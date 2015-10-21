Concesionarios: vender ropa por carros

Concesionarios: vender ropa por carros

La desesperanza se respira en los concesionarios capitalinos abandonados por la crisis del sector automotriz. Sus puertas cerradas se aÃ±ejan con el tiempo y el vandalismo. Otros deciden ver el vaso medio lleno y le sacan provecho a sus espacios como pueden, entre la imaginaciÃ³n y la necesidad

Tras las puertas cerradas y los vidrios tapados con papel periÃ³dico, ya amarillo por el sol tenaz, solo se ve una silla azul acolchada donde solÃ­an estar vehÃ­culos en el concesionario Lino Fayen. Invitaciones rotuladas a seguir a la empresa del sector automotriz en las redes sociales siguen intactas en aquellos cristales que dejaron de limpiarse. Los automÃ³viles marca Nissan que una vez entraron por aquella rampa como rÃ­o en conuco ya no se divisan, la falta de materia prima para su ensamblaje mermÃ³ su llegada hasta desaparecerlos. La vida comercial del recinto, reconocido como un punto de referencia automotriz entre los venezolanos, parece un mito, un cuento ante la apariencia fantasmagÃ³rica que brinda a los curiosos que se asoman a pesar de los candados y puertas cerradas. Su espacio de exhibiciÃ³n estÃ¡ desÃ©rtico desde que la empresa se vio forzada a suspender sus actividades comerciales en 2014, por falta de insumos.

foto3

De acuerdo con cifras de la Memoria y cuenta del ministerio de EconomÃ­a, Finanzas y Banca PÃºblica, al sector apenas le liquidaron 264 millones de dÃ³lares en 2014, 78,8% menos que lo liquidado en 2013 â€”mientras la demanda anual estimada se encontraba entre 3 y 4 mil millones de dÃ³lares. Como era de esperar, la problemÃ¡tica de las ensambladoras repercutiÃ³ en concesionarios como Lino Fayen. â€œDespuÃ©s de 43 aÃ±os, cerramos nuestras puertas por no tener nada que vender y no tener material con quÃ© reparar los carrosâ€, expresaron en su cuenta de Twitter, @linofayen.

Cita3

Aquel comercio en la esquina Las Acacias, frente a la avenida Libertador no es el Ãºnico. De este a oeste y sin importar municipios, el patrÃ³n se repite en la capital. No extraÃ±a cuando se conoce la caÃ­da de 72,46% en la producciÃ³n de vehÃ­culos en el paÃ­s alcanzada en 2013, segÃºn cifras de la CÃ¡mara Automotriz de Venezuela (Cavenez). Son cotidianos los cascarones arquitectÃ³nicos vacÃ­os, revestidos con firmas en aerosol de graffiteros y grupos sindicales del sector construcciÃ³n. Aunque Cavenez reportÃ³ al cierre del sÃ©ptimo mes de 2015 se han producido 12.922 carros, en contraste con los 7.037 del mismo lapso de 2014 â€”un alza de 83,63% hasta el mes de julio de este aÃ±oâ€”, este medio de transporte parece casi imposible de obtener, para ofertantes y consumidores.

Foto4

Estructuras de varios pisos y cientos de metros cuadrados llenas de cajas vacÃ­as, sillas y escritorios, con pocas almas que atienden al pÃºblico sin un solo vehÃ­culo que ofertar, con su funciÃ³n comercial desdibujada o casi invisible, ya inservibles. Roseldis Villarroel recibe, en promedio, a diez personas todos los dÃ­as en el concesionario Chevrolet donde trabaja, en la avenida AndrÃ©s Bello, y sus nueve meses de experiencia laboral le han enseÃ±ado a decirle a todo el que entra que â€œno hay esperanzas con los carros porque hace mÃ¡s de cinco aÃ±os que no llega unoâ€. De hecho, el espacio del local donde atiende a los potenciales compradores solÃ­a alojar automÃ³viles de la marca estadounidense desde principios de milenio.Ahora se ven escritorios distantes entre sÃ­, como si se intentara llenar con efectos Ã³pticos los espacios vacÃ­os. â€œAquÃ­ solo trabajamos con repuestos, pero no los tenemos acÃ¡, sino que mandamos a la gente al autoservicio de la marca que estÃ¡ frente a la Iglesia de la ChiquinquirÃ¡â€, dice la empleada, sin una idea clara de cuÃ¡nto durarÃ¡ en su puesto si el sector automotriz no regresa a la normalidad.

Ante la incertidumbre y la espera, estos negocios se reinventan. Sus dueÃ±os le han dado usos inusuales a los espacios que apenas aÃ±os atrÃ¡s albergaban medios de transporte de cuatro ruedas. Entre la avenida BlandÃ­n y la calle Mata de Coco estÃ¡ la reinvenciÃ³n hecha negocio. Parte de los espacios del concesionario Shanghai Motors donde entraban y salÃ­an Nissans, ahora entran y salen camisas, franelas, zapatos y accesorios de diseÃ±adores venezolanos.

Foto1

Dos puertas reciben al pÃºblico en aquella esquina: una abierta a compradores de ropa en horario de oficina y otra cerrada con un cartel que indica que el sector de repuestos y servicio estÃ¡ en funcionamiento. La tienda de ropa Del Rayo ahora ocupa la parte frontal de esquina en aquella cuadra del municipio Chacao desde hace aproximadamente un aÃ±o, con su entrada continua a los vidrios oscuros rayados por spray y macetas con plantas que sobreviven a duras penas.

Foto2

MÃ¡s allÃ¡ de las transacciones, existen concesionarios en Venezuela y el mundo donde comprar es una atracciÃ³n. Sin embargo, la crisis tambiÃ©n condiciona sus ofertas econÃ³micas. El concesionario Rustiaca tiene tres aÃ±os en su nueva sede en la avenida principal de Las Mercedes y 30 en el mercado criollo. Los eventos de moda, sesiones de fotos, exposiciones y conversatorios que allÃ­ se realizan desvÃ­an la atenciÃ³n de los Chryslers y Dodges ausentes en las exhibiciones desde hace aproximadamente un aÃ±o, aunque se realicen servicios a automÃ³viles.

Cita2

Robert Veiga, gerente de operaciones, explica que fue concebido con un concepto multiuso. â€œCuando se construyÃ³ se hizo pensando en que podrÃ­a haber un museo, un cafÃ©, una boutique, mÃ¡s las oficinas y las exhibiciones. En principio iba a ser enfocado en los carros, pero como no nos han llegado escogemos eventos con pinzaâ€, explica el gerente. El pasado miÃ©rcoles 14 de octubre se celebrÃ³ el primero del aÃ±o en el concesionario: â€œEnfoque Melaoâ€, desfile de modas de la marca de ropa venezolana. Tacones de distintas tallas dejaron huellas.

Frente a la Iglesia de la ChiquinquirÃ¡, Vid Motors no tiene modelos, sino carros. A pesar de que tiene un afiche con un gran â€œCitroÃ«nâ€ letras rojas, sus rejas azules permiten ver los nueve autos marca Chevrolet. Desde pickups hasta camionetas, de colores varios. Sin embargo, el vigilante del local se encarga de aclarar que no estÃ¡n para la venta y su gerente, Freddy PÃ©rez, lo confirma.â€œLa gente de Chevrolet de allÃ¡ en frente nos pidiÃ³ el favor de guardar estos carros que le estÃ¡n haciendo servicio y no les cabenâ€, dice. El gerente explica que desde hace aÃ±o y medio que no les llega ni un modelo de la marca francesa. â€œHace no mucho, como tres o cuatro aÃ±os, vendÃ­amos como 12 carros por aÃ±o, nuevos de paquete. La gente tenÃ­a con quÃ© y habÃ­a quÃ© comprar. Ahora tenemos estos acÃ¡ que ni los podemos venderâ€, se lamenta PÃ©rez. El empleado considera que tampoco es negocio comprarlos usados, ya que los astronÃ³micos precios estÃ¡n atados a la inflaciÃ³n, igual de galopante. Menos usar listas de espera, â€œsolo le traÃ­an problemas con los compradoresâ€.

Cita1

Mientras la problemÃ¡tica echa raÃ­ces, la esperanza de que los cascarones vacÃ­os o con usos diversos vuelvan a su normalidad laboral, tambiÃ©n. â€œLos dueÃ±os deben estar esperando a ver quÃ© pasa, en quÃ© para todo. Por algo no han vendido el concesionarioâ€, vaticina PÃ©rez, esperando que los dÃ­as se hagan menos largos con al menos un carro vendido, haciendo aquello para lo que fue contratado.

EL ESTÃMULO

FOTOGRAFÃAS: ANDREA TOSTA

