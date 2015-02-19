Colombia: desaprueban adopciÃ³n por parte de parejas gays

La Corte Constitucional encontrÃ³ el miÃ©rcoles no ajustado a las leyes colombianas la adopciÃ³n por parte de parejas del mismo sexo, excepto cuando el niÃ±o sea hijo biolÃ³gico del padre o la madre homosexual, se informÃ³ oficialmente.
La decisión de la Corte –la máxima instancia en el país en asuntos de la Carta constitucional–, explicó por teléfono a The Associated Press la oficina de prensa del tribunal.
"Las parejas del mismo sexo sólo pueden adoptar cuando la solicitud recaiga en el hijo biológico de su compañero o compañera permanente", indicó la Corte en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.
Hace dos semanas los magistrados de la Corte no pudieron destrabar el polémico tema y se presentó un empate a cuatro votos. Entonces hubo necesidad de nombrar un conjuez, José Roberto Herrera, quien en la jornada dio a conocer tal decisión.
En agosto del año pasado la propia Corte Constitucional avaló la adopción de una niña por parte de dos mujeres lesbianas. Una de ellas era la madre biológica de la menor.
La Iglesia Católica y la Procuraduría se han opuesto a la adopción de menores de edad por parte de homosexuales. Adicionalmente, la senadora del Partido Liberal Viviane Morales ha recolectado las firmas suficientes para que el asunto sea decidido por los colombianos en las urnas vía referendo.
El gobierno ha dicho que respetarÃ¡ cualquier determinaciÃ³n que adopte la Corte.
La ponencia del caso estuvo a cargo del magistrado Jorge Iván Palacio, quien en un documento de 145 páginas llegó a la conclusión de que, según expertos, científica y médicamente no está establecido que menores de edad puedan sufrir traumatismos si su crianza corre a cargo de parejas homosexuales.
Su postura, sin embargo, fue derrotada. Actualmente las parejas homosexuales en Colombia pueden registrar ante un notario las llamadas "uniones de hecho" o "uniones civiles" sin que ello constituya un matrimonio.
