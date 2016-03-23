CIDH condena muertes violentas en cárceles de Venezuela

Por redaccionbd -
6701
571
COMPARTIR

La Comisión Interamericana de Derechos Humanos (CIDH) denunció este martes la violencia en las cárceles venezolanas, escenarios de motines, secuestros y más de una docena de muertes este año.

La CIDH, órgano autónomo de la Organización de Estados Americanos, documentó la muerte de doce reclusos en tres centros penitenciarios entre enero y marzo.

Según un comunicado, la Comisión “urge al Estado a investigar con debida diligencia y esclarecer las circunstancias en que ocurrieron estos hechos y, en su caso, identificar y sancionar a los responsables”.

Según la CIDH, esos “graves hechos” están enmarcados en un “contexto de violencia” y “hacinamiento” en las cárceles venezolanas, y llamó a las autoridades a “adoptar las medidas necesarias a fin de evitar que se repita “este tipo de actos de violencia”.

En uno de los sucesos más recientes, cuatro presos y un funcionario de prisiones murieron el pasado martes durante un motín en el Centro Penitenciario Fénix en el estado de Lara (noroeste).

Y este martes otro custodio falleció en un enfrentamiento con reclusos que habían secuestrado a 14 personas en el Centro Penitenciario David Viloria, también en Lara.

Las cárceles venezolanas, consideradas de las más violentas de la región, son escenario frecuente de enfrentamientos con armas de fuego, muchas de ellas de guerra.

La ministra del servicio penitenciario, Iris Varela, responsabilizó a “mafias compuestas por funcionarios” de la introducción del armamento a las prisiones.

Al respecto la Comisión instó al gobierno venezolano a adoptar medidas para desarmar a los reclusos, imponer “controles efectivos” para evitar la entrada de armamento y desarticular las organizaciones delictivas que operan dentro de las prisiones.

  1. También llamó a reducir el hacinamiento y a emplear métodos alternativos a la prisión preventiva. AFP

