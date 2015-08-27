Charito Rojas: La hora loca

El patriotismo es el Ãºltimo refugio de los canallas. Samuel Johnson (1709-1784), poeta, ensayista, biÃ³grafo, lexicÃ³grafo y crÃtico literario inglÃ©s
Venezuela vive una hora loca con una conga cada vez mÃ¡s frenÃ©tica: OLP o disparen primero y no pregunten nada despuÃ©s; cierren la frontera, estado de excepciÃ³n para justificar el desastre humanitario; la culpa de todo es de la oposiciÃ³n, denunciada en cadena nacional por el asesino de la descuartizada, ahora testigo estrella del gobierno, presentado por el presidente y por Tareck, que tambiÃ©n lo usÃ³ para revelar el plan criminal contra la hija de Cabello (no por mala cantante, sino porque sÃ), mientras su papÃ¡ denunciaba furioso en la frontera un apagÃ³n, segÃºn Ã©l â€œsabotaje para que el paÃs no escuche que hay que obligar a Colombia a derogar sus decretos que permiten el bachaqueoâ€. Claro, Ã©l ignora que esos acostumbrados apagones no tienen que ver con silenciarlo sino con jorobarnos a punta de ineficiencia y corrupciÃ³n.
Demasiada hora loca para unos dÃas, pero hay que entender la situaciÃ³n: la encuestadora Ivad, que siempre da de ganador al gobierno, dice que el 82% opina que el heredero del finado no tiene capacidad para presidir el paÃs y lo responsabiliza del desastre econÃ³mico. Las alarmas suenan y al seÃ±or de quien desconocemos la nacionalidad, sitio de nacimiento, estudios realizados, no se le ocurre mejor idea que atacar al dueÃ±o de las empresas que estÃ¡n salvando a Venezuela de una hambruna: â€œPorque por ahÃ hay un pelucÃ³n mayor, que es el jefe de la guerra econÃ³mica, que porque tiene un poco de real afuera y porque tiene algunas empresas importantes, viene a chantajear al pueblo con los productos. Â¿O no? A ese pelucÃ³n le va a llegar su sÃ¡bado. Esperen, yo no hablo por hablarâ€, amenaza pasÃ¡ndose la lengua por su diente roto.
Indudablemente los venezolanos deseamos planes de seguridad que nos liberen del pranato de los delincuentes, que nos han despojado del derecho de vivir, trabajar y transitar en nuestra propia tierra. Pero hay serias observaciones en la actuaciÃ³n de las fuerzas armadas y civiles del rÃ©gimen. Como dice Carlos Ayala Corao: Los derechos humanos son de todos y defenderlos no significa impunidad sino aplicar la justicia en su estricto sentido de dar a cada quien lo que le corresponde. Vivir en un barrio no significa ser delincuente, ser indocumentado no implica la condiciÃ³n de paramilitar o contrabandista. Un gobierno que trata a todos los venezolanos como bachaqueros, especuladores o apÃ¡tridas, no puede aplicar mÃ¡s que estos operativos que arrasan con todo en lugar de un continuo programa de seguridad o una fÃ©rrea polÃtica de control fronterizo.
El heredero no halla quÃ© hacer para aferrarse al trono que ganÃ³ por su fidelidad al finado. Hasta los rojos quieren salir de Ã©l, obstinados de tanta babiecada que, segÃºn ellos, estÃ¡ dilapidando el legado del eterno. Lo tienen en salsa y Ã©l lo sabe. Pero se necesitan valor y honestidad para enmendar el rumbo, que inevitablemente le retornarÃa hacia la sensatez del libre mercado, el respeto a los ciudadanos y sus propiedades, el apego a la democrÃ¡tica ConstituciÃ³n nacional. La enmienda le sale mÃ¡s cara ante sus correligionarios que estos disparates que inevitablemente van a llevar a su eyecciÃ³n. Tal vez sea lo que quiere, con tal le dejen disfrutar lo suyo en cualquier lugar (que ya no quedan muchos que quieran hacerse cargo del paquete) donde vivir sin tantas preocupaciones y responsabilidades que no puede manejar.
Ya vemos a funcionarios que andan de su cuenta, haciendo loas a su comandante solamente y tratando de demostrar cierta eficiencia en su gestiÃ³n, tratando de salvarse de la debacle que se cierne y desmarcarse para salvar el pellejo. Varios grupos se disputan internamente una sucesiÃ³n que llegarÃ¡ mÃ¡s temprano que tarde por una vÃa no electoral pero sÃ constitucional. HabrÃ¡ un final de â€œpor ahoraâ€ en el cual no serÃ¡ la oposiciÃ³n quien tome el testigo.
Y mientras las negociaciones, conspiraciones y â€œquimiqueosâ€ internos de los rojos estÃ¡n ganando intensidad, la hora loca sigue en Venezuela. En un intento a favor de la confianza en medio de tanto desatino, la OEA ofreciÃ³ su equipo de observadores electorales entrenados. Y saltÃ³ Tibisay pito en mano a decir que no acepta el â€œinjerencismoâ€ de la OEA. El que la debe la teme.
La pelea internacional es un buen recurso para distraer del gran lÃo nacional, piensa el gobierno. No dio resultado el ataque de patriotismo ante Guyana, el Caricom le frenÃ³ el trote. Ahora intenta con Colombia. Arrasan con barrios enteros, tumbando casas y quedÃ¡ndose con las cosas de valor, como dicen los deportados, que ya superan los 1.500. Sus casas fueron marcadas para la demoliciÃ³n, igual que las de los judÃos por el nazismo. Separan familias, provocan grandes pÃ©rdidas comerciales, crean una crisis humanitaria en fronteras permeables, acusan de paramilitarismo, contrabando o bachaqueo indiscriminadamente, sacan de sus casas en la madrugada a mujeres y niÃ±os para deportarlos sin permitirles llevar sus enseres.
Todo es parte de un proceso de caos con que se pretende tapar la verdad que aterra a los revolucionarios: la absoluta mayorÃa de los venezolanos estÃ¡ harta de ellos y los quiere fuera del gobierno. Lo que sucediÃ³ en Cayo Sal es la muestra mÃ¡s grÃ¡fica de lo que siente el pueblo y cÃ³mo le responde el gobierno. La esposa de Diosdado Cabello y Ministra del Turismo fue abucheada por las 500 o 600 personas que estaban disfrutando la playa cuando llegÃ³ la funcionaria a inspeccionar junto a la gobernadora de FalcÃ³n. Eso sucediÃ³ a la una de la tarde. A las 4 llegÃ³ un piquete de guardias con equipos antimotines y enfrentÃ¡ndose a los temporadistas, por diferentes causas hizo presos a cinco, entre ellos a los hermanos Joselin y Johan Prato, quienes ni siquiera estaban en el cayo a la hora de la gran pita.
Con cargos literalmente tirados por los cabellos, los detenidos fueron llevados en traje de baÃ±o y al parecer a palo limpio a juzgar por las lesiones que sufriÃ³ la joven, a quien una funcionaria de la PNB, de nombre Marie Ochoa, junto con otros dos funcionarios, le fracturaron un brazo, causaron rasguÃ±os y hematomas. Los detenidos fueron internados en la cÃ¡rcel de Coro, donde son asistidos por el Foro Penal Venezolano. Tal vez el delito de los hermanos Prato es ser gochos. La venganza de los Cabello alcanzÃ³ su hogar en Rubio, que fue allanado, derribada la puerta, sacadas computadoras, tabletas y hasta un bulto de papel tualÃ©. La residencia donde vive Joselin, quien estudia ingenierÃa en la Unefa de Barinas, tambiÃ©n fue allanada. La desgracia ha caÃdo sobre una familia venezolana, igual que sobre todos los hogares del paÃs que enfrentan un totalitarismo sin justicia y sin cordura. Afortunadamente, esta hora loca estÃ¡ llegando a su fin.
Charitorojas2010@hotmail.com
@charitorojas
