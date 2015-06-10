Cinco proyectos serÃ¡n financiados con el presupuesto participativo de Banesco en Maracaibo

Las iniciativas vinculadas a la educaciÃ³n, la salud, el medioambiente y la protecciÃ³n animal, recibirÃ¡n un total de Bs. 800.000 para ser materializadas en 2015.
Banesco Banco Universal realizÃ³ la segunda ediciÃ³n del presupuesto participativo con la comunidad del Municipio Maracaibo, del estado Zulia. Resultaron ganadores cinco proyectos de impacto en la educaciÃ³n, la salud, el medioambiente y la protecciÃ³n animal, que recibirÃ¡n un total de Bs. 800.000 para ser materializados durante este aÃ±o.
Mariela Colmenares, vicepresidenta ejecutiva de Comunicaciones y RSE de Banesco, expresÃ³ que “esta segunda ediciÃ³n del Presupuesto Participativo de Banesco en Maracaibo nos ha permitido evaluar junto a la comunidad una docena de proyectos. Los participantes han escogido estas cinco iniciativas que tendrÃ¡n un impacto positivo en la salud y la educaciÃ³n de niÃ±os y jÃ³venes de bajos recursos, asÃ como en la defensa y protecciÃ³n animal y del medio ambiente”.
La selecciÃ³n definitiva tuvo lugar el pasado 4 de junio, los proyectos presentados y los montos aprobados son:
â€“ReconstrucciÃ³n de cerca perimetral en la Escuela Arquidiocesana Instituto NiÃ±os Cantores del Zulia. Postulado por AsociaciÃ³n Civil Escuelas Arquidiocesanas. Monto aprobado: Bs. 200.000,00.
Esta escuela tiene una poblaciÃ³n estudiantil de 300 alumnos en los niveles de inicial y educaciÃ³n media general. Es una escuela gratuita, fundada en 1975. Con esta refacciÃ³n se busca garantizar la seguridad de toda la comunidad educativa, asÃ como los bienes del colegio.
â€“Bosque Urbano Comunitario. Postulado por: FundaciÃ³n Azul Ambientalistas. Monto aprobado: Bs. 173.800,00.
Se busca recuperar el Parque 19 de Abril de la ciudad de Maracaibo, ubicado en la avenida 04 Bella Vista, entre calles 57 y 58. La propuesta Bosque Urbano Comunitario estÃ¡ orientada a la utilizaciÃ³n de pequeÃ±os y grandes espacios urbanos para la siembra de Ã¡rboles a corta distancia y con especies endÃ©micas como FlamboyÃ¡n (Delonix regia), Roble Apamate (Tabebuia rosea), CujÃ Yaque (Prosopis juliflora) y Pardillo (Cordia alliodora). Con un elemento clave que brinda oportunidad de participaciÃ³n ciudadana, el Compostero Comunitario. Asimismo, se dictarÃ¡n talleres orientados a mostrar la importancia de la creaciÃ³n de este tipo de espacios y sus beneficios a mediano plazo, ademÃ¡s capacitaciÃ³n para la siembra y cuidados.
â€“ConstrucciÃ³n de muro Lindero del Refugio de Animales ASODEPA. Postulado por: FundaciÃ³n El Zulia Recicla. Monto aprobado: Bs. 199.550,00.
Se prevÃ© la participaciÃ³n activa de la comunidad puesto que el muro serÃ¡ construido con “ecobloques”, elaborados a partir de desechos sÃ³lidos recolectados. ASODEPA trabaja en la promociÃ³n y defensa de los derechos de los animales y este muro permitirÃ¡ resguardar la integridad fÃsica de los animales que tienen refugio en esta ONG.
â€“ Implementar estrategias para la detecciÃ³n temprana del cÃ¡ncer de mama. Postulado por: FundaciÃ³n Amigos de la Mujer con CÃ¡ncer de Mama. Monto aprobado: Bs. 113.325,00.
El objetivo es realizar pesquisas para la detecciÃ³n temprana del cÃ¡ncer de mama para atender un aproximado de 200 mujeres en edades mayor de 30 aÃ±os, en el Municipio Maracaibo del Estado Zulia. AdemÃ¡s contempla orientar a travÃ©s de charlas sobre prevenciÃ³n y realizaciÃ³n del auto-examen mamario, a la poblaciÃ³n en general del municipio. Se estima beneficiar un total de 1000 personas entre hombres y mujeres, a travÃ©s de una charla informativa y preventiva, asÃ como la entrega de material educativo.
â€“OptimizaciÃ³n de los ambientes de atenciÃ³n pediÃ¡trica para abordaje quirÃºrgico y terapÃ©utico. Postulado por: FundaciÃ³n Hospital de Especialidades PediÃ¡tricas. Monto aprobado: Bs. 113.325,00.
El fin es contar con ambientes 100% optimizados para la atenciÃ³n quirÃºrgica y terapÃ©utica de los pacientes pediÃ¡tricos que reciben atenciÃ³n especializada en la FundaciÃ³n Hospital de Especialidades PediÃ¡tricas. Actualmente la productividad hospitalaria es de 1.000 procedimientos quirÃºrgicos mensuales, con capacidad de ampliaciÃ³n a 1.500 mensuales segÃºn planificaciÃ³n mediata con acondicionamiento de la infraestructura actual.
En 2014 Banesco extendiÃ³ al estado Zulia la experiencia del Presupuesto Participativo, que ya arriba a 8 aÃ±os junto a la comunidad donde estÃ¡ ubicada la sede principal del banco (primero fue con Colinas de Bello Monte y este 2015 se harÃ¡ con la Comunidad del Municipio Baruta).
Desde el aÃ±o 2008, a travÃ©s del presupuesto participativo Banesco ha invertido Bs. 3.250.086 en proyectos de salud, atenciÃ³n a adultos mayores, educaciÃ³n, cultura e infraestructura, entre otros.
Sobre Banesco
Desde el aÃ±o 1998, Banesco implementÃ³ su Programa de Responsabilidad Social Empresarial que promueve la educaciÃ³n y la salud de cada vez mÃ¡s venezolanos de la mano de sus socios y aliados sociales asÃ como el mayor bienestar de sus trabajadores. Sus informes de RSE reciben desde 2008 la calificaciÃ³n GRI A+, estÃ¡ndar internacional que recoge las mejores prÃ¡cticas en la elaboraciÃ³n de dichos reportes. Banesco es firmante del Pacto Mundial de las Naciones Unidas desde 2009.
La noticia estÃ¡ disponible en nuestro site en el link: http://ow.ly/O9ecj
VzICYF http://www.FyLitCl7Pf7kjQdDUOLQOuaxTXbj5iNG.com
What’s the current interest rate for personal loans?
perfect design thanks https://gist.github.com/9d14fbeafa9e51e79c323909629da2c1 snatch levitra online australia expressive The number of market-rate rental apartments available to those of low income is extremely small. A metaphor one often hears about the homeless is that of the musical chairs: with such a small number of low-income-affordable apartments, the players who are less able to compete, for whatever reason, don’t get the chairs when the music stops. Every year, more and more chairs are taken away. The existence of so many people who are homeless indicates that a very large number of renters are close to that condition. Housing advocates in the Bronx report that some of the people they try to help are paying seventy per cent of their income in rent and that others are living doubled up and tripled up and in unimproved basements and in furnace rooms—conditions that recall the days of Jacob Riis.
I can’t hear you very well yohimbine hcl breastfeeding The Rangers began the day by swinging a deal with the Minnesota Wild for defensive depth, acquiring 6-5, 220-pound defenseman Justin Falk for minor-league forward Benn Ferriero and a 2014 sixth-round pick. Sunday night, Sather was shopping the rights to Clowe, an impending unrestricted free agent the Rangers no longer can afford since they are keeping Brad Richardsâ $6.67 million salary cap hit at least one more season.
We need someone with qualifications fda nexium warnings “But while we want to sustain our relationship with Egypt, our traditional cooperation cannot continue as usual when civilians are being killed in the streets and rights are being rolled back,” Obama said from his vacation home at Martha’s Vineyard. The death toll now is at least 600.
How do you know each other? what generic drug is equivalent to nexium In early 2009, the system was still undergoing testing. Deputy Secretary of Defense Gordon England, about to leave office as the new Obama administration was settling in, wanted to make a final decision on whether to continue spending money to impose DIMHRS on a reluctant bureaucracy, or kill it.
Best Site Good Work generic viagra supply Rabbi Menachem Genack of the Orthodox Union in New York told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that test-tube beef could be considered “parve” (neither meat nor dairy) under certain conditions and so kosher cheeseburgers could be allowed.
We’re at university together rx androgel While surveys in the West may be improving, they have yet to lift the mood among managers in Asia. HSBC/Markit’s survey of regional purchasing managers indicates that new orders are falling in China, South Korea and Taiwan, and that growth is slowing in Japan.
I’m training to be an engineer rezept fr cialis bekommen The pair was located Saturday near Morehead Lake, in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, the largest roadless area in the lower 48 states, sprawling across central Idaho and reaching north to the Montana border, near the town of Cascade.
Gloomy tales sildenafil pfizer preis “This has been an emotional day followed by a very emotional period,” Harper said outside of the church. “It is very difficult to absorb all this when you see all of these families who have been affected.”
What line of work are you in? nexium purple card This is a type of cookie which is collected by Adobe Flash media player (it is also called a Local Shared Object) – a piece of software you may already have on your electronic device to help you watch online videos and listen to podcasts.
I’m a partner in olanzapine nausea dose In a meeting with staff on his mass-selling Sun tabloid, Murdoch said he regretted helping a police inquiry into phone-hacking which has grown into a far wider investigation into alleged illegal reporting practices.
Have you got any ? how are viagra and cialis different Neilâs not kidding. The entire hotel and casino has been CrÃ¼eâd out for their residency. âWeâve made the Hard Rock their home,â Bobby Reynolds, Vice President of Booking for AEG Live, told us: âItâs not just the show â itâs the entire atmosphere.â
Wow, attractive website. Thnx ..
Clemens Fritz http://huxiji-china.com/comment/html/index.php?page=1&id=161983
I treasure the details on your internet site. Regards!.
Michel Platini http://www.lasverza.altervista.org/modules.php?name=Your_Account&op=userinfo&username=RichBermin
Particularly useful… looking forth to visiting again
Michel Platini http://www.racingliga.de/wbb/index.php?page=User&userID=5420
In tens, please (ten pound notes) http://www.cfastresults.com/why-cfast/ underwear madeira where to buy generic cymbalta figure On Saturday, Lawrence and Hoult, both 23, hit the wrap party for their upcoming film, “X-Men: Days of Future Past” in Montreal together — and the Oscar-winning actress made sure to stay on her ex’s arm.
23Cv4K http://www.FyLitCl7Pf7kjQdDUOLQOuaxTXbj5iNG.com
S20TBL http://www.FyLitCl7Pf7kjQdDUOLQOuaxTXbj5iNG.com
{
Whats up very cool website!! Guy .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds also? I’m happy to seek out so many helpful info here within the publish, we’d like work out extra strategies in this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .|
ARjuPo Really enjoyed this blog article.Really thank you!
Major thankies for the blog post.Really thank you! Want more.
This excellent website truly has all the information I wanted concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.
This is one awesome blog.Really thank you!
Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thanks
Thanks a lot for the blog post.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
Please switch your TV off, stop eating foods with genetically-modified ingredients, and most of all PLEASE stop drinking tap water (Sodium Fluoride)
tarde sera je serais incapable avons enfin du les os du.
Im grateful for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
Say, you got a nice blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Hey, thanks for the post.Really thank you! Really Great.
I wanted to say Appreciate providing these details, youre doing a great job with the site
Sick! Just received a brand-new Pearl and I can now read your blog on my phone as browser, it didn at perform on my old one.
Thanks again for the post. Keep writing.
I really like and appreciate your blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
Your style is really unique in comparison to other folks I ave read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this blog.
iаЂа?Produkttest Berichte in vielen Kategorien jetzt lesen.
Outstanding quest there. What happened after? Good luck!
Great, thanks for sharing this article post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Really appreciate you sharing this article post.Much thanks again. Will read on…
Thanks a lot for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
I value the article post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Say, you got a nice post.Really thank you!
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog post.Really thank you! Much obliged.
This is a topic that as close to my heart Many thanks! Where are your contact details though?
Thank you ever so for you blog.Thanks Again. Awesome.
Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is fantastic, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog.Really thank you! Great.
Looking forward to reading more. Great post. Much obliged.
web explorer, may test this? IE nonetheless is the marketplace chief and a big component
web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
wonderful issues altogether, you simply received a new reader. What could you suggest about your publish that you made some days ago? Any certain?
There is perceptibly a bunch to identify about this. I believe you made certain nice points in features also.
tod as paris Always a great common sense shopping on this place
Thank you for your blog.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Major thankies for the article.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
A round of applause for your blog article.Thanks Again. Cool.
Thank you, I have just been looking for information about
I really enjoy the blog post.Really thank you! Great.
I truly appreciate this blog post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
Really informative blog article.
Loving the information on this internet site, you have done great job on the articles.
this side of your story. I was surprised that you aren at
Well I really enjoyed studying it. This write-up procured by you is extremely practical regarding proper preparing.
Just to let you know your webpage appears a little bit unusual in Firefox on my notebook with Linux.
Very interesting information!Perfect just what I was searching for! It as the Brady Act taking manpower and crime-fighting capability off the streets. by Dennis Martin.
This is a good tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere. Brief but very precise info Thanks for sharing this one. A must read post!
Wonderful read! I ave saved your site and I am including your RSS feeds
Your place is valueble for me. Thanks!aаАабТТаЂааАТаЂа
I truly like your weblog submit. Keep putting up far more useful info, we value it!
You created some decent points there. I looked on the net for that challenge and discovered most of the people will go coupled with with all of your internet site.
It as going to be finish of mine day, but before ending I am reading this enormous post to improve my knowledge.
Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is great, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.
It as not that I want to copy your web-site, but I really like the layout. Could you let me know which design are you using? Or was it especially designed?
This awesome blog is without a doubt educating as well as informative. I have picked helluva helpful stuff out of it. I ad love to visit it again and again. Thanks a bunch!
Very neat article.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.