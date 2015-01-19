CEV: El Gobierno ataca a la Iglesia en vez de asumir la verdad

El Gobierno en lugar de asumir la verdad en la enseÃ±anza de la Iglesia, se va al ataque, asegurÃ³ este lunes el Secretario de la Conferencia Episcopal de Venezuela (CEV), VÃctor Hugo Basabe y precisÃ³ que no tienen la intenciÃ³n de participar en la vida polÃtica del paÃs, publica El CarabobeÃ±o.
En entrevista con un canal de televisiÃ³n nacional, Basabe indicÃ³ que cuando la Iglesia toca temas referentes a la polÃtica del paÃs, se les tilda de â€œmolestosâ€, sin embargo, â€œqueremos participar en los valores del evangelio. Juzgamos la realidad en el querer de Diosâ€.
â€œEn ejercicio del modelo profÃ©tico denunciamos las situaciones contrarias para sus hijos. Hemos sido molestos, seremos molestosâ€, continuÃ³ el secretario de la CEV.
A su juicio, una de las causas de la situaciÃ³n econÃ³mica del paÃs es el modelo econÃ³mico que empleÃ³ el Ejecutivo que â€œhistÃ³ricamente ha demostrado que es un fracaso y ha causado muchos males en los paÃses en los que se ha implementado. Se ha llamado a una rectificaciÃ³n de cara al paÃsâ€.
â€œMÃ¡s allÃ¡ de la responsabilidad de algÃºn empresario, la mayor responsabilidad es del Estado por las polÃticas hacia el sector productivo el paÃsâ€.
InstÃ³ a la oposiciÃ³n a impulsar â€œuna profunda rectificaciÃ³n, a mirar al paÃs desde la bondad y el deseo de decisiones que beneficien a la mayor parte de la poblaciÃ³nâ€. (NBM)
avGskp You are my inhalation, I have few blogs and occasionally run out from brand . Truth springs from argument amongst friends. by David Hume.
I wanted to thank you for this great read!! I definitely loved
Keep up the great work , I read few posts on this web site and I conceive that your web blog is really interesting and contains bands of superb information.
I was able to find products and information on the best products here!
Major thanks for the blog post. Fantastic.
Many thanks for sharing this great article. Very interesting ideas! (as always, btw)
This can be a set of words, not an essay. you might be incompetent
web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the
You have made some decent points there. I looked on the internet to find out more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.
That is a good tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere. Simple but very precise info Thanks for sharing this one. A must read post!
more attention. I all probably be back again to see more, thanks for the info!
wow, awesome article.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article. Want more.
issue. I ave tried it in two different web browsers and
look forward to new posts. my blog post viagra prix belgique
Say, you got a nice blog.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
Thanks a lot for the article post. Will read on…
Im obliged for the post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Major thankies for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Im thankful for the post. Awesome.
Really enjoyed this post.Really thank you! Cool.
Thanks a lot for the article.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Wow! This can be one particular of the most helpful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Magnificent. I am also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.
Awesome article.Really thank you! Really Cool.
seeking extra of your magnificent post. Also, I ave shared your web site in my social networks
like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with a
Photo paradise for photography fans ever wondered which web portal really had outstanding blogs and good content existed in this ever expanding internet
Major thanks for the blog post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Wow, great blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on
Thank you ever so for you post. Want more.
Inspiring quest there. What occurred after? Take care!
Just Browsing While I was browsing today I saw a great article about
Im grateful for the article post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Thanks for the blog.Thanks Again. Want more.
This is one awesome article post.Much thanks again. Will read on…
Im grateful for the blog.Thanks Again. Great.
Major thanks for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
in the daylight, as i enjoy to find out more and more.
Some truly choice posts on this site, saved to my bookmarks.
Wow, superb blog layout! How lengthy have you ever been blogging for?
pretty handy material, overall I feel this is really worth a bookmark, thanks
Very nice info and straight to the point. I am not sure if this is actually the best place to ask but do you people have any ideea where to employ some professional writers? Thx
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Maybe you can write subsequent articles referring to this article.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog.Thanks Again.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic post.Really thank you! Will read on
A round of applause for your post. Really Cool.
Enjoyed every bit of your blog post.Really thank you!
Thanks-a-mundo for the article post.Thanks Again. Will read on…
I want to to thank you for this excellent read!! I certainly enjoyed every bit of it. I have got you book-marked to check out new stuff you post
I cannot thank you enough for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Your style is really unique in comparison to other folks I ave read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this page.
Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Excellent. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.
Major thanks for the article post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Thankyou for this terrific post, I am glad I discovered this website on yahoo.
Value the blog you offered.. My personal web surfing seem total.. thanks. sure, investigation is paying off. Excellent views you possess here..
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog. Great.
Whats up very nice website!! Man.. Excellent..
you make blogging glance What host are you using? Can I am getting your associate link on your host? I want site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Well I definitely liked reading it. This information offered by you is very constructive for proper planning.
Major thanks for the article. Keep writing.
pretty useful material, overall I feel this is worth a bookmark, thanks
Really enjoyed this post.Thanks Again. Will read on
I appreciate you sharing this article post.Really looking forward to read more.
Appreciate you sharing, great blog article.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Im grateful for the blog post.Really thank you! Great.
Wow, great blog post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Simply wanna remark that you have a very decent web site , I love the style and design it actually stands out.
Right now it looks like BlogEngine is the best blogging platform available right now. (from what I ave read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
Wohh exactly what I was looking for, thanks for putting up.
Wow, great blog post.Thanks Again. Great.
It as not that I want to copy your web page, but I really like the pattern. Could you let me know which theme are you using? Or was it custom made?
Well I truly liked studying it. This post procured by you is very constructive for correct planning.
Some truly nice and utilitarian info on this web site , too I conceive the style holds superb features.
Very informative blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…
Really appreciate you sharing this post.Thanks Again. Want more.
usually posts some incredibly fascinating stuff like this. If you
Im obliged for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
Im grateful for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
site style is wonderful, the articles is really excellent :
WONDERFUL Post.thanks for share..extra wait..
sick and tired of WordPress because I ave had issues
I appreciate you sharing this blog article. Awesome.