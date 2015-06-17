Consecomercio: “No es eliminar, es abastecer”

â€œNo es eliminar, no es obligar, es abastecer, si tenemos los productos, Â si los anaqueles estÃ¡n llenos, si el paÃ­s estÃ¡ produciendo, si importamos lo que no producimos, no vamos a tener este tipo de problemasâ€, precisÃ³ Ramos en el programaNoticia Viva de UniÃ³n Radio.

Sobre la posible suspensiÃ³n de venta de productos por dÃ­a, de acuerdo a los terminales de cÃ©dula y otros mecanismos, asegura que esas medidas no atacan el problema de fondo.â€œTodo va a seguir igual con las colas, con nÃºmero de cÃ©dula o sin nÃºmero de cÃ©dula, porque el problema es que no hayâ€, explicÃ³.

â€œEl ministro Osorio tiene que entender que si no hay productos en los anaqueles, si no tenemos como comprarlos porque no nos venden Â los dÃ³lares, el ciudadano sufre las consecuencias de todo estoâ€, agregÃ³ Ramos sobre las recientes declaraciones del ministro de alimentaciÃ³n Carlos Osorio sobre las ventas controladas.

Ramos afirmÃ³ que mientras no se restablezca la confianza entre el gobierno, el flujo comercial y los empresarios,Â persistirÃ¡n las fallas en el mercado. â€œTu puedes poner gandolas y gandolas frente a un supermercado, si no hay confianza las vas a vender todasâ€, concluyÃ³.