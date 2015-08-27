Charito Rojas: La hora loca

Charito Rojas: La hora loca

Por biendateao -
4082
896
COMPARTIR

 

El patriotismo es el Ãºltimo refugio de los canallas. Samuel Johnson (1709-1784), poeta, ensayista, biÃ³grafo, lexicÃ³grafo y crÃ­tico literario inglÃ©s
Venezuela vive una hora loca con una conga cada vez mÃ¡s frenÃ©tica: OLP o disparen primero y no pregunten nada despuÃ©s; cierren la frontera, estado de excepciÃ³n para justificar el desastre humanitario; la culpa de todo es de la oposiciÃ³n, denunciada en cadena nacional por el asesino de la descuartizada, ahora testigo estrella del gobierno, presentado por el presidente y por Tareck, que tambiÃ©n lo usÃ³ para revelar el plan criminal contra la hija de Cabello (no por mala cantante, sino porque sÃ­), mientras su papÃ¡ denunciaba furioso en la frontera un apagÃ³n, segÃºn Ã©l â€œsabotaje para que el paÃ­s no escuche que hay que obligar a Colombia a derogar sus decretos que permiten el bachaqueoâ€. Claro, Ã©l ignora que esos acostumbrados apagones no tienen que ver con silenciarlo sino con jorobarnos a punta de ineficiencia y corrupciÃ³n.
Demasiada hora loca para unos dÃ­as, pero hay que entender la situaciÃ³n: la encuestadora Ivad, que siempre da de ganador al gobierno, dice que el 82% opina que el heredero del finado no tiene capacidad para presidir el paÃ­s y lo responsabiliza del desastre econÃ³mico. Las alarmas suenan y al seÃ±or de quien desconocemos la nacionalidad, sitio de nacimiento, estudios realizados, no se le ocurre mejor idea que atacar al dueÃ±o de las empresas que estÃ¡n salvando a Venezuela de una hambruna: â€œPorque por ahÃ­ hay un pelucÃ³n mayor, que es el jefe de la guerra econÃ³mica, que porque tiene un poco de real afuera y porque tiene algunas empresas importantes, viene a chantajear al pueblo con los productos. Â¿O no? A ese pelucÃ³n le va a llegar su sÃ¡bado. Esperen, yo no hablo por hablarâ€, amenaza pasÃ¡ndose la lengua por su diente roto.
Indudablemente los venezolanos deseamos planes de seguridad que nos liberen del pranato de los delincuentes, que nos han despojado del derecho de vivir, trabajar y transitar en nuestra propia tierra. Pero hay serias observaciones en la actuaciÃ³n de las fuerzas armadas y civiles del rÃ©gimen. Como dice Carlos Ayala Corao: Los derechos humanos son de todos y defenderlos no significa impunidad sino aplicar la justicia en su estricto sentido de dar a cada quien lo que le corresponde. Vivir en un barrio no significa ser delincuente, ser indocumentado no implica la condiciÃ³n de paramilitar o contrabandista. Un gobierno que trata a todos los venezolanos como bachaqueros, especuladores o apÃ¡tridas, no puede aplicar mÃ¡s que estos operativos que arrasan con todo en lugar de un continuo programa de seguridad o una fÃ©rrea polÃ­tica de control fronterizo.
El heredero no halla quÃ© hacer para aferrarse al trono que ganÃ³ por su fidelidad al finado. Hasta los rojos quieren salir de Ã©l, obstinados de tanta babiecada que, segÃºn ellos, estÃ¡ dilapidando el legado del eterno. Lo tienen en salsa y Ã©l lo sabe. Pero se necesitan valor y honestidad para enmendar el rumbo, que inevitablemente le retornarÃ­a hacia la sensatez del libre mercado, el respeto a los ciudadanos y sus propiedades, el apego a la democrÃ¡tica ConstituciÃ³n nacional. La enmienda le sale mÃ¡s cara ante sus correligionarios que estos disparates que inevitablemente van a llevar a su eyecciÃ³n. Tal vez sea lo que quiere, con tal le dejen disfrutar lo suyo en cualquier lugar (que ya no quedan muchos que quieran hacerse cargo del paquete) donde vivir sin tantas preocupaciones y responsabilidades que no puede manejar.
Ya vemos a funcionarios que andan de su cuenta, haciendo loas a su comandante solamente y tratando de demostrar cierta eficiencia en su gestiÃ³n, tratando de salvarse de la debacle que se cierne y desmarcarse para salvar el pellejo. Varios grupos se disputan internamente una sucesiÃ³n que llegarÃ¡ mÃ¡s temprano que tarde por una vÃ­a no electoral pero sÃ­ constitucional. HabrÃ¡ un final de â€œpor ahoraâ€ en el cual no serÃ¡ la oposiciÃ³n quien tome el testigo.
Y mientras las negociaciones, conspiraciones y â€œquimiqueosâ€ internos de los rojos estÃ¡n ganando intensidad, la hora loca sigue en Venezuela. En un intento a favor de la confianza en medio de tanto desatino, la OEA ofreciÃ³ su equipo de observadores electorales entrenados. Y saltÃ³ Tibisay pito en mano a decir que no acepta el â€œinjerencismoâ€ de la OEA. El que la debe la teme.
La pelea internacional es un buen recurso para distraer del gran lÃ­o nacional, piensa el gobierno. No dio resultado el ataque de patriotismo ante Guyana, el Caricom le frenÃ³ el trote. Ahora intenta con Colombia. Arrasan con barrios enteros, tumbando casas y quedÃ¡ndose con las cosas de valor, como dicen los deportados, que ya superan los 1.500. Sus casas fueron marcadas para la demoliciÃ³n, igual que las de los judÃ­os por el nazismo. Separan familias, provocan grandes pÃ©rdidas comerciales, crean una crisis humanitaria en fronteras permeables, acusan de paramilitarismo, contrabando o bachaqueo indiscriminadamente, sacan de sus casas en la madrugada a mujeres y niÃ±os para deportarlos sin permitirles llevar sus enseres.
Todo es parte de un proceso de caos con que se pretende tapar la verdad que aterra a los revolucionarios: la absoluta mayorÃ­a de los venezolanos estÃ¡ harta de ellos y los quiere fuera del gobierno. Lo que sucediÃ³ en Cayo Sal es la muestra mÃ¡s grÃ¡fica de lo que siente el pueblo y cÃ³mo le responde el gobierno. La esposa de Diosdado Cabello y Ministra del Turismo fue abucheada por las 500 o 600 personas que estaban disfrutando la playa cuando llegÃ³ la funcionaria a inspeccionar junto a la gobernadora de FalcÃ³n. Eso sucediÃ³ a la una de la tarde. A las 4 llegÃ³ un piquete de guardias con equipos antimotines y enfrentÃ¡ndose a los temporadistas, por diferentes causas hizo presos a cinco, entre ellos a los hermanos Joselin y Johan Prato, quienes ni siquiera estaban en el cayo a la hora de la gran pita.
Con cargos literalmente tirados por los cabellos, los detenidos fueron llevados en traje de baÃ±o y al parecer a palo limpio a juzgar por las lesiones que sufriÃ³ la joven, a quien una funcionaria de la PNB, de nombre Marie Ochoa, junto con otros dos funcionarios, le fracturaron un brazo, causaron rasguÃ±os y hematomas. Los detenidos fueron internados en la cÃ¡rcel de Coro, donde son asistidos por el Foro Penal Venezolano. Tal vez el delito de los hermanos Prato es ser gochos. La venganza de los Cabello alcanzÃ³ su hogar en Rubio, que fue allanado, derribada la puerta, sacadas computadoras, tabletas y hasta un bulto de papel tualÃ©. La residencia donde vive Joselin, quien estudia ingenierÃ­a en la Unefa de Barinas, tambiÃ©n fue allanada. La desgracia ha caÃ­do sobre una familia venezolana, igual que sobre todos los hogares del paÃ­s que enfrentan un totalitarismo sin justicia y sin cordura. Afortunadamente, esta hora loca estÃ¡ llegando a su fin.

Charitorojas2010@hotmail.com
@charitorojas

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

896 COMENTARIOS

  1. 815255 721204I dont normally take a look at these types of websites (Im a pretty modest person) – but even though I was a bit shocked as I was reading, I was certainly a bit excited as nicely. Thanks for generating my day 291742

  4. 855101 243511Thank you, Ive recently been looking for info about this subject for ages and yours will be the greatest Ive discovered out so far. But, what in regards to the bottom line? Are you certain concerning the supply? 74748

  14. Wow, amazing weblog format! How lengthy have you been blogging for? you make running a blog look easy. The whole look of your web site is fantastic, let alone the content material!

  21. Wow! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It as on a completely different topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Excellent choice of colors!

  30. 569925 76889An intriguing discussion is going to be worth comment. I believe which you can write read far more about this subject, could effectively surely be a taboo topic but normally folks are inadequate to chat on such topics. To a higher. Cheers 936654

  34. Particularly helpful point of view, thank you for blogging.. I enjoy you telling your perspective.. So content to have found this publish.. So content to get discovered this submit..

  42. 55066 509706Take a peek at the following ideas what follows discover perfect approach to follow such a mainly because you structure your small business this afternoon. earn funds 937241

  50. Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is great, let alone the content!

  109. Casinoonline-uk is a gambling casino review site for Reviews, no deposit bonus, casino bonus codes & free spins. You’ll be able to obtain ratings of casino, free casino on-line games and most recent news reports at Casinoonline-uk.net.

  114. IMSCSEO is a SG SEO Company constructed by Mike Koosher. The mission of IMSCSEO.com is to supply you with SEO services and help SG organizations with their Search Engine Optimization to help them rise the positions of Bing or google. Continue here at imscsseo.com

  115. IMSCSEO is a Singapore SEO Agency developed by Mike Koosher. The cause of IMSCSEO.com is to provide SEO services and help SG business owners with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them progress the positions of Search engine. More at imscsseo.com

  118. Might be practically extremely difficult to encounter well-qualified men and women on this theme, unfortunately you seem like you comprehend exactly what you’re talking about! Appreciate It

  121. I simply have to tell you that I am new to blogging and certainly adored your page. Quite possibly I am most likely to remember your blog post . You absolutely have wonderful article material. Value it for telling with us your own web document

  131. I really desire to notify you that I am new to blogging and clearly cherished your post. Most likely I am likely to remember your blog post . You truly have great article content. Like it for giving out with us your web document

  132. I just desire to advise you that I am new to blogging and incredibly admired your information. Likely I am going to save your blog post . You seriously have amazing article materials. Appreciate it for swapping with us all of your domain article

  138. You’ll find it near close to impossible to see well-advised men or women on this niche, yet somehow you appear like you understand whatever you’re writing about! Many Thanks

  140. It’s nearly extremely difficult to encounter well-informed individuals on this theme, nevertheless you come across as like you be aware of whatever you’re posting on! Bless You

  142. You’ll find it practically extremely difficult to come across well-advised women and men on this niche, unfortunately you seem like you are familiar with whatever you’re writing about! Bless You

  145. You’ll find it near extremely difficult to see well-educated men or women on this niche, still, you appear like you comprehend what exactly you’re raving about! Appreciation

  147. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Provider. The intent of Market.Source-wave.com is to extend Buy PBN Links services and help corporations with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them go up the rankings of Google and yahoo.

  151. Emeryeps is a Portland Oregon SEO Provider engineered by Michael Jemery. The mission of Emeryeps.com is to provide you with SEO services and help Portland internet businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to help them rise the position of Google and yahoo. Continue here at emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  152. IMSCSEO is a singapore SEO Enterprise created by Mike Koosher. The cause of IMSCSEO.com is to supply you with SEO services and help SG small businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them ascend the rankings of the search engines. Try imscsseo.com

  153. IMSCSEO is a Singapore SEO Provider created by Mike Koosher. The role of IMSCSEO.com is to render SEO services and help SG internet businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them progress the position of A search engine. Try us @ imscsseo.com

  154. Emeryeps is a Portland SEO Provider created by Michael Jemery. The purpose of Emeryeps.com is to provide you with SEO services and help Portland Oregon companies with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them climb the ranking of Search engine. Try emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  160. I’m excited to discover this great site. I want to to thank you for your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely loved every little bit of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to look at new stuff in your site.

  161. I just intend to reveal to you that I am new to wordpress blogging and certainly enjoyed your report. Probably I am inclined to save your blog post . You really have stunning article content. Admire it for share-out with us your favorite url webpage

  167. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I ave really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I all be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

  182. Hello there, I found your site by means of Google whilst searching for a comparable subject, your web site got here up, it appears great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

  189. Thank you for any other fantastic post. Where else could anybody get that type of info in such an ideal means of writing? I have a presentation subsequent week, and I’m on the search for such info.

  190. Hello! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website with us so I came to look it over. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Excellent blog and great design.|

  208. Thanks for a marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it, you are a great author. I will always bookmark your blog and may come back from now on. I want to encourage that you continue your great writing, have a nice morning!|

  211. Visit this I was recommended this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You are wonderful! Thanks!

  214. Wow! This blog looks just like my old one! It as on a entirely different topic but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Great choice of colors!

  217. Gday here, just became mindful of your web page through Bing, and realized that it is seriously helpful. I’ll value if you decide to carry on this.

  219. I really have to reveal to you that I am new to posting and extremely valued your review. Likely I am likely to bookmark your blog post . You really have impressive article blog posts. Get Pleasure From it for giving out with us your own site post

  220. It is actually near unattainable to find well-educated visitors on this niche, fortunately you come across as like you comprehend what exactly you’re posting on! Thank You

  226. I was very happy to uncover this website. I wanted to thank you for your time just for this fantastic read!! I definitely really liked every bit of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to see new information in your site.

  228. What i don’t understood is if truth be told how you’re now not really a lot more neatly-appreciated than you might be now. You’re so intelligent. You understand therefore significantly in relation to this matter, produced me in my view believe it from a lot of varied angles. Its like men and women don’t seem to be interested until it’s something to do with Woman gaga! Your own stuffs nice. All the time deal with it up!|

  229. Hello to every body, it’s my first visit of this website; this weblog consists of awesome and in fact fine data designed for visitors.|

  230. I’m not sure exactly why but this blog is loading extremely slow for me. Is anyone else having this problem or is it a issue on my end? I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.|

  232. Hi would you mind letting me know which web host you’re working with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different internet browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you suggest a good hosting provider at a fair price? Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!|

  234. I do agree with all of the concepts you’ve offered for your post. They are very convincing and can definitely work. Nonetheless, the posts are too quick for newbies. May you please lengthen them a little from next time? Thank you for the post.|

  235. Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude! Thanks, However I am experiencing issues with your RSS. I don’t know why I can’t subscribe to it. Is there anybody getting the same RSS issues? Anyone that knows the answer can you kindly respond? Thanks!!|

  244. Wow, fantastic weblog layout! How lengthy have you been blogging for? you make blogging glance easy. The entire look of your web site is excellent, let alone the content material!

  250. Very great post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I have truly loved surfing around your weblog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing on your rss feed and I am hoping you write again very soon!

  254. I think that what you published made a bunch of sense. However, consider this, what if you added a little information? I am not suggesting your content is not good., but suppose you added a title that grabbed a person’s attention? I mean BLOG_TITLE is a little boring. You ought to look at Yahoo’s home page and note how they create article titles to get viewers interested. You might add a video or a pic or two to get readers excited about everything’ve written. In my opinion, it might make your blog a little livelier.|

  270. Your style is unique in comparison to other people I have read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this blog.

  271. I simply could not depart your site prior to suggesting that I extremely loved the usual info a person supply on your guests? Is going to be again continuously to investigate cross-check new posts

  276. You could certainly see your enthusiasm in the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.

  277. This particular blog is obviously awesome and factual. I have picked up a lot of useful advices out of this source. I ad love to visit it over and over again. Thanks a lot!

  278. Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back frequently!|

  279. I will immediately clutch your rss feed as I can at to find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you ave any? Please allow me recognise in order that I may subscribe. Thanks.

  291. This blog is definitely interesting and also diverting. I have chosen a lot of useful things out of this source. I ad love to come back again soon. Thanks a bunch!

  312. Your style is unique compared to other people I ave read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this blog.

  317. After I initially commented I appear to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now every time a comment is added I recieve 4 emails with the same comment. Perhaps there is a way you can remove me from that service? Appreciate it!|

  322. I will right away grab your rss as I can at to find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you ave any? Kindly allow me recognize so that I may subscribe. Thanks.

  334. Modular Kitchens have changed the idea of kitchen nowadays because it has provided household ladies with a comfortable yet a sophisticated space in which they will invest their quality time and space.

  339. I will right away grab your rss feed as I can at find your email subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly let me know in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.

  341. Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Great. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  348. Have you ever considered writing an e-book or guest authoring on other websites? I have a blog based upon on the same subjects you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my viewers would enjoy your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an email.|

  356. I’m not sure exactly why but this web site is loading very slow for me. Is anyone else having this issue or is it a issue on my end? I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.|

  357. The other day, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a thirty foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone!|

  368. I really desire to advise you that I am new to posting and genuinely loved your site. Very possible I am most likely to bookmark your blog post . You literally have magnificent article content. Like it for expressing with us your current blog page

  369. My programmer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on various websites for about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform. I have heard good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated!|

  378. Great post. I was checking continuously this weblog and I am impressed! Extremely useful info particularly the final part :) I handle such information a lot. I used to be looking for this particular info for a long time. Thanks and good luck. |

  396. Hi There! We are searching for some people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  397. Right now it sounds like WordPress is the best blogging platform available right now. (from what I ave read) Is that what you are using on your blog?

  410. Hi There! We are looking for some people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  412. Hi, I do believe this is a great web site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I may return yet again since i have saved as a favorite it. Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to help others.|

  413. It truly is near not possible to see well-aware visitors on this subject, fortunately you come across as like you comprehend which you’re raving about! Cheers

  414. Hi There! We are searching for some people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  416. Hey there would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with? I’m planning to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a difficult time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S My apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!|

  421. Hi There! We are searching for some people that are interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  422. Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Magnificent. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your effort.

  425. Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I really enjoyed reading it, you could be a great author.I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and definitely will come back in the future. I want to encourage continue your great job, have a nice holiday weekend!|

  437. Hello there, just turned out to be familiar with your blog page through yahoo, and found that it is really informational. I will be grateful should you keep up this post.

  438. Greetings there, just turned out to be aware of your wordpress bog through Search engines like google, and found that it is truly informational. I’ll truly appreciate if you decide to continue this idea.

  440. Gday there, just turned familiar with your blog page through Search engines like google, and found that it’s really informational. I will be grateful in the event you continue on this informative article.

  441. I simply intend to advise you that I am new to online blogging and clearly liked your post. Probably I am probably to save your blog post . You really have great article content. Get Pleasure From it for swapping with us your current website write-up

  444. I really want to advise you that I am new to posting and incredibly adored your article. Most likely I am going to save your blog post . You really have stunning article materials. Value it for swapping with us your internet site page

  451. I simply hope to reveal to you that I am new to blog posting and clearly enjoyed your website. Most likely I am going to store your blog post . You certainly have impressive article content. Delight In it for telling with us your favorite internet site information

  452. I really desire to inform you you that I am new to posting and utterly adored your website. Probably I am most likely to store your blog post . You indeed have great article material. Delight In it for giving out with us the best blog report

  454. We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your website offered us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done an impressive job and our whole community will be grateful to you.|

  458. I just intend to notify you that I am new to having a blog and undeniably loved your article. Very possible I am going to save your blog post . You really have amazing article content. Be Grateful For it for giving out with us all of your url write-up

  473. Good day there, just turned out to be mindful of your webpage through The Big G, and discovered that it is very good. I’ll value should you persist this.

  480. What i do not realize is in reality how you’re not really much more neatly-liked than you might be right now. You are so intelligent. You recognize thus significantly when it comes to this subject, made me personally consider it from so many numerous angles. Its like men and women don’t seem to be fascinated except it is one thing to accomplish with Woman gaga! Your own stuffs excellent. All the time take care of it up!|

  492. Hello there! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any suggestions?|

  505. Hmm is anyone else having problems with the pictures on this blog loading? I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.|

  523. This particular blog is without a doubt educating additionally diverting. I have picked a bunch of interesting advices out of this amazing blog. I ad love to visit it again soon. Thanks!

  525. It happens to be the best opportunity to make some goals for the long run. I’ve scan this document and if I may, I wish to suggest to you you couple intriguing pointers.

  526. It is usually convenient occasion to prepare some schemes for the forthcoming future. I have study this blog post and if I could, I desire to suggest to you you few enlightening suggestions.

  527. I was very happy to discover this great site. I want to to thank you for ones time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely savored every bit of it and i also have you book-marked to see new information on your site.

  531. It happens to be the best time to prepare some goals for the long-term. I have read through this write-up and if I have the ability to, I want to encourage you couple of enlightening tips and advice.

  546. I’m very pleased to uncover this web site. I want to to thank you for ones time just for this fantastic read!! I definitely savored every part of it and I have you saved as a favorite to look at new stuff on your site.

  548. I was excited to uncover this web site. I want to to thank you for your time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoyed every little bit of it and I have you saved to fav to look at new stuff on your blog.

  554. This is convenient occasion to have some options for the extended term. I have digested this blog and if I could, I desire to encourage you couple of appealing pointers.

  559. Good day there, just turned out to be aware about your blogging site through Bing, and realized that it is very helpful. I will take pleasure in should you decide continue this approach.

  579. Nice post. I used to be checking constantly this blog and I’m inspired! Very useful info particularly the final section :) I handle such info a lot. I used to be looking for this particular information for a long time. Thank you and good luck. |

  585. apk games

    […]we prefer to honor lots of other internet websites around the net, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  588. I’m very pleased to discover this website. I need to to thank you for your time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely savored every part of it and i also have you bookmarked to check out new information on your web site.|

  590. Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but, I’d like to send you an e-mail. I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it develop over time.|

  594. Hello here, just turned alert to your blogging site through Bing and yahoo, and discovered that it is very helpful. I will take pleasure in in the event you keep up this.

  596. Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.|

  603. I’m very happy to discover this page. I need to to thank you for your time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely appreciated every part of it and i also have you book marked to check out new information on your web site.

    http://seohero6.wordpress.com

  606. Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently fast.|

  608. Link exchange is nothing else but it is only placing the other person as webpage link on your page at suitable place and other person will also do similar in support of you.

  616. I was excited to uncover this web site. I want to to thank you for ones time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoyed every bit of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to look at new stuff on your web site.

  627. Very useful information specifically the last part I care for such information a lot. I was looking for this certain information for a very long time. Thank you and good luck.

  666. Hey here, just got aware about your article through Search engine, and discovered that it is quite good. I will truly appreciate if you decide to carry on this informative article.

  667. I was excited to find this website. I want to to thank you for ones time for this fantastic read!! I definitely enjoyed every bit of it and i also have you saved to fav to see new stuff on your website.

  715. My spouse and I stumbled over here from a different website and thought I might check things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to finding out about your web page yet again.|

  730. Writing like yours inspires me to gain more knowledge on this subject. I appreciate how well you have stated your views within this informational venue.

  743. Aw, this became an exceptionally nice post. In idea I have to set up writing like this additionally – taking time and actual effort to make a good article… but so what can I say… I procrastinate alot and also by no means manage to go accomplished.

  747. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!|

  761. Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed! Extremely helpful information particularly the last part :) I care for such information much. I was looking for this particular information for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.|

  765. Fantastic blog! Do you have any hints for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely confused .. Any tips? Many thanks!|

  768. That is a really good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Simple but very precise info Thanks for sharing this one. A must read article!

  776. Howdy fantastic blog! Does running a blog such as this require a lot of work? I have no expertise in coding however I was hoping to start my own blog in the near future. Anyways, should you have any recommendations or techniques for new blog owners please share. I understand this is off subject however I simply had to ask. Thanks!|

  780. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us something informative to read?|

  782. This design is wicked! You obviously know how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!|

  786. Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any recommendations?

  788. I was wondering if you ever considered changing the layout of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 images. Maybe you could space it out better?|

  790. Excellent post. I used to be checking constantly this blog and I’m inspired! Very useful information specially the closing section :) I maintain such info a lot. I was looking for this certain info for a very lengthy time. Thank you and good luck. |

  801. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I ave truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!

  842. vibrating anal beads

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated information, nevertheless definitely worth taking a look, whoa did a single study about Mid East has got additional problerms too […]

  850. Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Fantastic. I am also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.

  858. Definitely believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the web the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people consider worries that they just don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks|

  860. Wow, fantastic blog format! How long have you been blogging for? you made running a blog look easy. The full look of your web site is excellent, as well as the content!

  871. What’s Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely helpful and it has helped me out loads. I hope to contribute & aid different users like its aided me. Great job.|

  872. You could definitely see your skills within the work you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe. At all times go after your heart.|

  879. With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement? My blog has a lot of unique content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my authorization. Do you know any ways to help reduce content from being stolen? I’d genuinely appreciate it.|

DEJA UN COMENTARIO