Ofreciendo una amplia gama de tratamientos y servicios, el centro integral de bienestar y belleza Cielo Relax Center celebra su primer aniversario, destacando en Maracaibo como una de las estéticas más completas de la ciudad. La empresa tiene la finalidad de ofrecer bienestar físico y emocional a sus clientes, ayudando así a mejorar su calidad de vida mediante servicios estéticos, faciales, corporales, nutricionales y alternativos-terapéuticos, apoyados en una infraestructura adecuada, bajo un concepto innovador en cuanto a estética se refiere, respaldado con personal altamente calificado y con equipos técnicos de vanguardia.
Entre los servicios que ofrece está la depilación láser, tratamientos faciales (microdermoabrasión, radiofrecuencia, peeling, rejuvenecimiento facial con láser, corriente galvánica), tratamientos como bellaform II (anticelulitis, reducción de medidas y moldeamiento corporal), radiofrecuencia corporal, masajes, terapias alternativas (acupuntura facial, acupuntura tradicional china, shiatsu zen, cristaloterapia cuántica, desintoxicación iónica), además de las más acertadas asesorías nutricionales.
Sugey Labarca, directora comercial, asegura que el compromiso con el público es seguir ofreciendo un servicio de calidad, garantizándole a los clientes un cambio físico y emocional.
Cielo Relax Center está ubicado en la Av. 22 con calle 70, Centro Comercial Taicupa. Frente al Centro Comercial Indio.
