacional de Venezuela que las notificaciones se encuentran ajustadas a derecho y que los tres lÃ­deres de la oposiciÃ³n deberÃ¡n explicar las supuestas irregularidades detectadas en cada declaraciÃ³n jurada.

El contralor resaltÃ³ Â que trabajan por desarrollar la cultura anticorrupciÃ³n, por lo que se prevÃ© para para el mes de julio que todos los funcionarios pÃºblicos en ejercicio hayan realizado sus respectivas declaraciones juradas de patrimionio.

â€œEs nuestro deber, nuestra obligaciÃ³n, que de no hacerlo acarrea sancionesâ€, sentenciÃ³ Galindo.

