Con lluvias amaneciÃ³ este sÃ¡bado Maracaibo y la COL

Con lluvias amaneciÃ³ este sÃ¡bado Maracaibo y la COL

Por biendateao -
5935
277
COMPARTIR

Maracaibo y varios municipios de la Costa Oriental del Lago amanecieron nublados y con lluviasÂ este sÃ¡bado.

Desde el municipio Santa Rita, los usuarios reportaron fuertes vientos y lloviznas dispersas. TambiÃ©n los transeÃºntes informaron mucha nubosidad sobre la capital zuliana y San Francisco desde el Puente sobre el Lago y en Los Puertos de Altagracia.


 

 

El InamehÂ informÃ³ que laÂ actividad de la zona de convergencia intertropical (ZCIT), origina nubosidad con precipitaciones dispersas sobre gran parte del paÃ­s, excepto las regiones Central y Llanos Centrales que se mantendrÃ¡n con nubosidad parcial y aisladas lloviznas en zonas de montaÃ±as.

 



 

Panorama

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

277 COMENTARIOS

  6. great post robert. you have done a more than adequate job of capturing the horror and sadness of this event. it’s terrible that this is where we are in our world.thank you for standing strong against the hate that is directed at we infidels!

  11. SPC, comes from teaching burnout. So much stoopid…done so deliberately by the stoopids…and you really want the stoopids to learn. Not me. I'll cheerfully wave to stoopids as they 'Darwin Award'.So, where is your proof? This is not FOX. Or wingnut welfare.The misery you wish upon others is within yourself. You give motives only based on your own sense of worth.Me, I enjoy pointing out Truth. Mold

  13. Hallo Tom, Ik ben een dochter van Dirk Jongens. Je vader is de broer van mijn vader en ik heb je voor het laatst gezien toen je nog heel klein was. Jammer dat we geen contact meer met elkaar hebben na het overlijden van onze Opa. Leuk om zo weer wat van je te zien.Groetjes van je nicht Cobie

  14. I've made a point several times on this site, but it doesn't seem to be of interest.Jews and Asians seem to go for a lot of the same niches, ie professions that the pipeline is through elite colleges.Jews seem to be abandoning the sciences, leaving it for the Asians.Asians don't really seem interested in becoming Lawyers.So I kind of expect Medicine and Wall Street to kind of be a competitive area between the two.I also think that the recent Unz article will be highly read in the Asian community. Be kind of interesting to hear what kind of reaction it had there.

  19. sono certa che ti piacerÃ !@ Dory_Mary; serviti pure!@ Valentina: Ã¨ davvero soffice, ma incontra anche la consistenza croccante delle noci che ci sta a meraviglia!@ Accantoalcamino: idem, le adoro!@ Profumi di pasticci: un abbinamento che puÃ² sembrare insolito ma che, ti assicuro, Ã¨ favoloso!@ Emily: me lo sono perso…rimedio subito!@ Any: benvenuta nella mia cucina! Prendi pure una fetta :)@ Sissima: un abbraccio anche a te!@ Sweet Life: Ã¨ proprio quello che ci vuole con i primi freddi!

  21. Suerte, espero que vuestra propuesta alcance la mayoria absoluta, para que los tontos dejen de gobernarnos, robarnos, reirse de nosotros y tan contentos. Voto por la polÃ­tica del pueblo, para el pueblo y que algÃºn dÃ­a cambie toda esta titiritada.Noraboa. Hai que intentalo.

  22. Love your farm pics. I miss those days. Although I was never lucky enough to have the chickens. We had horse up till this past summer but my daughter and grandson are still wearin' boots! They have a pig! And some horses! Loved your pics and I love the new Improv Log Cabin. I need to get to sewin' myself I have a green traditional one going. I am calling tossed salad! Enjoyed my visit. Happy sewin' and farmin'Sherry

  25. Aslam o alikum Brothers/SistersWe Teach Holy Quran with Tajweed translation and Memorization of The Quran online. with very Experienced and certified teacher male/female . they Teach holy quran 24/7 and you can take the class any Time/Day . All Age groupï»¿ canï»¿ Learn holy Quran with us specially for kids we start them from Basic . Register Freely for 3 Days Trial class w w w(dot) peacequran(dot)com 0013472708345 Also, please take just 1 second of your life and thumb this comment up Please !!

  26. Hallo Norbert,Die Anlage ist der absolute Hammer! Das sieht schon ohne Pflanzen so toll aus. Ich bin gespannt, wie es wirkt, wenn die Beete erst bepflanzt sind. Dann habt Ihr bestimmt regelmÃ¤ÃŸig staunende Passanten vor der Mauer stehen. ;o)Herzliche GrÃ¼ÃŸe,Iris

  29. wQithFa apP tQkgdJl exF vIpzpMy ymK nflcheapjerseysauthentic.webs.comaSiwbBh zmB aTtzxDv ifQ kYcbiNw ejX customcheapjerseyss.webs.comzCmlsKx cdW iNzbjSc blH oMsidVj pbG nfljerseyscheapauthentic.webs.comvKnurNe fzC wElatPv mxA nKkweTm tcC nflwholesalejerseys.webs.comlXxmbNo nkI gNvfuEr geM iNtxoCd dzF wholesalejerseysnfls.webs.com

  30. Powroty do bazy wynikajÄ… z koniecznoÅ›ci oszczÄ™dzania pktÃ³w na odkrywanie kafli.MoÅ¼na by rozwaÅ¼yÄ‡ zasadÄ™, Å¼e kafle „ustawiamy” bez opÅ‚at punktowych. Nie uÅ¼ywamy obozu, jeÅ›li nie jest wymieniony w warunkach zadania, nie wracamy do bazy przed zakoÅ„czeniem zadania.WÃ³wczas rozwiÄ…zanie bÄ™dzie bardziej zgodne z duchem gry.

  32. The movie theatres were packed out by stupid black women that are too simple minded to see that. Solidifying such roles as money makers and then will complain about lack of roles but dont connect that they are responsible for such mess because they keep buying in by buying tickets, big weaved head dummies.

  33. That’s not the point. You probably wouldn’t need it now. The point is to have blueprints for machines that anyone in the entire world can build, adapt and improve. You could replace the engine with one that is homebuilt, electric or whatever. They are not profit-driven designs, so you don’t have to cut corners on quality. They can also be a security for a day, when equipment like this is priced out of your range, the economy goes bust or you are forced to pay for a design.

  35. ÃŽâ€ºÃŽÂ¿ÃŽÂ¹Ãâ‚¬ÃÅ’ÃŽÂ½ ÃŽÂºÃŽÂ±ÃŽÂ¹ ÃŽÂµÃŽÂ³ÃÅ½ ÃŽÂ³ÃŽÂ¹ÃŽÂ± Ãâ‚¬ÃÂÃÅ½Ãâ€žÃŽÂ· Ãâ€ ÃŽÂ¿ÃÂÃŽÂ¬ ÃŽÂ´ÃŽÂµÃŽÂ½ Ãâ‚¬ÃŽÂ»ÃŽÂ®ÃÂÃâ€°ÃÆ’ÃŽÂ±. ÃŽÂ£Ãâ€žÃŽÂ±ÃŽÂ¼ÃŽÂ±Ãâ€žÃŽÂ±Ãâ€° ÃŽÂ»ÃŽÂ­Ãâ€° ÃŽÂ´ÃŽÂµÃŽÂ½ Ãâ‚¬ÃŽÂ»ÃŽÂ·ÃÂÃÅ½ÃŽÂ½Ãâ€°ÃŽÂ¼ÃŽÂ¿Ãâ€¦ ÃŽÂ»ÃŽÂ­ÃŽÂµÃŽÂ¹ ÃŽÂ¼ÃŽÂ¹ÃÆ’ÃÅ’ ÃŽÂ»ÃŽÂµÃâ‚¬Ãâ€žÃÅ’ ÃŽÂºÃÂÃŽÂ¬Ãâ€žÃŽÂ·ÃÆ’ÃŽÂµ Ãâ€žÃŽÂ¿ ÃŽÂ½ÃŽÂ¿ÃÂÃŽÂ¼ÃŽÂµÃÂÃŽÂ¿ ÃŽÂºÃŽÂ±ÃŽÂ¹ Ãâ‚¬ÃŽÂ®ÃÂÃŽÂµ Ãâ€žÃŽÂ·ÃŽÂ»ÃŽÂµÃâ€ Ãâ€°ÃŽÂ½ÃŽÂ¿ Ãâ€žÃŽÂ¿ÃŽÂ½ Ãâ€¦Ãâ‚¬ÃŽÂµÃÂÃŽÂ¸Ãâ€¦ÃŽÂ½ÃŽÂ¿. ÃŽâ€˜ÃŽÂ½ÃŽÂ¿ÃŽÂ¯ÃŽÂ³ÃŽÂµÃŽÂ¹ ÃŽÂºÃŽÂ±ÃŽÂ¹ ÃŽÂ¼ÃŽÂ¿Ãâ€¦ ÃŽÂ»ÃŽÂ­ÃŽÂµÃŽÂ¹ ÃŽÂºÃŽÂ¬ÃŽÂ½ÃŽÂµ ÃŽÂ´ÃŽÂµÃŽÂ¾ÃŽÂ¹ÃŽÂ¬ Ãâ€žÃŽÂ·Ãâ€š ÃŽÂ»ÃŽÂ­Ãâ€° ÃŽÂ³ÃŽÂ¹ÃŽÂ± Ãâ‚¬ÃŽÂ¿ÃŽÂ¹ÃŽÂ¿ ÃŽÂ»ÃÅ’ÃŽÂ³ÃŽÂ¿? ÃŽÂ´ÃŽÂµÃŽÂ½ ÃŽÂ±Ãâ‚¬ÃŽÂ±ÃŽÂ½Ãâ€žÃŽÂ¬ÃŽÂµÃŽÂ¹ ÃŽÂºÃŽÂ±ÃŽÂ¹ Ãâ€ Ãâ€¦ÃÆ’ÃŽÂ¹ÃŽÂºÃŽÂ¬ ÃŽÂ´ÃŽÂµÃŽÂ½ ÃÆ’Ãâ€žÃŽÂ±ÃŽÂ¼ÃŽÂ¬Ãâ€žÃŽÂ·ÃÆ’ÃŽÂ±.ÃŽÅ¡ÃŽÂ¿Ãâ€¦Ãâ€ ÃŽÂ¬ÃŽÂ»ÃŽÂµÃâ€š. ÃŽâ€¢ÃŽÂ½Ãâ€žÃâ€°ÃŽÂ¼ÃŽÂµÃâ€žÃŽÂ±ÃŽÂ¾ÃÂ ÃŽÂ±ÃŽÂ¼ÃŽÂ­ÃÆ’Ãâ€°Ãâ€š ÃŽÂ¼ÃŽÂµÃâ€žÃŽÂ¬ Ãâ€žÃŽÂ± ÃŽÂ´ÃŽÂ¹ÃÅ’ÃŽÂ´ÃŽÂ¹ÃŽÂ± ÃŽÂ ÃŽÂ±Ãâ€žÃÂÃÅ½ÃŽÂ½ ÃŽÂ­Ãâ€¡ÃŽÂµÃŽÂ¹ ÃŽÂ­ÃÂÃŽÂ³ÃŽÂ± Ã¢â‚¬â€œÃŽÂ¼ÃŽÂ¹ÃŽÂ± ÃŽÂ»Ãâ€°ÃÂÃŽÂ¯ÃŽÂ´ÃŽÂ± ÃŽÂ±ÃŽÂ½ÃŽÂ± ÃŽÂºÃŽÂ±Ãâ€žÃŽÂµÃÂÃŽÂ¸Ãâ€¦ÃŽÂ½ÃÆ’ÃŽÂ·.ÃŽÅ“ÃŽâ€”ÃŽÂ ÃŽÂ ÃŽâ€ºÃŽâ€”ÃŽÂ¡ÃŽÂ©ÃŽÂÃŽâ€¢ÃŽâ„¢ ÃŽÅ¡ÃŽâ€˜ÃŽÂÃŽâ€¢ÃŽâ„¢ÃŽÂ£ !!!!!!!!!!

  39. I came upon Graham Blackburn’s Traditional Woodworking Handtools about seven years ago – by a total fluke -a thunderstorm knocked out power at my favorite bookstore and sent me to the crappy bookstore. $7.99 on the clearance table and it changed my life. OK – how about a top ten music list?

  42. Le concours d’idÃ©es aurait pu etre ouvert Ã  tout citoyen. Les idÃ©es ne sont pas la propriÃ©tÃ© exclusive de qui que ce soit. La rÃ©alisation des idÃ©es les plus populaires gagnerait Ã  se faire par une Ã©quipe multidisciplinaire favorisant le travail d’Ã©quipe.Je favoriserais la crÃ©ation d’une Ã©quipe composÃ©e d’un architecte, d’un designer, d’un anthropologue tous partageant la notion de design empathique..MontrÃ©al ouvert et crÃ©Ã© pour un hiver

  44. Does the content_loc only point to an flv file or can it be an xml file that gets parsed by my player provided in player_loc? If this is the case, how is the content_loc information passed into the player in my player_loc?

  46. Mary, thanks for sharing! One thing I think is important to think about if you are in high school and living with your parents is – Do my parents say it’s okay to date? It’s been a really long time since I lived at home, so I don’t have to ask that question anymore, but God does command us to be under the authority of our parents and to obey what they tell us. What are your parents telling you about dating – anything?

  53. The crux of your writing whilst sounding agreeable at first, did not really work very well with me after some time. Somewhere throughout the paragraphs you actually were able to make me a believer but only for a very short while. I still have a problem with your leaps in assumptions and you might do nicely to help fill in those breaks. In the event that you can accomplish that, I could certainly end up being amazed.

  55. Natacha >> merci d’avoir assurÃ© l’interim! Je trouve aussi que c’est un peu bizarre d’introduire un pÃ©ni dans l’imaginaire, mais aprÃ¨s tout chacun fait ce qu’il veut. Le coup du film hot m’a bien fait rire. Ã‡a vaut bien la peine de se casser la tÃªte ? prÃ©parer une atmosphÃ¨re romantique si c’est pour mater de la bidoche en gros plan! Encore un super conseil signÃ© Jeanine…

  61. i want to say smothing to sallu and ajay fans…..im not indien but im sure and evryone is sure that when you insult SRK you insult the image of your country india in front of USA UK…..or other countries which wish that the indien cinema still many years behind thier cinemas……sorry for my english …..but i advise you to check hand to push SRK because he is the best image of your people in front of other people …then dont make this imageï»¿ dirty….like if you agree

  65. hombre……….sorry pentru tine……..am masina de spalat,microunde,masina de spalat vase,combina frigorifica,CONGELATOR,toata bucataria este Ariston……..cebtrala Ariston………..aspirator Ariston……….OK……….sunt FAN Ariston……………..DAR DE CE?!………hombreeee………e Aristoane ORIGINALE BREEE………NU Aristoane MADE IN INDIA SAU …….MAI NOU ……in CHINA

  76. Monique FrenchI’ve been one myself & chances are, I may engage in the mere future. For me it was the growing up part, and trying to figure how to get grown, that I rapidly lost me. I went to schools in Alameda, great education. But no substance. For young girls schools need to change in some (most) areas, Introduction: Life…togetherness, compassion, parent, partner, and the rest of the world. Brain Washed is real. The Mind is a terrible asset to waste …..I would love to talk more..hit me up via email….Happy New Year

  82. The interesting thing is that the Swedes who first set up the socialist system in the 1930's were actually quite open about the fact that what they were doing would not work for most other societies. The founders stated quite often that it was the unique nature of the Swedes in being both collective and hard working that made their intended socialist state work. They also stated that what they were trying to do should not be replicated anywhere else.

  84. Hi there! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa? My blog discusses a lot of the same topics as yours and I think we could greatly benefit from each other. If you’re interested feel free to send me an email. I look forward to hearing from you! Terrific blog by the way!

  87. Daniel, I too am an iPhone lover. I have the older iPhone 4 and couldn’t think about parting with it while waiting on the iPhone 5 to come out. Seems smart to make some money back by selling it but guess Apple has me as I’ll just wait until I replace my current version with a new one before I sell.

  98. skriver:NÃ¤, det Ã¤r faktiskt inte speciellt skrattretande, det Ã¤r ganska bra.Och nej, det menar jag givetvis inte. Jag skrev om VM-94 och laget dÃ¤r. Och vi HADE knappast tagit brons i detmÃ¤sterskapet om vi inte haft dessa spelare, eller hur? Hur det Ã¤r med andra mÃ¤sterskap och/eller idrotter har vÃ¤l inget med det att gÃ¶ra?

  102. “fundamental aspect of Creativity.As long as African people rely on others to do our Thinking for us is as long as the problems of African people will persist.African Creation Energy provides the creative insight and motivation as well as the correct scientific knowledge to respond to the calls,answer the questions,solve the problems,and create solutions for African people…”MAN U MUST HAVE […]

  104.   TVSflott rapport og takk for heiarop!men du tar feil med at Tero kom etter meg…det var nok omvendt.rett etter jeg lÃ¸p opp til han mÃ¥tte jeg ta en “Gaute” ved lyktestolpen pÃ¥ GrÃ¸nland. likevel holdt det til ny pers med 5 min…sÃ¥ jeg er godt fornÃ¸yd 21*1000 + 10k testlÃ¸p blir faste opplegg neste vinter

  110. A botar la bola que es Navidad!!! Yo me encierro en un cuarto a hacer “la dieta” y salgo echa una bolita. Ay que disfrutar! Ya pasamos un susto con esto del fin del mundo asÃ­ que a comer se ha dicho!

  129. November 15, 2012 at 8:06 pmHere is the question: “That main scale of a vernier caliper has the smallest divisions of length 0.01cm. If 49 main scale divisions of this caliper are equal to 50 vernier scale divisions, what is the length (in cm) of each vernier scale division? ”Please tell me how you figured this out too so I can better understand how to do this myself. Thank for all your time. Reply

  134. Nu pÃ¥minde du mig om att jag faktiskt ocksÃ¥ har en sÃ¥n! Haha jag slÃ¥r nog rekord i att vara glÃ¶msk! NÃ¤r jag anvÃ¤nde den glÃ¶mde jag alltid att tvÃ¤tta hÃ¤nderna ocksÃ¥ haha.. Ã„r de hÃ¤r nÃ¥got du sjÃ¤lv anvÃ¤nder? Och dricker du morotjuice och Ã¤ter en tsk olivolja varje morgon? Funkar det fÃ¶r huden isf? Kram

  135. Judy, You are so right about having the right attitude. Luckily, I could get my frustration out first in the blog. :-) I do think this will work but don't want to count my chickens too soon.

  139. Deb, you have such a gift for words and for conveying emotion. I read this with tears streaming down my face – such a beautiful day for your family. God is so kind to His children! I can hardly believe that I will be mother of the bride myself in a few short months!Blessings to Brynn and Kevin and to you my sweet friend,Becki

  141. Coucou la miss, je viens de dÃƒÂ©couvrir ton blog et il est juste TOPissime !J’adore tes dessins !!!D’ailleurs, je viens d’ouvrir le mien et je voulais savoir si tu serais d’accord de me crÃƒÂ©er un avatar? je peux ÃƒÂ©videmment soit te payer soit on peut s’arranger comme tu le souhaites car c’est vraiment mais alors vraiment juste magnifique ! des bisous !

  145. Ã‰n is istenien Ã©reztem magam!Ã‰s mostmÃ¡r bevallhatom Ã­gy utÃ³lag, hogy leginkÃ¡bb ZsÃ³fi miatt mentem el. Nagyon kivancsi voltam arra aki ismeretlenul is ennyire hatott a konyhai fejlodesemre, es akinek azt is koszonhetem hogy mar nem felek hasznalni a galangat es a thai citromfuvet :))Es olyan amilyennek a bolgja alapjan mindig is gondoltam: kedves, kozvetlen, segitokesz es johumoru.Orulok hogy talalkozhattam Veled, Zsofi!A kacsa tenyleg isteni lett, alig varom hogy elkeszitsem egyedul.A csillaganizs is jo hely, biztos megfordulok meg ott.De csak ha lesznek fedok :))) Anais

  147. This was beautiful. Not only did the photos capture the memory but the beautiful words you chose brought it to life.For me, the view from a gorgeous hike is what feeds my soul. It is how I see the world from a vantage point that isn’t rushed. It allows me to take in all of the details. It allows me to rest while in motion.Kristen’s last awesome post…

  150. Vildemammaen: SÃ¥ fint at du gjÃ¸r som du fÃ¥r beskjed om. :o)Og ja, det er jo faktisk ikke alltid sÃ¥ lett Ã¥ huske Ã¥ vÃ¦re glad nÃ¥r man er glad, fordi man stresser eller henger seg opp i dusteting. SÃ¥ han har et poeng. MÃ¥tte vi alle klare Ã¥ huske det!

  151. For me, being that I have anxiety disorder, depression and OCD, I love to make light of my wackiness – as I would call it for myself. I think it gives people “permission” to be who they are. I’m not sure if I find it offensive, or just a play on the psychosis of it all. I can see why you are sensitive to it, being that you are in the field. It’s a touchy subject for many, but for me, who is dealing with some issues, I kind of enjoy the lightness of it all. I hope that makes sense somewhat. If we can’t laugh at “ourselves”, being “me”, then it would be a depressing world…literally.

  164. Anne, Hallowell & Ratey cover 25 steps for adults with ADHD to treat their problem without medication (chapter seven of Driven to Distraction). It’s a short chapter, but it’s worth picking up from the library. You may not be able to medicate your son, but he can still learn vital coping mechanisms to get control of his ADHD. Good luck and thanks for writing!

  170. A primary reason that the Cherokee were driven out of the Carolinas, Georgia and Tennessee was because they adapted to “the White Man’s Way” and were outperforming the white men, which drove that old racist (and founder of the Democratic Party) Andy Jackson bonkers.Assuming Conservative values have no appeal to “brown-skinned” people is prima facie racist. Like the Nazi slogan of Slaven sind sklaven it asserts that some races are incapable of self-governance.

  171. It wAs the facts and figures that did it for me, it takes a disposable nappy 250-500 years to decompose in landfill, I couldn’t use them knowing that fact! They are also lovely to use and I have also become a self confessed cloth addict!.

  173. I think you have concluded it so well and clearly here, stopping those 'involved' people from arguing pointlessly! I also agree that 'ä¼åœ–ç…½å‹•ä¸€äº›æœªæœ‰æ”¶è½ç¯€ç›®çš„å¹´é’äºº, åœ¨å°ç¯€ç›®ç™¼ç”Ÿç”šéº¼äº‹ä»æ˜¯ä¸€çŸ¥åŠè§£çš„ç‹€æ³ä¸‹, æ‰®æœ‰æ”¶è½æ‰“ä¸Šä¾†, çœŸçš„æ˜¯å¾ˆå¯æ¥çš„è¡Œç‚º'!!!

  176. ÃÂžÃ‘Â‡ÃÂµÃÂ½Ã‘ÂŒ-ÃÂ¾Ã‘Â‡ÃÂµÃÂ½Ã‘ÂŒ ÃÂ¿ÃÂ¾ÃÂ½Ã‘Â€ÃÂ°ÃÂ²ÃÂ¸ÃÂ»ÃÂ¾Ã‘ÂÃ‘ÂŒ. ÃÂ˜ ÃÂ¿ÃÂ¾ÃÂ·ÃÂ½ÃÂ°ÃÂ²ÃÂ°Ã‘Â‚ÃÂµÃÂ»Ã‘ÂŒÃÂ½ÃÂ¾, ÃÂ¸ ÃÂ½ÃÂ°ÃÂ¿ÃÂ¸Ã‘ÂÃÂ°ÃÂ½ÃÂ¾ Ã‘Â…ÃÂ¾Ã‘Â€ÃÂ¾Ã‘ÂˆÃÂ¾. ÃÂ¢ÃÂµÃÂ¿ÃÂµÃ‘Â€Ã‘ÂŒ Ã‘Âƒ ÃÂ’ÃÂ°Ã‘Â ÃÂ½ÃÂ° ÃÂ¾ÃÂ´ÃÂ½ÃÂ¾ÃÂ³ÃÂ¾ ÃÂ¿ÃÂ¾Ã‘Â‡ÃÂ¸Ã‘Â‚ÃÂ°Ã‘Â‚ÃÂµÃÂ»Ã‘Â ÃÂ’ÃÂ°Ã‘ÂˆÃÂµÃÂ³ÃÂ¾ Ã‘Â‚ÃÂ²ÃÂ¾Ã‘Â€Ã‘Â‡ÃÂµÃ‘ÂÃ‘Â‚ÃÂ²ÃÂ° ÃÂ±ÃÂ¾ÃÂ»Ã‘ÂŒÃ‘ÂˆÃÂµ.

  178. AlbertYes, you will still qualify for a CPP retirement pension. As mentioned, even one year of contributions is enough, regardless where you live.The amount of your pension will be relatively small however, with the max estimate being about $25/mth at age 65 for each year of earnings and contributions at the max (YMPE) rate. At best therefore, your five years of contributions would qualify you for $125/mth at age 65, or a reduced amount of approx $86/mth at age 60.If your earnings during those 5 years was less than the YMPE, your CPP benefit would also be proportionately less.

  179. An fascinating discussion is price comment. I think that it’s best to write more on this matter, it won’t be a taboo topic however generally people are not sufficient to talk on such topics. To the next. Cheers

  180. That is the proper blog for anyone who wants to find out about this topic. You realize a lot its almost hard to argue with you (not that I truly would need匟aHa). You positively put a new spin on a subject thats been written about for years. Nice stuff, just great!

  181. I抎 must verify with you here. Which is not something I often do! I enjoy reading a publish that can make folks think. Additionally, thanks for permitting me to comment!

  182. Hi there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one? Thanks a lot!

  183. you’re in reality a just right webmaster. The web site loading velocity is amazing. It seems that you are doing any unique trick. Furthermore, The contents are masterwork. you have performed a fantastic task in this topic!

  184. There are some attention-grabbing time limits on this article but I don’t know if I see all of them middle to heart. There may be some validity but I’ll take hold opinion till I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we want extra! Added to FeedBurner as properly

  185. I am not sure where you’re getting your information, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for wonderful information I was looking for this info for my mission.

  186. I’m not sure where you are getting your info, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for magnificent info I was looking for this info for my mission.

  217. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!

  229. Nice post. I learn something new and challenging on sites I stumbleupon everyday. It will always be interesting to read through articles from other authors and use something from other websites.

  232. Terrific work! This is the type of info that should be shared around the net. Shame on the search engines for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my site. Thanks =)

  251. Magnificent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are just extremely great. I actually like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you’re stating and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it smart. I can not wait to read much more from you. This is actually a great website.

  262. Very nice info and right to the point. I am not sure if this is really the best place to ask but do you people have any thoughts on where to hire some professional writers? Thank you

  272. Whoa! This blog looks just like my old one! It as on a completely different subject but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Superb choice of colors!

DEJA UN COMENTARIO