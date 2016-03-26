Chile quiere recuperar puntos ante la Vinotinto

Chile tendrá varias bajas por lesión y suspensión para el partido del martes con la Vinotinto, entre ellas la de su capitán y portero Claudio Bravo.
Chile irá a Venezuela a “recuperar” los puntos perdidos en la derrota ante Argentina 2-1 por la quinta fecha de la clasificatoria mundialista, advirtió Arturo Vidal.
El volante del Bayern Munich hizo la afirmación después de que la selección chilena perdió ante la argentina el jueves pasado, que a nueve meses de caer por penales en la final de la Copa América se tomó revancha de la Roja.
Vidal reaparecerá con Chile este martes en Barinas, tras cumplir una suspensión que lo dejó fuera del duelo ante la albiceleste.
“Fue muy duro ver el partido desde la tribuna”, dijo.
Chile tendrá varias bajas por lesión y suspensión, entre ellas la de su capitán y portero Claudio Bravo.
Tras la disputa de la quinta fecha de las clasificatorias suramericanas rumbo a Rusia 2018, Chile está sexto con siete unidades, mientras que la Vinotinto está de última en la tabla con un punto.
