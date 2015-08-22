Con lluvias amaneciÃ³ este sÃ¡bado Maracaibo y la COL

Maracaibo y varios municipios de la Costa Oriental del Lago amanecieron nublados y con lluviasÂ este sÃ¡bado.
Desde el municipio Santa Rita, los usuarios reportaron fuertes vientos y lloviznas dispersas. TambiÃ©n los transeÃºntes informaron mucha nubosidad sobre la capital zuliana y San Francisco desde el Puente sobre el Lago y en Los Puertos de Altagracia.
El InamehÂ informÃ³ que laÂ actividad de la zona de convergencia intertropical (ZCIT), origina nubosidad con precipitaciones dispersas sobre gran parte del paÃs, excepto las regiones Central y Llanos Centrales que se mantendrÃ¡n con nubosidad parcial y aisladas lloviznas en zonas de montaÃ±as.
Panorama
