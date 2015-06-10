Cinco proyectos serÃ¡n financiados con el presupuesto participativo de Banesco en...

Cinco proyectos serÃ¡n financiados con el presupuesto participativo de Banesco en Maracaibo

Por biendateao -
1295
78
COMPARTIR

 

Las iniciativas vinculadas a la educaciÃ³n, la salud, el medioambiente y la protecciÃ³n animal, recibirÃ¡n un total de Bs. 800.000 para ser materializadas en 2015.
Banesco Banco Universal realizÃ³ la segunda ediciÃ³n del presupuesto participativo con la comunidad del Municipio Maracaibo, del estado Zulia. Resultaron ganadores cinco proyectos de impacto en la educaciÃ³n, la salud, el medioambiente y la protecciÃ³n animal, que recibirÃ¡n un total de Bs. 800.000 para ser materializados durante este aÃ±o.
Mariela Colmenares, vicepresidenta ejecutiva de Comunicaciones y RSE de Banesco, expresÃ³ que “esta segunda ediciÃ³n del Presupuesto Participativo de Banesco en Maracaibo nos ha permitido evaluar junto a la comunidad una docena de proyectos. Los participantes han escogido estas cinco iniciativas que tendrÃ¡n un impacto positivo en la salud y la educaciÃ³n de niÃ±os y jÃ³venes de bajos recursos, asÃ­ como en la defensa y protecciÃ³n animal y del medio ambiente”.
La selecciÃ³n definitiva tuvo lugar el pasado 4 de junio, los proyectos presentados y los montos aprobados son:
â€“ReconstrucciÃ³n de cerca perimetral en la Escuela Arquidiocesana Instituto NiÃ±os Cantores del Zulia. Postulado por AsociaciÃ³n Civil Escuelas Arquidiocesanas. Monto aprobado: Bs. 200.000,00.
Esta escuela tiene una poblaciÃ³n estudiantil de 300 alumnos en los niveles de inicial y educaciÃ³n media general. Es una escuela gratuita, fundada en 1975. Con esta refacciÃ³n se busca garantizar la seguridad de toda la comunidad educativa, asÃ­ como los bienes del colegio.
â€“Bosque Urbano Comunitario. Postulado por: FundaciÃ³n Azul Ambientalistas. Monto aprobado: Bs. 173.800,00.
Se busca recuperar el Parque 19 de Abril de la ciudad de Maracaibo, ubicado en la avenida 04 Bella Vista, entre calles 57 y 58. La propuesta Bosque Urbano Comunitario estÃ¡ orientada a la utilizaciÃ³n de pequeÃ±os y grandes espacios urbanos para la siembra de Ã¡rboles a corta distancia y con especies endÃ©micas como FlamboyÃ¡n (Delonix regia), Roble Apamate (Tabebuia rosea), CujÃ­ Yaque (Prosopis juliflora) y Pardillo (Cordia alliodora). Con un elemento clave que brinda oportunidad de participaciÃ³n ciudadana, el Compostero Comunitario. Asimismo, se dictarÃ¡n talleres orientados a mostrar la importancia de la creaciÃ³n de este tipo de espacios y sus beneficios a mediano plazo, ademÃ¡s capacitaciÃ³n para la siembra y cuidados.
â€“ConstrucciÃ³n de muro Lindero del Refugio de Animales ASODEPA. Postulado por: FundaciÃ³n El Zulia Recicla. Monto aprobado: Bs. 199.550,00.
Se prevÃ© la participaciÃ³n activa de la comunidad puesto que el muro serÃ¡ construido con “ecobloques”, elaborados a partir de desechos sÃ³lidos recolectados. ASODEPA trabaja en la promociÃ³n y defensa de los derechos de los animales y este muro permitirÃ¡ resguardar la integridad fÃ­sica de los animales que tienen refugio en esta ONG.
â€“ Implementar estrategias para la detecciÃ³n temprana del cÃ¡ncer de mama. Postulado por: FundaciÃ³n Amigos de la Mujer con CÃ¡ncer de Mama. Monto aprobado: Bs. 113.325,00.
El objetivo es realizar pesquisas para la detecciÃ³n temprana del cÃ¡ncer de mama para atender un aproximado de 200 mujeres en edades mayor de 30 aÃ±os, en el Municipio Maracaibo del Estado Zulia. AdemÃ¡s contempla orientar a travÃ©s de charlas sobre prevenciÃ³n y realizaciÃ³n del auto-examen mamario, a la poblaciÃ³n en general del municipio. Se estima beneficiar un total de 1000 personas entre hombres y mujeres, a travÃ©s de una charla informativa y preventiva, asÃ­ como la entrega de material educativo.
â€“OptimizaciÃ³n de los ambientes de atenciÃ³n pediÃ¡trica para abordaje quirÃºrgico y terapÃ©utico. Postulado por: FundaciÃ³n Hospital de Especialidades PediÃ¡tricas. Monto aprobado: Bs. 113.325,00.
El fin es contar con ambientes 100% optimizados para la atenciÃ³n quirÃºrgica y terapÃ©utica de los pacientes pediÃ¡tricos que reciben atenciÃ³n especializada en la FundaciÃ³n Hospital de Especialidades PediÃ¡tricas. Actualmente la productividad hospitalaria es de 1.000 procedimientos quirÃºrgicos mensuales, con capacidad de ampliaciÃ³n a 1.500 mensuales segÃºn planificaciÃ³n mediata con acondicionamiento de la infraestructura actual.

En 2014 Banesco extendiÃ³ al estado Zulia la experiencia del Presupuesto Participativo, que ya arriba a 8 aÃ±os junto a la comunidad donde estÃ¡ ubicada la sede principal del banco (primero fue con Colinas de Bello Monte y este 2015 se harÃ¡ con la Comunidad del Municipio Baruta).
Desde el aÃ±o 2008, a travÃ©s del presupuesto participativo Banesco ha invertido Bs. 3.250.086 en proyectos de salud, atenciÃ³n a adultos mayores, educaciÃ³n, cultura e infraestructura, entre otros.

Sobre Banesco
Desde el aÃ±o 1998, Banesco implementÃ³ su Programa de Responsabilidad Social Empresarial que promueve la educaciÃ³n y la salud de cada vez mÃ¡s venezolanos de la mano de sus socios y aliados sociales asÃ­ como el mayor bienestar de sus trabajadores. Sus informes de RSE reciben desde 2008 la calificaciÃ³n GRI A+, estÃ¡ndar internacional que recoge las mejores prÃ¡cticas en la elaboraciÃ³n de dichos reportes. Banesco es firmante del Pacto Mundial de las Naciones Unidas desde 2009.

La noticia estÃ¡ disponible en nuestro site en el link: http://ow.ly/O9ecj

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

78 COMENTARIOS

  3. perfect design thanks https://gist.github.com/9d14fbeafa9e51e79c323909629da2c1 snatch levitra online australia expressive The number of market-rate rental apartments available to those of low income is extremely small. A metaphor one often hears about the homeless is that of the musical chairs: with such a small number of low-income-affordable apartments, the players who are less able to compete, for whatever reason, don’t get the chairs when the music stops. Every year, more and more chairs are taken away. The existence of so many people who are homeless indicates that a very large number of renters are close to that condition. Housing advocates in the Bronx report that some of the people they try to help are paying seventy per cent of their income in rent and that others are living doubled up and tripled up and in unimproved basements and in furnace rooms—conditions that recall the days of Jacob Riis.

  4. I can’t hear you very well yohimbine hcl breastfeeding The Rangers began the day by swinging a deal with the Minnesota Wild for defensive depth, acquiring 6-5, 220-pound defenseman Justin Falk for minor-league forward Benn Ferriero and a 2014 sixth-round pick. Sunday night, Sather was shopping the rights to Clowe, an impending unrestricted free agent the Rangers no longer can afford since they are keeping Brad Richardsâ $6.67 million salary cap hit at least one more season.

  5. We need someone with qualifications fda nexium warnings “But while we want to sustain our relationship with Egypt, our traditional cooperation cannot continue as usual when civilians are being killed in the streets and rights are being rolled back,” Obama said from his vacation home at Martha’s Vineyard. The death toll now is at least 600.

  6. How do you know each other? what generic drug is equivalent to nexium In early 2009, the system was still undergoing testing. Deputy Secretary of Defense Gordon England, about to leave office as the new Obama administration was settling in, wanted to make a final decision on whether to continue spending money to impose DIMHRS on a reluctant bureaucracy, or kill it.

  7. Best Site Good Work generic viagra supply Rabbi Menachem Genack of the Orthodox Union in New York told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that test-tube beef could be considered “parve” (neither meat nor dairy) under certain conditions and so kosher cheeseburgers could be allowed.

  8. We’re at university together rx androgel While surveys in the West may be improving, they have yet to lift the mood among managers in Asia. HSBC/Markit’s survey of regional purchasing managers indicates that new orders are falling in China, South Korea and Taiwan, and that growth is slowing in Japan.

  9. I’m training to be an engineer rezept fr cialis bekommen The pair was located Saturday near Morehead Lake, in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, the largest roadless area in the lower 48 states, sprawling across central Idaho and reaching north to the Montana border, near the town of Cascade.

  11. What line of work are you in? nexium purple card This is a type of cookie which is collected by Adobe Flash media player (it is also called a Local Shared Object) – a piece of software you may already have on your electronic device to help you watch online videos and listen to podcasts.

  13. Have you got any ? how are viagra and cialis different Neilâs not kidding. The entire hotel and casino has been CrÃ¼eâd out for their residency. âWeâve made the Hard Rock their home,â Bobby Reynolds, Vice President of Booking for AEG Live, told us: âItâs not just the show â itâs the entire atmosphere.â

  17. In tens, please (ten pound notes) http://www.cfastresults.com/why-cfast/ underwear madeira where to buy generic cymbalta figure On Saturday, Lawrence and Hoult, both 23, hit the wrap party for their upcoming film, “X-Men: Days of Future Past” in Montreal together — and the Oscar-winning actress made sure to stay on her ex’s arm.

  21. Whats up very cool website!! Guy .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds also? I’m happy to seek out so many helpful info here within the publish, we’d like work out extra strategies in this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .|

  26. Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thanks

  68. Very interesting information!Perfect just what I was searching for! It as the Brady Act taking manpower and crime-fighting capability off the streets. by Dennis Martin.

  75. Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is great, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  77. This awesome blog is without a doubt educating as well as informative. I have picked helluva helpful stuff out of it. I ad love to visit it again and again. Thanks a bunch!

DEJA UN COMENTARIO