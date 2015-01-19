Ciudad Ojeda celebra 78 aÃ±os de fundaciÃ³n

Ciudad Ojeda, descrita en un libro por Gabriel GarcÃa MÃ¡rquez Â como la â€œPequeÃ±a Veneciaâ€, arriba hoy a sus 78 aÃ±os de fundaciÃ³n. Para celebrar el aniversario de la pequeÃ±a tierra de progreso las autoridades municipales tienen preparada una serie de eventos, entre ellos la inauguraciÃ³n de un mural restaurado.
MÃ³nica PadrÃ³n, presidenta de la ComisiÃ³n de EducaciÃ³n y Cultura del Concejo Municipal, seÃ±alÃ³ que la obra, â€œla Lagunillas que se salvÃ³ del fuegoâ€, ubicada en el centro comercial Centro Ojeda de la calle Vargas recopila imÃ¡genes emblemÃ¡ticas de los momentos que han marcado pauta en la historia de la localidad.
DestacÃ³ que la restauraciÃ³n de este mural, realizado por el artista plÃ¡stico Freddy Escobar y que caracteriza al casco centro central, fue ejecutada por el artista plÃ¡stico Jhonny RincÃ³n con la idea de devolverle a la ciudad el color en una de sus calles principales.
Diversas actividades
El alcalde Mervin MÃ©ndez encabezarÃ¡ las actividades de los 78 aÃ±os de la capital del municipio Lagunillas desde temprano con una misa de acciÃ³n de gracias. Luego a las 9.00 de la maÃ±ana continuarÃ¡ con la ofrenda floral en la Plaza BolÃvar.
Seguidamente los ediles del Concejo Municipal, junto con representantes de la AlcaldÃa, realizarÃ¡n una sesiÃ³n solemne en la sede del Poder PÃºblico Municipal, donde el deportista Eduardo PÃ©rez serÃ¡ el orador y ademÃ¡s recibirÃ¡ la orden Eleazar LÃ³pez Contreras y el BotÃ³n de la Municipalidad
Dentro de las actividades pautadas estÃ¡ la entrega de una canastilla con artÃculos personales al primer niÃ±o nacido hoy y culmina con una actuaciÃ³n musical a las Â 5.00 de la tarde en la Plaza BolÃvar para homenajear a Modesto Orias, mÃºsico y profesor fallecido baluarte de la localidad.
Homenaje a Ojeda
El 19 de enero de 1937, el Presidente Eleazar LÃ³pez Contreras decreta la fundaciÃ³n de Ciudad Ojeda como un nÃºcleo para albergar en tierra firme a los habitantes de la poblaciÃ³n de Lagunillas de Agua. Fue una previsiÃ³n gubernamental para solventar las dramÃ¡ticas condiciones de vida de aquella poblaciÃ³n construida sobre palafitos y prevenir la ocurrencia de accidentes de la industria petrolera con perdidas de vidas humanas. En un principio los pobladores se resistieron a mudarse a un caserÃo sin futuro, apartado y solitario. El nombre de la ciudad es un homenaje a Alonso de Ojeda, primer europeo en llegar al lago de Maracaibo y a quien se le atribuye el nombre de Venezuela.
LA VERDAD |MarÃa Carlota Marval
