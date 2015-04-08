Consecomercio: Gobierno obliga a vender toda la mercancÃ­a, y no queda para...

Consecomercio: Gobierno obliga a vender toda la mercancÃ­a, y no queda para el dÃ­a siguiente

Por biendateao -
1509
487
COMPARTIR

El vicepresidente de Consecomercio, Elio Aponte, reiterÃ³ que para lograr total abastecimiento se deben mejorar las condiciones a los productores, publica UniÃ³n Radio

Aponte destacÃ³ este miÃ©rcoles que las autoridades no han logrado mejorar los niveles de abastecimiento con el control de venta de productos por terminal de cÃ©dula. â€œLas autoridades obligan a vender todo el producto que llega, y no hay para el dÃ­a siguienteâ€, dijo en UniÃ³n Radio.

IndicÃ³ que la implementaciÃ³n de las captahuellas ha sido â€œincipienteâ€ y precisa que la fuga de productos bÃ¡sicos hacia los informales ha disminuido.

El empresario resaltÃ³ que podrÃ¡n controlar la reventa al poner orden en la cadena de producciÃ³n y se garantice el abastecimiento regular. â€œEso tiene que ser una dinÃ¡mica que se observe dÃ­a a dÃ­a, mes a mesâ€.

â€œÂ¿QuiÃ©nes van a tener la ganancia mÃ¡s justa? Los consumidores, todos somos consumidores y debemos trabajar por nosotros mismos en Venezuelaâ€.

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

487 COMENTARIOS

  4. Wow! This can be one particular of the most helpful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Great. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  8. Ita??a?аАааАТаЂ s really a cool and helpful piece of information. I am glad that you simply shared this useful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.

  27. Your style is really unique in comparison to other folks I have read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this page.

  32. You made some really good points there. I looked on the web to find out more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.

  41. I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You are incredible! Thanks!

  46. You made some really good points there. I checked on the internet for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.

  60. Very interesting info !Perfect just what I was searching for! If you want to test your memory, try to recall what you were worrying about one year ago today. by Rotarian.

  62. thank you for all your efforts that you have put in this. Very interesting info. Wayne All I have to say about that is asphinctersayswhat. Arcade owner What Wayne Exactly. by Wayne as World.

  63. Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Wonderful. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.

  64. I?аАТаЂаll right away snatch your rss feed as I can at find your email subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you ave any? Please allow me recognize so that I may just subscribe. Thanks.

  72. Wow! This could be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Magnificent. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your effort.

  77. Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is fantastic, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  86. This unique blog is really awesome and diverting. I have chosen many useful things out of this amazing blog. I ad love to come back over and over again. Thanks!

  90. wonderful issues altogether, you just received a logo new reader. What may you suggest in regards to your submit that you just made some days ago? Any positive?

  104. You have mentioned very interesting details ! ps nice website . To grow mature is to separate more distinctly, to connect more closely. by Hugo Von Hofmannsthal.

  110. You have made some really good points there. I looked on the net for additional information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this website.

  152. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I all be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!

  153. This unique blog is without a doubt awesome and besides amusing. I have chosen helluva interesting tips out of this amazing blog. I ad love to come back every once in a while. Thanks a bunch!

  161. Where I am from we don at get enough of this type of thing. Got to search around the entire globe for such relevant stuff. I appreciate your effort. How do I find your other articles?!

  193. Keep up the wonderful piece of work, I read few blog posts on this web site and I believe that your site is real interesting and has got bands of wonderful information.

  206. Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really helpful & it helped me out much. I am hoping to give something again and help others like you helped me.|

  214. hello!,I like your writing very much! share we be in contact extra approximately your article on AOL? I require an expert on this area to solve my problem. May be that’s you! Having a look ahead to look you. |

  216. The other day, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iPad and tested to see if it can survive a 40 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!|

  217. I?аАТаЂаll right away take hold of your rss as I can at find your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you ave any? Please allow me recognize so that I could subscribe. Thanks.

  226. Wow that was odd. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn at appear. Grrrr well I am not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted to say great blog!

  236. Simply a smiling visitor here to share the love (:, btw outstanding design. Audacity, more audacity and always audacity. by Georges Jacques Danton.

  249. Wonderful beat ! I wish to apprentice whilst you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a weblog website? The account helped me a applicable deal. I have been a little bit familiar of this your broadcast offered shiny transparent concept|

  255. Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your site. You have some really great articles and I feel I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please blast me an email if interested. Thank you!|

  264. You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!|

  266. IA?AаЂаve read several excellent stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much attempt you set to make this kind of wonderful informative website.

  270. I was very pleased to find this website. I wanted to thank you for your time for this wonderful post!! I definitely enjoy reading it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you blog post.

  272. Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.|

  279. Hello would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using? I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a difficult time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!|

  321. Hi there, I discovered your web site by the use of Google at the same time as looking for a similar subject, your site got here up, it seems to be great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

  333. I used to be suggested this blog via my cousin. I am no longer sure whether this post is written by him as no one else realize such detailed about my trouble. You are wonderful! Thanks!

  337. Appreciating the commitment you put into your website and in depth information you offer. It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed information. Fantastic read! I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.|

  359. Hello! Would you mind if I share your blog with my twitter group? There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content. Please let me know. Thanks|

  363. Just desire to say your article is as surprising. The clearness for your publish is simply spectacular and that i can think you are an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to seize your RSS feed to keep up to date with impending post. Thank you a million and please keep up the gratifying work.|

  373. What as Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely useful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & help other users like its helped me. Good job.

  375. I simply could not depart your site prior to suggesting that I actually loved the usual information a person supply on your visitors? Is gonna be back often in order to inspect new posts.

  377. With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My website has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my agreement. Do you know any ways to help protect against content from being ripped off? I’d definitely appreciate it.|

  379. I will immediately grasp your rss feed as I can at to find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly allow me know in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.

  397. Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your site? My blog is in the exact same area of interest as yours and my visitors would truly benefit from some of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this ok with you. Thanks!

  418. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I ave shared your website in my social networks!

  425. Useful information for all Great remarkable issues here. I am very satisfied to look your article. Thanks a lot and i am taking a look ahead to touch you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?

  426. Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and everything. Nevertheless think of if you added some great graphics or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and videos, this website could undeniably be one of the best in its niche. Wonderful blog!|

  434. When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service? Thank you!|

  445. Very nice post and right to the point. I am not sure if this is actually the best place to ask but do you folks have any ideea where to get some professional writers? Thanks

  448. Do you mind if I quote a few of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your blog? My blog site is in the very same niche as yours and my visitors would really benefit from a lot of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this okay with you. Appreciate it!|

  452. Usually I don at learn article on blogs, however I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do it! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thank you, very nice article.

  461. Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is excellent, let alone the content!

  478. It as rather a great along with handy part of details. I will be satisfied that you simply contributed this convenient info about. Remember to keep us informed this way. Appreciate your spreading.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO