Consecomercio: “No es eliminar, es abastecer”

Consecomercio: “No es eliminar, es abastecer”

Por biendateao -
5101
200
COMPARTIR
La presidenta de Consecomercio, Cipriana Ramos, asegura que eliminar o establecer ventas controladas por terminal de cÃ©dula o por captahuellas, no solucionarÃ¡ las fallas de abastecimiento en el paÃ­s
UniÃ³n Radio

â€œNo es eliminar, no es obligar, es abastecer, si tenemos los productos, Â si los anaqueles estÃ¡n llenos, si el paÃ­s estÃ¡ produciendo, si importamos lo que no producimos, no vamos a tener este tipo de problemasâ€, precisÃ³ Ramos en el programaNoticia Viva de UniÃ³n Radio.

Sobre la posible suspensiÃ³n de venta de productos por dÃ­a, de acuerdo a los terminales de cÃ©dula y otros mecanismos, asegura que esas medidas no atacan el problema de fondo.â€œTodo va a seguir igual con las colas, con nÃºmero de cÃ©dula o sin nÃºmero de cÃ©dula, porque el problema es que no hayâ€, explicÃ³.

â€œEl ministro Osorio tiene que entender que si no hay productos en los anaqueles, si no tenemos como comprarlos porque no nos venden Â los dÃ³lares, el ciudadano sufre las consecuencias de todo estoâ€, agregÃ³ Ramos sobre las recientes declaraciones del ministro de alimentaciÃ³n Carlos Osorio sobre las ventas controladas.

Ramos afirmÃ³ que mientras no se restablezca la confianza entre el gobierno, el flujo comercial y los empresarios,Â  persistirÃ¡n las fallas en el mercado. â€œTu puedes poner gandolas y gandolas frente a un supermercado, si no hay confianza las vas a vender todasâ€, concluyÃ³.

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

200 COMENTARIOS

  1. Hola Adriana!Te agradecemos infinitamente y de corazÃ³n tus coPt!eariosnmara nosotros es sumamente importante establecer una comunicaciÃ³n que nos mantenga enlazados con lo mejor que cada uno pueda aportar a los otros.Muchas felicidades para vos tambiÃ©n. Te mandamos un abrazo de almas.Alejandra y Carlos

  4. 92 10-12-11 spune: sa raspunzi la intrebari, cum te-am rugat mai sus1. cu ce aplicatie rulezi filmul ?2. ti se face ecranul negru si cand te uiti la un film de pe youtube in fullscreen? +43V-a ajutat acest raspuns?

  6. Ich warte noch auf eine Antwort wie eine LÃ¼ge eine Ansicht oder Meinung sein kann, die es zu akzeptieren gelte?â€œWer objektiv sein will, muss auch Meinungen und Ansichten akzeptierenâ€Sie bezeichnen die LÃ¼ge Grass, Israel wolle den Iran durch Atombomben vernichten als Ansicht und Meinung? Seit wann sind denn LÃ¼gen dieses?

  7. Hi Shane,Like you I’m a fan of 5 l coms.A few I own right now.ensak.com (30 type ins a day and a word in Swedish / guess thats the traffic source)aceby.comkudge.comyonth.comsneld.comjewdy.comorkic.comsnimo.comkruwz.comwojam.comyenro.comcamky.comI tend to research 5 l coms available to hand reg as so many are names (first and surnames), places or words in foreign languages. I regularly also reg them just down to their cute factor too.

  9. GAMEBOOKING! I don’t play FB games, I don’t have time for them! And I don’t want to be a part of your Network! Sorry!There are actually people on FB who seem as if they only spend time building farms, and defending their castles or whatever. But, of course I have time to read up on HTBAD. It’s educational, right?

  10. Como no tienen dignidad ni inteligencia hablan con la misma responsabildad que un niÃ±o. Tienen todo a su favor: ley, policia y ejÃ©rcito.Nosotros a cabrearnos y a dormir con el asco en la boca y cada vez mÃ¡s pobres.Ni siquiera piensan en los niÃ±os que estÃ¡n siendo muy afectados por esta crisis provocada por los bancos.En fin…Saludos.

  11. Just a couple of comments:On the first photo, I would try to pull a little more detail out of the foliage in the foreground. It looks a little too dark to me.On the last photo, Spaceship Earth looks great, as do the clouds in the sky. But the out of focus flowers distract me. I think I understand what you were going for, but perhaps the flowers shouldn’t take up so much of the frame. Either that, or have the flowers in focus and the bokeh on Spaceship Earth.Nice work overall!

  20. à¤¬à¤¢े à¤¹ुà¤ à¤ªैà¤° à¤•ो à¤¢ंà¤•à¤¨े à¤•े à¤²िà¤ à¤šाà¤¦à¤° à¤¬à¤¢़à¤¨े à¤•े à¤ª्à¤°à¤¯ाà¤¸ à¤®ें à¤¸ाà¤°ी à¤–ुà¤¶िà¤¯ाँ , à¤¸ाà¤°े à¤¸ुà¤– à¤—ुà¤® à¤¹ो à¤œाà¤¤े à¤¹ैं à¤”à¤° à¤¹à¤œ़ाà¤°ों à¤¹à¤œ़ाà¤° à¤¸िà¤•्à¤•े à¤ªाà¤•à¤° à¤­ी à¤¹ाà¤¥ à¤”à¤° à¤®à¤¨ à¤–ाà¤²ी à¤°à¤¹ à¤œाà¤¤े à¤¹ैं . bahut sundar abhivyakti

  22. murat diyor ki:merhaba kÄ±rsehÄ±rlÄ±yÄ±m 28 yasÄ±ndayÄ±m yurt dÄ±sÄ± iÅŸlerinde hÄ±c Ã§alÄ±smadÄ±m kaynak insaat soguk demÄ±r iÅŸleri yaglÄ± boya plastÄ±k boya iÅŸleriyle ugrasmaktayÄ±m yurt dÄ±sÄ±nda Ã§alÄ±smak istÄ±yorum ÅŸimdiden ilginize teÅŸekkur ederim 0545 379 79 34

  26. Austerity opponents always suggest raising taxes is part of austerity. This is like a family suggesting that they are having budget problems so they are going to ask for a raise or a business losing money raising their prices. That is not austerity. There are a number of great studies showing growth is inversely related to government expenditures.

  31. I’m kinda surprised about your friend losing his livelihood in photography. Am I naive? Having never used a film camera, I regret not having that “classical” training. I would think that a film background would carry over to digital so well. Anyway, his work is rich and beautiful, the themes interesting, historic, and iconic. About the chair: I think as long as I had a pillow on the seat, it would do wonders for my posture!

  33. I actually just finished episode 65, and I can’t wait for you guys to release the next episodes, all of your episodes are great quality. I can also understand moving at a slow pace, especially when the real world gets in the way, but I do hope that you’ll release the next episodes.(btw thanks for keeping your previous torrents seeded! XD)

  34. Je suis allÃ© aussi voir la VO de cette recette, et j’aurais pu (et je peux toujours) Ã©crire la mÃªme chose qu’Anthony sur la raison pour laquelle je ne fais pas de pÃ¢tisserie! Il est trÃ¨s bien le ton de ce blog, merci de l’avoir signalÃ©…Par ailleurs, je connais des bretons qui tartinent du saindoux sur leur pain beurrÃ©, sans aller jusque lÃ , je n’ai rien contre.

  35. / One thing is always that one of the most common incentives for utilizing your cards is a cash-back as well as rebate provision. Generally, you’ll get 1-5% back upon various acquisitions. Depending on the cards, you may get 1% in return on most acquisitions, and 5% again on acquisitions made in convenience stores, gas stations, grocery stores and ‘member merchants’.

  37. Ã Â¤Â—Ã Â¥ÂÃ Â¤Â°Ã Â¥Â,Ã Â¤ÂµÃ Â¤Â¿Ã Â¤ÂšÃ Â¤Â¾Ã Â¤Â° Ã Â¤Â•Ã Â¤Â°Ã Â¤Â£Ã Â¥ÂÃ Â¤Â¯Ã Â¤Â¾Ã Â¤Â¸Ã Â¤Â¾Ã Â¤Â°Ã Â¤Â–Ã Â¥Â€ Ã Â¤Â—Ã Â¥Â‹Ã Â¤Â·Ã Â¥ÂÃ Â¤ÂŸ Ã Â¤Â†Ã Â¤Â¹Ã Â¥Â‡. Ã Â¤Â«Ã Â¥Â‡Ã Â¤Â¸Ã Â¤Â¬Ã Â¥ÂÃ Â¤Â• Ã Â¤ÂµÃ Â¤Â° Ã Â¤Â†Ã Â¤Â‚Ã Â¤Â¦Ã Â¥Â‹Ã Â¤Â²Ã Â¤Â¨Ã Â¤Â¾Ã Â¤Â²Ã Â¤Â¾ Ã Â¤Â¸Ã Â¤Â¹Ã Â¤Â•Ã Â¤Â¾Ã Â¤Â° Ã Â¤Â¦Ã Â¥Â‡Ã Â¤Â£Ã Â¥Â‡ Ã Â¤Â‡Ã Â¤Â¤Ã Â¤Â•Ã Â¥Â‡Ã Â¤Âš Ã Â¤Â²Ã Â¥Â‹Ã Â¤Â•Ã Â¤Â‚ Ã Â¤Â•Ã Â¤Â°Ã Â¥Â‚ Ã Â¤Â¶Ã Â¤Â•Ã Â¤Â¤Ã Â¤Â¾Ã Â¤Â¤. Ã Â¤Â¤Ã Â¥ÂÃ Â¤Â® Ã Â¤Â²Ã Â¤Â¡Ã Â¥Â‹, Ã Â¤Â¹Ã Â¤Â® Ã Â¤Â•Ã Â¤ÂªÃ Â¤Â¡Ã Â¥Â‡ Ã Â¤Â¸Ã Â¤Â®Ã Â¥ÂÃ Â¤Â­Ã Â¤Â¾Ã Â¤Â²Ã Â¤Â¾Ã Â¤Â¤Ã Â¥ÂÃ Â¤Â¤Ã Â¤Â¾Ã Â¤Â¯.. Ã Â¤Â…Ã Â¤Â¶Ã Â¥Â€ Ã Â¤ÂªÃ Â¤Â°Ã Â¤Â¿Ã Â¤Â¸Ã Â¥ÂÃ Â¤Â¥Ã Â¤Â¿Ã Â¤Â¤Ã Â¥Â€ Ã Â¤Â†Ã Â¤Â¹Ã Â¥Â‡ Ã Â¤Â†Ã Â¤Âœ.

  39. Sarakuisma:Joo, toi on aika huvittavaa :)Karoliina:En lukenut! Ja lehti meni just paperinkerÃ¤ykseen, prkl. No, kaivan tiedon muualta. Kiitti vinkistÃ¤!Kristiina:Kiitti vinkistÃ¤!Jenni:Joo sain vinkin jutusta ja ajattelin tehdÃ¤ tÃ¤stÃ¤ vÃ¤hÃ¤n syvemmÃ¤n jutun… Tulossa siis postaus!Seppo: Kiitti kommentista. Mustakin uusiutuvia pitÃ¤Ã¤ kehittÃ¤Ã¤ (ja vauhdilla), samaa mieltÃ¤.

  42. Bokofilia : Ja, En lykkelig mann var god. De fleste PaasilinnabÃ¸kene vi leser i Norge ble skrevet pÃ¥ 1970 tallet, han har ikke utgitt noe nytt pÃ¥ mange Ã¥r – har er visst veldig syk.Ingalill : Takker og bukker for Barnes, det begynner jo Ã¥ bli lenge siden jeg i desp tok kontakt med deg om den……herrejemini hvor blir denne tiden av.Groskro: Ja – nÃ¥r man har lest seks eller syv sÃ¥ har man fÃ¥tt dosen.

  45. Thanks for this contest, this SoftMaker Office Standard 2012 will help me alot for the simple reason is that i dont have microsoft office, a reliable tool like SoftMaker Office Standard 2012 will save time and frustration in handling sensitve docs, ability to open without fear. spreadsheets can be plugged into documents and images from graphics editor can be plugged into spreadsheets.

  46. Gosh, that sounds dreadful. So often – just because you're 'a blogger' – people assume that you'd be happy to do stuff for free ('write us an article in exchange of EXPOSURE' or 'pass on the PR message in exchange for.. hm.. mediocre office lunch'). And since there's so many of us – there will always be someone to say YES.. Oh well. Live and learn :)

  51. æˆ‘ä¿‚7:50æžœä½åŒ¿åç•™è¨€:å†è£œå……ä¸‹å…ˆ—æ®ºäººæ”¾ç«æžœå–®é‡Žä¿‚20å¹´å‰å˜…äº‹，ä»Šæ—¥å•†å°å‘¢å–®é‡Žä¿‚å•†å°åŒæ°‘å»ºè¯å˜…å•†æ¥­æ±ºå®š，(å°±ç®—ä¿‚è³£æ”¿æ²»å»£å‘Š，OKå–Ž，å¿å§éƒ½æœ‰è²·å•¦)ä½¢åœ°ç­ä½Žèƒ½ä»”å°±å³åˆ»ç™¼æ™’ç™²。åŽŸå½¢ç•¢éœ²，å€Ÿä½åšé¨·，ç„¡æ–™å³ä¿‚ç„¡æ–™。ä½¢åœ°ç­ä½Žèƒ½ä»”，å“ˆå“ˆ，ä½Žèƒ½ä»”，ä½ åœ°ä¸€å‡ºå ´，æˆ‘å°±çŸ¥é“，ä½¢åœ°åˆè¦å‘¨åœç—¾å±Ž，è¶…æžç¬‘å’å›‰。ç®—å•¦，ä½¢åœ°æŽ§åˆ¶å””åˆ°è‡ªå·±å•«，å€‹å€‹ä½Žèƒ½å…’éƒ½ä¿‚å’å˜…，æŽ§åˆ¶åŠ›ä½Žå›‰，è¦å«å°±å«，å€‹Då’ªå«ä½Žèƒ½å…’å›‰。ä½Žèƒ½å…’è¦é–‹å£‡，æœ€é–‹å¿ƒå˜…，ç·Šä¿‚Dè¨˜è€…å¤§å“¥å•¦，åˆæœ‰æ–°èž，æœ‰è²¨äº¤。æˆ‘ç¬‘ä¸‹ä½¢åœ°å’‹，æ‹¿æ‹¿æ‹¿，å””å¥½æ’æˆ‘。

  57. I was just wondering, does Coke plan to release a 2008 Christmas bottle with Santa on it? My father is an avid collector of Coke bottles (he worked as a driver in Kansas City for almost 20 years) and all we’ve been able to find is one with a vintage 50s style label (but no santa). I really hope they make one this year, as the new bottles are one of my favorite things about christmas.

  70. Hi Sarah,I like to balance my help between scheduled time and spontaneous time. Help Day is an entire day of assisting and I know exactly when it’s going to be and how long it’s going to last. But the great part is most of the day will be spontaneous within this scheduled framework. It’s the best of both worlds!

  71. Domnule Chiliman,Am primit vizita unor tineri sustinatori ai dumneavoastra care mi-au spus ca blocul meu aflat pe strada Baneasa 22 va fi reabilitat in aceasta vara, iar in August vor fi puse schelele. â€œPuteti sa il intrebati si pe domnul Chiliman daca nu ma credeti, vara asta toata zona Aviatiei-Baneasa va fi reabilitataâ€.Imi puteti confirma sau infirma acest lucru?Va multumesc!

  83. Miriam I am a volunteer networker to help save the lives of shelter animals; now the comments on Facebook on those threads are all out of order making it difficult to see the pledge amounts and recent applicable activity; costing some their lives. Is there a way to set the comments on the threads back to chronological orderhere is an example of one of the threads where the comments are all out of order

  87. I love Vietnamese cuisine. Things just seem so fresh and light to me. However, some people really can't stand fish sauce which to me is such a shame! My partner at first disliked it.. but when I started to make more and more Vietnamese meals requiring fish sauce.. he soon adapted his tastes! Much to the pleasure of my Vietnamese parents 😀

  89. Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is fantastic, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about Ãâ€™ÃÂ½ÃÂ¸ÃÂ¼ÃÂ°ÃÂ½ÃÂ¸ÃÂµ – ÃÂ­Ã‘â€žÃ‘â€žÃÂµÃÂºÃ‘â€šÃÂ¸ÃÂ²ÃÂ½Ã‘â€¹ÃÂµ ÃÂ¿Ã‘â‚¬ÃÂ¸ÃÂµÃÂ¼Ã‘â€¹ Ã‘ÂÃÂ°ÃÂ¼ÃÂ¾ÃÂ¾ÃÂ±ÃÂ¾Ã‘â‚¬ÃÂ¾ÃÂ½Ã‘â€¹ ÃÂ½ÃÂ° Ã‘Æ’ÃÂ»ÃÂ¸Ã‘â€ ÃÂµ ÃÂ¸ ÃÂ´ÃÂ»Ã‘Â ÃÂ´ÃÂµÃÂ²Ã‘Æ’Ã‘Ë†ÃÂµÃÂº .

  91. I attended this course in the summer of 2009 in Samos. I cannot praise it enough.You will find a dedicated team of organisers and volunteers,working their butts off to give you the best cross-cultural experience you will ever experience! 3 years later I still remember the place,the people,and the experience as if it was yesterday!And my memory is not that good,so that really tells you something…My best wishes to you and your team,Mihalis! I wish I could repeat the experience but alas,not possible at this point in time! Efharisto poli!

  94. Luh Ã© bem isso mesmo, estamos em eterno conflito. Nos culpamos, tentamos conquistar alÃ©m do que as pernas e os braÃ§os podem alcanÃ§ar. Tentamos agarrar tudo, nÃ£o queremos perder nenhuma oportunidade. Queremos independÃªncia, mas necessitamos de seguranÃ§a. E procuramos essa seguranÃ§a no outro, em um homem, um filho(a), um amigo(a). Nascemos pra vivermos juntos e em sociedade, como um casal que vive de braÃ§os dados, um se apega e se sustenta no outro. AbraÃ§os!

  104. I had been honored to get a call from a friend when he uncovered the important recommendations shared on the site. Reading through your blog posting is a real excellent experience. Many thanks for taking into account readers at all like me, and I desire for you the best of success as a professional in this field.

  105. The Singapore Sling would definately make my life easier.No more worrying that the nappies will fall out because of broken zippers. I wouldn’t have to squash my hand through the hole in the lining in search of a bandaid or snack. And no more soggy tissues because of a leaky bottle. Ahh life would be bliss.

  110. I've heard that some of the higher health care costs the US experiences are related to the high rates of obesity and lack of excercise that Americans suffer from compared to people in say Japan or Europe. The weight situation of non-affluent Americans, especialy away from the coasts, is increasingly horrific.

  115. Cecilia, las fotos son preciosas, como todo lo que pones cada dÃ­a. Gracias tambiÃ©n por el recordatorio sobre el inicio del Adviento.Para nosotros los catÃ³licos supone una preparaciÃ³n ante la llegada del NiÃ±o JesÃºs. La corona con las velas es un bonito y eficÃ¡z recordatorio de esta etapa, eso sÃ­, ¡¡cuidado con dejarlas encendidas mÃ¡s tiempo de la cuenta!!Un abrazo y buena semana a tod@s,Elena

  118. that, allow me say to you what did give good results. Your article (parts of it) is certainly rather powerful and this is most likely why I am making an effort to opine. I do not make it a regular habit of doing that. Secondly, although I can easily see a jumps in reasoning you come up with, I am definitely not sure of exactly how you seem to unite your ideas which help to make the actual conclusion. For the moment I will, no doubt yield to your point however hope in the foreseeable future you actually connect your facts better.

  119. Carlyle:He trotted out the â€œinnocent until proven guiltyâ€ nonsense as a reason for putting burden of proof on the plaintiff. Try THAT argument the next time you have to â€˜proveâ€™ your own citizenship (driver license, passport, school admission, etc.) â€“ tell them that the burden of proof is on them to prove that you are not a proper citizen!+++++++++Next time I’m asked to prove ID or citizenship,I’m going to say I don’t have to. If the POTUScan get away with this, so can millions ofAmerican citizens. Maybe we should all start NO ID/NO RECORDS/NO BC S Teaparties next!!!!With plenty of signage.

  120. Love your free stock photos! Thank you so much, it’s so difficult to find good quality freebies and finding your source totally made my day :) Carry on the fantastic work!

  121. Francisco Lopes um verdadeiro candidato de esquerda, Ã  altura de fazer verdadeiramente face ao desmando governamental deste dito governo P.S., usando continuamente os poderes que a LegislaÃ§Ã£o Portuguesa confere a um Presidente da RepÃºblica, e nÃ£o se ficando por … intenÃ§Ãµes, ou … recomendaÃ§Ãµes.

  124. Isn’t it strange? I know a few people that have been making these cakes in the last month for birthdays etc…but they are hard to find a recipe for….the only cookbook with a recipe was my BHG. I agree–not sure how it can be german chocolate with out the german chocolate bar….maybe some lighter cocoa or something? I wish I was able to take more photos during the day….thank goodness the daylight is staying around longer!

  127. I also think the idea of the print is hilarious. Swallowing my placenta would not be for me but I can understand wanting the benefits it supposedly provides. But framing an imprint of your placenta (Love her Art! callout) well that just seems strange to me. I guess I just don’t see having a strong enough connection with your placenta that you would want a memento. Some of these things seem strange enough to feel like fiction.

  131. « quant Ã  Paul Verlaine, vu son attirances pour les jeunes gens, on ne lâ€™apprÃ©cierait guÃ¨re aujourdâ€™hui.Maqis il y a aussi des Ã©tablissements qui portent le nom de Gide! »: OK, alors Colette serait, elle aussi, un mauvais choix? Pas de souffre homosexuel chez Marguerite Duras, son oeuvre est moins « dangereuse » que Colette, un donc excellent choix. Et puis, Marguerite Duras est un auteur majeur.

  134. ChÃ o HÃ  Linh. CÆ¡ há»™i viá»‡c lÃ m phá»¥ thuá»™c ráº¥t nhiá»u vÃ o kháº£ nÄƒng vÃ  tay nghá» cá»§a chÃ­nh cÃ¡c em. TrÆ°á»ng sáº½ táº¡o Ä‘iá»u kiá»‡n tá»‘t nháº¥t Ä‘á»ƒ cÃ¡c em cÃ³ thá»ƒ trang bá»‹ Ä‘Æ°á»£c cho mÃ¬nh nhá»¯ng ká»¹ nÄƒng tá»‘t nháº¥t Ä‘á»ƒ sáºµn sÃ ng lÃ m viá»‡c. Chá»§ yáº¿u lÃ  cáº§n tá»± tin vÃ  cá»‘ gáº¯ng háº¿t sá»©c mÃ¬nh, em nhÃ©.

  150. Almost all foodstuffs contain the industrial solvent dihydrogenoxide, but they are normally not labeled clearly with this. Coincidence?Dihydrogenoxide is also closely tied to almost all non-industrial drowning-accidents, although no specific warnings have been posted on this.Lastly, in many locales, the government will require a dihydrogenoxide dispenser in every household as part of the so-called building code.It's also probably present in the Cabot cottage cheese.Makes you think, eh?-S

  152. I have observed that in digital camera models, extraordinary receptors help to maintain focus automatically. These sensors with some cams change in in the area of contrast, while others work with a beam of infra-red (IR) light, specifically in low lumination. Higher standards cameras from time to time use a mix of both devices and likely have Face Priority AF where the dslr camera can ‘See’ some sort of face and concentrate only on that. Thank you for sharing your opinions on this blog site.

  154. Most products include parabens, phthalates and dyes – all of which could lead on to epidermal irritation. Keep your baby smiling and satisfied always, by cutting back on skin outbreaks, irritation and other health issues. Commercial washing powders also contain many chemicals and synthesised perfumes that may affect lungs or bother the skin.

  155. Past lives forwards and backwards… we can only be what we already are, and we can only become what already is. Thatâ€™s the clue at all, nothing more possible.Have you seen the couple yesterday, Dalai und Charles, “nice” people? Who wants to tell me that no intrigue between the West and Tibet is possible? To me, it proves that an intrigue is absolutely possible, and even more abject than we think.It seems even spirituality is a lie, only truth what rises out of Self realization is pure enough, the rest is for the shredder.

  170. This is kind of a cheat, but I just got about 15 boxes out of storage (after almost 15 years!) and I’m going to have to give away a bunch of stuff to make room for it. But like Kate mentioned above, I’ll be giving away things I love and cherish (because I don’t own anything I don’t love–besides utilitarian things we all have to have). I’m going to have to find someone/s who is setting up house!  |  

  172. I still buy 60% of my reading material on half.com, 30% at local bookstores and 10% in ebook form (mostly not for purchase). More often nowadays, the price of discounted used books if you factor in shipping is higher than the cost of ebooks. The main reason I don’t buy more ebooks is 1)lack of availability and 2)they are dominated so far by big publishers who are afraid to offer a lower base price.

  179. HELLO JOSE , DO YOU THINK YOU CAN MAKE A VIDEO ON HOW TO MAKE THE TREE WITH THEï»¿ STUFF THAT HANGS ON IT. IT ALSO LOOKS LIKE YOU PAINTED THE TREE SILVER, IM WORKING ON MY OWN WEDDING, AND IM TRYING TO REPRODUCE THAT SAME THING. WHAT TYPE OF BRANCH IS IT? AND CAN YOU HELP ME WITH SOME OF THE STUFF I NEED TO KNOW IN ORDER TO MAKE IT.THANK YOU SO MUCH ! LOVE UR VIDEOS!!!

  183. Do you have a spam problem on this site; I also am a blogger, and I was wanting to know your situation; many of us have created some nice practices and we are looking to swap strategies with other folks, why not shoot me an email if interested.

  193. For the price I don’t think you can get a better Samurai sword. Normally I collect fantasy swords or medieval time swords but I do have a few katana’s and this one is great. While its not my best one for the price, its of great quality. It is sharp so it should not be played with as someone can get seriously injured but that should be common knowledge when dealing with swords. And this is a real sword.

  195. Google

    Very couple of internet sites that come about to become in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well worth checking out.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO