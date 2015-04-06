Choferes de Cabimas inician hoy paro indefinido

Los choferes de las lÃneas de transporte pÃºblico urbanas y suburbanas de Cabimas paralizarÃ¡n hoy sus servicios desde las 4.00 de la maÃ±ana en exigencia al Ejecutivo local del incremento de cinco bolÃvares en el precio del pasaje.
Emilio VelÃ¡zquez, presidente de la lÃnea Nuevas Cabimas, rechazÃ³ el anuncio del aumento de dos bolÃvares. AlegÃ³ que el costo de repuestos, alimentos, servicios pÃºblicos y demÃ¡s necesidades bÃ¡sicas estÃ¡n a precios elevados, por lo que esperan que el alcalde FÃ©lix Bracho considere su peticiÃ³n.
Al paro se suman alrededor de cinco mil 800 profesionales del volante, entre las 11 lÃneas urbanas y las suburbanas, como Cabimas-Maracaibo A y B, Lagunillas, El Concejo, Tolosa, CurasaÃto, Punta Gorda, El GuanÃ¡bano, taxis y colectivos.
Sostuvo que hace un mes se reunieron con representantes de la AlcaldÃa para hacer un estudio socioeconÃ³mico y asÃ decidir la tarifa del pasaje, pero aun asÃ no los consideran. â€œNosotros no pedimos mÃ¡s de cinco bolÃvares, pero tampoco menos, el dinero que hacemos a diario no nos alcanzaâ€.
Rechazaron una vez mÃ¡s la retenciÃ³n de seis vehÃculos por puestos una vez que los conductores aumentaran la tarifa por voluntad propia. El paro no cesarÃ¡ mientras no haya un acuerdo. Aseguraron que para que reanuden las labores deben liberar los seis vehÃculos, que actualmente permanecen en Policabimas, y deben aceptar y publicar en gaceta el costo de cinco bolÃvares mÃ¡s del pasaje.
La Verdad
