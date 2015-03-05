Colombia le apuesta a la conexiÃ³n a internet para combatir la pobreza

Colombia le apuesta a la conexiÃ³n a internet para combatir la pobreza

Diego Molano, ministro de las TecnologÃ­as de la InformaciÃ³n y las Telecomunicaciones.

Â Colombia ha apostado por la expansiÃ³n y popularizaciÃ³n de las nuevas tecnologÃ­as e Internet entre su poblaciÃ³n para combatir la pobreza.

“No queremos competir con Silicon Valley, simplemente queremos reducir la pobreza”, afirmÃ³ el ministro colombiano de TecnologÃ­as de la InformaciÃ³n y las Comunicaciones, Diego Molano, en un encuentro con la prensa en la Ãºltima jornada del Mobile World Congress 2015, que se celebrÃ³ esta semana en Barcelona (noreste).

Molano explicÃ³ que el Gobierno colombiano trabaja en esta direcciÃ³n desde 2010 a travÃ©s del programa Vive Digital, gracias al cual la penetraciÃ³n de Internet ha aumentado del 17 al 50 % en cuatro aÃ±os.

Uno de los puntos clave de este programa ha sido la instalaciÃ³n de 900 centros pÃºblicos de Internet y mÃ¡s de 7.600 puntos de difusiÃ³n de Internet en Ã¡reas rurales para facilitar el acceso a la red en localidades de mÃ¡s de 100 habitantes.

Molano sostuvo que estos puntos potencian la igualdad de oportunidades entre la poblaciÃ³n del campo y la de la ciudad: “Muchos niÃ±os en zonas apartadas, en medio de la jungla, no tienen acceso a grandes bibliotecas, pero con Internet pueden ver los mismos contenidos que los que viven en MedellÃ­n o BogotÃ¡”.

Otro de los puntos fuertes de Vive Digital es la creaciÃ³n de los centros de formaciÃ³n ViveLab, donde se capacitarÃ¡ a mÃ¡s de 15.000 personas hasta 2018 para que desarrollen sus propias soluciones mÃ³viles.

Molano admitiÃ³ que, en este campo, el reto es concienciar a los pequeÃ±os empresarios, que viven de los ingresos del dÃ­a a dÃ­a, de que Internet les puede ayudar a ser mÃ¡s eficientes y maximizar los beneficios: “Muchas veces, cuando les decimos que si tienen acceso a la red, la respuesta es: Â¿Para quÃ©?”

En este sentido, afirmÃ³ que en 2013 seis de cada diez pequeÃ±as empresas (las llamadas mipymes) ya utilizaban Internet para hacer funcionar su negocio, cifra que dista del 7 % que lo hacÃ­an en 2010.

Para conseguir esta popularizaciÃ³n de Internet, el gobierno de Juan Manuel Santos ha “cambiado las regla del juego”, eliminando las tasas en ordenadores y tabletas, lo que las hace mÃ¡s asequibles, e impulsando medidas como la portabilidad y la prohibiciÃ³n del bloqueo de bandas para las operadoras, que han pasado de tres a diez desde 2010.

Actualmente, el 96 % de los municipios colombianos ya tienen acceso a Internet, algo que Molano calificÃ³ de gran logro teniendo en cuenta la extensiÃ³n de Colombia, cuyo territorio equivale a la suma de EspaÃ±a, Francia y Portugal.

EL ESPECTADOR

 

