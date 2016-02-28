ENTREVISTA. Cilia Flores sobre caso narcosobrino: “Se violentó la soberanía”

ENTREVISTA. Cilia Flores sobre caso narcosobrino: “Se violentó la soberanía”

Cilia Flores fue interrogada por la periodista Elyangélica González del diario Versión Final sobre el caso de sus sobrinos Efraín Antonio Campos Flores y Francisco Flores de Freitas, detenidos en Nueva York, Estados Unidos por narcotráfico.

 

—¿Cómo avanza el caso de sus sobrinos? Usted nos había dicho que esperaban más información.
—Sí, seguimos esperando. Tenemos que respetar, es un juicio. Allí están las partes, En respeto a la justicia que salga la verdad y se aclare toda esa situación del secuestro, lo de la violación de nuestro territorio por parte de la DEA. Se violentó la soberanía, eso forma parte de un juicio que uno tiene que respetar para no empañar. Creemos en la justicia, vamos a esperar.

—¿Piensa acompañarlos?
—Vamos a esperar que la justicia hable y después tendremos mucho para hablar. Sí tenemos muchas cosas que decir, pero tenemos que esperar por respeto a la justicia y no perturbar un proceso que debe transcurrir sin obstáculos ni perturbaciones, y nosotros, confiando en la justicia, seguimos aquí tratando de hacer justicia en Venezuela cuando la tratan de vulnerar, por ejemplo, con una “ley de amnesia” en donde se trata de buscar la impunidad.

Lo dijo el diputado Henry Ramos Allup en reiteradas oportunidades, y en algo coincidimos, todo el que es mayor de edad y tiene cédula de identidad es responsable de sus actos y debe responder de sus actos y aquí en Venezuela todo el que esté involucrado en diferentes delitos, debe responder por sus delitos.

Cilia Flores a VERSIÓN FINAL: "Vamos a llegar al año 3000"

 

Es casi imposible ver a Cilia Flores sola en alguno de los espacios del Palacio Federal Legislativo. No por ser diputada, sino por ser la esposa del presidente Nicolás Maduro, lo que la convierte en una de las voceras más difíciles de abordar. Rodeada permanentemente de su equipo de seguridad, que solo permite que contadas personas se le acerquen, Flores es casi impenetrable para los medios.

El pasado martes fue una excepción. Luego de la entrega de la memoria y cuenta del vicepresidente Ejecutivo, cada diputado del chavismo abandonó su curul para despedir a Aristóbulo Istúriz y los ministros después de su exposición, en señal de apoyo a lo dicho en la sesión especial. Así fue como la llamada “primera combatiente” quedó expuesta no solo a nuestro grabador, sino a los adeptos que le mostraban respaldo y solidaridad.

Fiel a su temperamento, Flores fue frontal con su verbo al referirse a la Ley de Amnistía. “Esa ley no resiste el menor análisis jurídico de acuerdo con las leyes y de acuerdo a la Constitución y por eso nosotros no nos sometemos y no nos van a chantajear (…). Aquí no hay perseguidos políticos, en Venezuela, aquí hay políticos malandros, delincuentes que han estado en planes desestabilizadores y han ocasionado la muerte y entonces eso debe pagarse, autores materiales, autores intelectuales deben responder a la justicia”. Aquí nuestro diálogo con ella.

—¿Rechaza absolutamente una posible amnistía a opositores?
—No puede haber una Ley de Amnistía que trate de hacernos olvidar toda la violencia que ha traído muertes.

El peor delito que puede ocurrir y la peor desgracia para una familia es que le asesinen a un familiar y eso ha ocurrido aquí, que por un capricho, y por la obsesión de algunos dirigentes políticos, llevaron al país a la violencia y han ocasionado por un lado, el 14 de abril, más de 11 muertos incluyendo a dos niños, después con la llamada Salida de ellos, 43 muertos y más de 800 heridos. Esa gente llora a su familia, a ellos no les pagan para que lloren a su familia. Ellos han sido, no solamente despojados de sus familiares, sino ahora ofendidos.

—¿Le preocupa un eventual referendo revocatorio a usted como primera dama, a su esposo?
—No, en lo absoluto, esas son reglas que están allí en la Constitución, porque la revolución llevó a la Constitución el referendo revocatorio, por primera vez en la historia, aquí ya se hizo un referendo revocatorio contra el presidente Chávez, y fueron revolcados los que pretendían revocar al presidente Chávez y el presidente Chávez ganó, esos son mecanismos.

—¿Ocurriría lo mismo en el caso de Nicolás Maduro?
—Esos son mecanismos que están perfectamente ajustados a la Constitución, ojalá la oposición se someta a lo que establece la Constitución y no se vengan por caminos desviados, que se vengan por las ramas, no, ahí está la Constitución, que no se metan a locos, porque el Gobierno, la revolución y el pueblo lo que están es trabajando para superar toda la crisis, todos los obstáculos que tenemos en este momento y los vamos a superar, con la oposición o sin la oposición. Lo más importante es que lo vamos a hacer con el pueblo y con el Gobierno.

—¿No le preocupan las amenazas de revocatorio?
—En lo absoluto. Me preocupa es la situación en la que están, que un día dicen una cosa, otro día dicen otra, y no me preocupa a mí, le preocupa a sus propias bases, a las bases de la oposición. Están frustradas, primero porque ellos le hicieron una oferta engañosa. La oposición hizo una oferta engañosa y llegó a la Asamblea Nacional y no ha cumplido con nada y no va a cumplir con nada porque era mentira. Nosotros se lo dijimos: ‘todo lo que ustedes están prometiendo es mentira, no es viable, que ustedes vengan aquí, porque toman la AN y tienen una mayoría circunstancial’. Entonces ellos creían que al día siguiente eran libres para hacer lo que les diera la gana, no, no pueden hacer lo que les de la gana porque aquí hay otros poderes, y aquí ningún poder solapa a otro, aquí cada poder tiene sus funciones específicas y cada poder va a cumplirlas, ajustados a la Constitución.

—Hablan de grupos que le piden la renuncia a Maduro.
—Me parece buenísimo, que sigan así, porque así vamos a llegar al año 3.000. Que se lo crean, y que estén esperando una renuncia, y que los gobernadores y que equis, y que ye y que zeta. Que sigan así, en el año 3.000 nos veremos. Bueno a lo mejor no nos veremos (risas), pero nuestras generaciones, nuestros descendientes estarán allí y ellos hablarán de la renuncia, de las locuras que hablan que no son viables. Yo lo que siento es que son poco serios, para nosotros mejor, es mas, que no cambien. Lo triste es la frustración que están dejando en sus seguidores.

—¿Y qué le dice a la gente que está en la calle, que sufre día a día por tener que hacer una cola gigante para conseguir alimentos, que está preocupada y no entiende el tema de los políticos?
—Que tenemos que estar trabajando todos con el Presidente, que está haciendo de tripas corazones, que está repotenciando para depurar y corregir los errores que se han cometido: La reestructuración de la Misión Alimentación, entrando por casa a corregir pero, la casa ajena también se va a revisar. Todo el que produce alimentos y ha tratado de alguna forma de acaparar, de especular, de contrabandear de incursionar en esa guerra económica contra el pueblo, pues también allí tiene que haber una revisión, tiene que haber una corrección con las autoridades correspondientes y de los mismos trabajadores que colaboran. Los trabajadores de empresas privadas de alimentación, que saben cómo se han involucrado en la guerra económica, y que están produciendo menos de lo que dicen que producen y recibieron mas dólares de los que dicen que recibieron y no los utilizaron en lo que tenían que utilizarlos.

—¿Hay posibilidad de diálogo?
—Con el pueblo tenemos diálogo todos los días, con el fascismo no, porque ellos están en la locura de acabar con el Gobierno por cualquier vía. Nosotros creemos, y no por ilusos, cómo se han incorporado a los 14 motores, al Consejo Presidencial Económico, empresarios verdaderamente serios, verdaderos empresarios, productores, pueblo, o sea todo el mundo, ese es el camino, todos nos unimos y cambiamos nuestra mentalidad de que es el dólar y es el petróleo el que nos va a traer aquí la felicidad; cambiamos y decimos que son nuestras manos las que nos van a traer felicidad, que son nuestras manos porque son las que hacen que podamos sembrar, que podamos recoger, que podamos producir. Nuestras manos nos sacarán de esta situación, vamos por buen camino.

—¿Es duro ser Primera dama en un país en crisis?
—No, yo soy una revolucionaria y le hemos dado continuidad a un proceso y le seguiremos dando, entonces yo estoy como diputada y como revolucionaria, no solamente apoyando al presidente Nicolás Maduro como lo apoyo, y como lo apoya la mayoría del pueblo revolucionario, sino como apoyé, de manera leal, completamente plena como la luna, al comandante Chávez, con esa misma decisión, determinación, con esa misma lealtad, con la que estuve con el comandante Chávez desde el 4 de febrero de 1992, la mantengo con el presidente Nicolás Maduro.

Por Elyangélica González

