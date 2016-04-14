Cicpc divulga lista de los 10 más buscados por Twitter

Por primera vez en 17 años el Gobierno publicó una lista, vía la cuenta de Twitter @OLPSolicitados, de los más buscados por el Cuerpo de Investigaciones Científicas, Penales y Criminalísticas (Cicpc).
La iniciativa es parte de un plan del Gobierno que responde a datos divulgados sobre la inseguridad en el país, pero sobre todo en Caracas.
En 2015, la capital alcanzó el primer lugar de las ciudades (más de 300 mil habitantes) más violentas con una tasa de 119,87 homicidios dolosos por cada 100 mil habitantes. Superó a San Pedro Sula, Honduras -con 111,03.
Es por esto que no sorprende que la mayoría de los más buscados operan en Caracas o sus alrededores.
El Observatorio Venezolano de Violencia (OVV) reseñó el mes pasado que el primer factor que más influye en es “una mayor presencia del delito organizado”; uno de los 10 más buscados es el líder de una de las bandas criminales más activas del país. También señala que “se ha observado un mayor deterioro de los cuerpos de seguridad del Estado”.
El Estado intenta reforzar los cuerpos de seguridad y su forma de operar. El ministro de Interiores, Justicia y Paz, Gustavo González López, ha alentado a los usuarios a que delaten el paradero de los sujetos solicitados mediante la red social.
