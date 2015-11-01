CÃ©sar Molina: Arpa, cuatro, maracas y AlÃ­

A casi 30 dÃas de las elecciones parlamentarias, continÃºa en curso una de las peores estafas culturales de la historia venezolana.
Y es que las roscas que gobiernan, sin vergÃ¼enza alguna, siguen utilizando los ritmos folclÃ³ricos y los Ã©xitos del panita AlÃ Primera como parte de sus campaÃ±as de engaÃ±o y manipulaciÃ³n.
Ver cÃ³mo colocan joropos y canciones de AlÃ por gigantescos parlantes mientras un camiÃ³n lanza pollos y paquetes de harina a los desesperados de las colas, es humillante.
Escuchar en cada cadena de radio y televisiÃ³n tan valiosa mÃºsica acompaÃ±ando los engaÃ±os de las cÃºpulas, como base de la propaganda embustera, resulta indignante.
Como diputado activo del Psuv por el circuito 2 del estado Portuguesa, siento repugnancia por semejantes abusos. AcompaÃ±Ã© a ChÃ¡vez con mi mÃºsica, mis recorridos por los pueblos y mi mensaje esperanzador. Me ganÃ© la diputaciÃ³n con trabajo de base y convoquÃ© a muchos cultores populares a que se unieran al proyecto.
Pero hoy siento que muchos como yo hemos decidido, dentro del Psuv, combatir a quienes colocaron al paÃs al borde del barranco.
En nombre del folklore y de los alicistas originarios exijo que no se sigan usando esas canciones para prometer hospitales dignos, alimentos, seguridad, educaciÃ³n de calidad, crÃ©ditos para los campesinos, modernas carreteras, trenes y un bolÃvar fuerte.
Exijo que esas canciones no se sigan usando para promover el odio, las persecuciones, el exilio, los juicios amaÃ±ados y hasta las rivalidades con paÃses hermanos.
Los folcloristas somos enemigos del robo, las extorsiones, las colas,los apagones y el desastre de los hospitales.
AlÃ Primera tambiÃ©n combatiÃ³ contra las lacras de la corrupciÃ³n. A estas alturas, AlÃ serÃa el primer denunciante de esta patota polÃtica que hoy utiliza su canto para seguir engaÃ±ando al pueblo.
Y serÃa interesante ver el balance de estos 17 aÃ±os para los artistas llaneros.
QuizÃ¡s tres o cuatro personajes se han lucrado. Son las mismas caras de siempre. Pero ellos no representan la integridad del folclorista.
La realidad es que los sitios campestres que daban abundante trabajo los fines de semana, quebraron. Ya casi no quedan promotores de espectÃ¡culos privados. Grabar un disco, como se hacÃa en dÃ©cadas pasadas, ahora es un privilegio de esas mismas cuatro caras de copleros enchufados.
Cientos de cantautores se han convertido en mata tigres para medio sobrevivir. Otros andan de taxistas, vendedores de quemaÃtos, buhoneros, obreros del aseo municipal, carniceros, pescadores, fruteros o cafeceros.
Les juro que nunca imaginÃ© tanta tristeza para mi llano. La pobreza es peor de lo que suponen quienes jamÃ¡s salen de Caracas.
Si no fuera porque algunas de nuestras estrellas suelen cantar en Colombia, podrÃamos decir que la ruina serÃa general. Repito, lo de los cuatro enchufados que mencionÃ© al comienzo es otra historia.
Ya para terminar, informo que seguirÃ© tumbando caretas. Hay muchos dolores acumulados en las llanuras. Nos utilizaron para capturar el poder, y despuÃ©s nos tiraron al abandono.
No tengo dudas que las roscas del Psuv, ahora que se acercan las elecciones, vendrÃ¡n a estos confines con sus rostros risueÃ±os en busca de votos.
FÃjense que andan con unas tarimas de “CorazÃ³n llanero”, creyendo que nos volverÃ¡n a engaÃ±ar.
Desde ya les advierto: No traigan sus discursos de odios contra los colombianos. Ellos son y serÃ¡n por siempre nuestros hermanos.
Entretanto, seÃ±ores de las roscas, no sigan utilizando el folklore ni el canto de AlÃ para acompaÃ±ar sus mÃtines y sus cadenas televisivas.
Roscas del Psuv: Es con ustedes. Esta vez los artistas llaneros y los alicistas votaremos por un cambio polÃtico.
Y este falso socialismo no volverÃ¡.
El autor de este artÃculo es abogado egresado de la ULA, cantante, compositor y diputado a la Asamblea Nacional por el Psuv.
