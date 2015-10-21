Cinco aplicaciones Ãºtiles para mejorar el uso de Whatsapp

Con mÃ¡s de 900 millones de usuarios en el mundo, es el servicio de mensajerÃa mÃ¡s importante del momento. Por ello, diversos desarrolladores se han dado a la tarea de crear herramientas que sirven para mejorar el desempeÃ±o de Whatsapp. A continuaciÃ³n, cinco aplicaciones que te serÃ¡n de mucha ayuda:
1. WhatsLock
Esta aplicaciÃ³n, para Android e iOS, permite bloquear el acceso a Whatsapp mediante un PIN (una serie de nÃºmeros). Si el usuario activa la funciÃ³n de bloqueo, siempre que desee ingresar a la plataforma de mensajerÃa deberÃ¡ introducir el PIN. No solo sirve para bloquear Whatsapp, sino tambiÃ©n el acceso a la configuraciÃ³n del telÃ©fono, a la zona de administraciÃ³n de aplicaciones o a la tienda virtual.
2. WCleaner
Este programa ayuda a eliminar los archivos temporales asociados a imÃ¡genes de perfil, fotos, copias de respaldo. Es una buena opciÃ³n para equipos con poca capacidad de almacenamiento. EstÃ¡ disponible para dispositivos Android.
3. Fontsy
Ofrece la posibilidad de escribir mensajes en Whatsapp con otros tipos de letra o fuente. Su punto dÃ©bil es que no tiene muchos estilos de letra, y su interfaz podrÃa ser mejor. Puede ser utilizada en terminales Android e iOS.
4. WhatSuite
Permite hacer dibujos a mano alzada que se pueden compartir despuÃ©s en Whatsapp o en otras redes sociales. Por el momento solo estÃ¡ disponible para Android en esta direcciÃ³n. Otra aplicaciÃ³n similar es Meme Generator, para crear memes y compartirlos en la plataforma.
5. StealthApp
Â¿Te quiere hacer invisible en Whatsapp? Esta nueva herramienta te permitirÃ¡ ingresar a tus contactos y chats sin ser visto por los demÃ¡s usuarios. Esta disponible para Android.
Fuente: El Nacional Web
