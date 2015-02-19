Colombia: desaprueban adopciÃ³n por parte de parejas gays

La Corte Constitucional encontrÃ³ el miÃ©rcoles no ajustado a las leyes colombianas la adopciÃ³n por parte de parejas del mismo sexo, excepto cuando el niÃ±o sea hijo biolÃ³gico del padre o la madre homosexual, se informÃ³ oficialmente.

La decisiÃ³n de la Corte –la mÃ¡xima instancia en el paÃ­s en asuntos de la Carta constitucional–, explicÃ³ por telÃ©fono a The Associated Press la oficina de prensa del tribunal.

“Las parejas del mismo sexo sÃ³lo pueden adoptar cuando la solicitud recaiga en el hijo biolÃ³gico de su compaÃ±ero o compaÃ±era permanente”, indicÃ³ la Corte en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.

Hace dos semanas los magistrados de la Corte no pudieron destrabar el polÃ©mico tema y se presentÃ³ un empate a cuatro votos. Entonces hubo necesidad de nombrar un conjuez, JosÃ© Roberto Herrera, quien en la jornada dio a conocer tal decisiÃ³n.

En agosto del aÃ±o pasado la propia Corte Constitucional avalÃ³ la adopciÃ³n de una niÃ±a por parte de dos mujeres lesbianas. Una de ellas era la madre biolÃ³gica de la menor.

La Iglesia CatÃ³lica y la ProcuradurÃ­a se han opuesto a la adopciÃ³n de menores de edad por parte de homosexuales. Adicionalmente, la senadora del Partido Liberal Viviane Morales ha recolectado las firmas suficientes para que el asunto sea decidido por los colombianos en las urnas vÃ­a referendo.

El gobierno ha dicho que respetarÃ¡ cualquier determinaciÃ³n que adopte la Corte.

La ponencia del caso estuvo a cargo del magistrado Jorge IvÃ¡n Palacio, quien en un documento de 145 pÃ¡ginas llegÃ³ a la conclusiÃ³n de que, segÃºn expertos, cientÃ­fica y mÃ©dicamente no estÃ¡ establecido que menores de edad puedan sufrir traumatismos si su crianza corre a cargo de parejas homosexuales.

Su postura, sin embargo, fue derrotada.Â Actualmente las parejas homosexuales en Colombia pueden registrar ante un notario las llamadas “uniones de hecho” o “uniones civiles” sin que ello constituya un matrimonio.