CEV: El Gobierno ataca a la Iglesia en vez de asumir la verdad

El Gobierno en lugar de asumir la verdad en la enseÃ±anza de la Iglesia, se va al ataque, asegurÃ³ este lunes el Secretario de la Conferencia Episcopal de Venezuela (CEV), VÃ­ctor Hugo Basabe y precisÃ³ que no tienen la intenciÃ³n de participar en la vida polÃ­tica del paÃ­s, publica El CarabobeÃ±o.

En entrevista con un canal de televisiÃ³n nacional, Basabe indicÃ³ que cuando la Iglesia toca temas referentes a la polÃ­tica del paÃ­s, se les tilda de â€œmolestosâ€, sin embargo, â€œqueremos participar en los valores del evangelio. Juzgamos la realidad en el querer de Diosâ€.

â€œEn ejercicio del modelo profÃ©tico denunciamos las situaciones contrarias para sus hijos. Hemos sido molestos, seremos molestosâ€, continuÃ³ el secretario de la CEV.

A su juicio, una de las causas de la situaciÃ³n econÃ³mica del paÃ­s es el modelo econÃ³mico que empleÃ³ el Ejecutivo que â€œhistÃ³ricamente ha demostrado que es un fracaso y ha causado muchos males en los paÃ­ses en los que se ha implementado. Se ha llamado a una rectificaciÃ³n de cara al paÃ­sâ€.

â€œMÃ¡s allÃ¡ de la responsabilidad de algÃºn empresario, la mayor responsabilidad es del Estado por las polÃ­ticas hacia el sector productivo el paÃ­sâ€.

InstÃ³ a la oposiciÃ³n a impulsar â€œuna profunda rectificaciÃ³n, a mirar al paÃ­s desde la bondad y el deseo de decisiones que beneficien a la mayor parte de la poblaciÃ³nâ€. (NBM)

