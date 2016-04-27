Cavidea: Quedan15 días de inventario para la producción de alimentos

Cavidea: Quedan15 días de inventario para la producción de alimentos

El panorama no podría pintar peor en el seno del sector de la industria de producción de alimentos, pues solamente cuentan con unos 15 días de inventario de materias primas e insumos nacionales e internacionales, según advirtió la Cámara Venezolana de la Industria de la Alimentos, Cavidea.

Esta situación afecta de manera severa la continuidad de la producción de alimentos en el país.

Este es el patético reporte al cierre del primer trimestre de este año de la mayoría de las empresas afiliadas a Cavidea.

El gremio informó en un comunicado que “el ciclo de reposición de inventario de materias primas se ha visto interrumpido en más de 15 categorías, entre ellos el de salsa de tomate, mayonesa, arroz, cerveza, galletas, pan, carnes de almuerzo, salchichas, compotas, leche de larga duración, jugos, atún y gelatinas”.

Advierte que desde el año pasado la industria afronta retrasos de hasta 100 días en el otorgamiento de  certificados de no producción nacional y de 200 días en la autorización de adquisición de divisas. Asegura además que el pago a proveedores internacionales, en la mayoría de los casos, tarda hasta 300 días a partir del ingreso de la mercancía al país.

Cavidea precisa que la deuda con proveedores internacionales es de 1,6 millardos de dólares.

Señala que requieren que “se normalice, con urgencia, el acceso a las divisas para que las industrias productoras de alimentos básicos puedan abastecerse suficiente y oportunamente de materias primas, insumos, materiales de empaque y repuestos”.

Manuel Felipe Larrazábal, presidente de Cavidea, afirmó en enero que la industria privada representa 80% del abastecimiento de alimentos en el país. En julio del año pasado Pablo Baraybar, entonces presidente del gremio, aseguró que había 230 empresas de alimentos en manos del Estado e insistió en que si todas estuvieran operando a 100% de su capacidad, podrían atender los comercios oficiales.

Industrias Diana, expropiada en 2008 por el presidente Hugo Chávez, fue la estatal que presentó la mayor contracción. Según el informe del despacho de Alimentación, la empresa encargada de producir aceite, uno de los alimentos que más escasea en el país, produjo el año pasado 73.406 toneladas, 41,03% menos que en 2014, cuando fueron 124.482 toneladas.

Gobierno ignora propuestas

El 10 de diciembre pasado Cavidea presentó una propuesta al gobierno para incrementar la producción, pero no hubo respuesta. Además, advirtió que la situación de la industria empeoraría.

Posteriormente, en enero de este año, el gremio informó que la producción había descendido 10% en cuatro meses. Indicó que en 2015 el gobierno no hizo liquidaciones de divisas para honrar los compromisos con proveedores y eso ocasionó el cierre de las líneas de crédito, lo cual limitó la adquisición de materia prima, material de empaque, insumos y repuestos.

Alertó que la industria afrontaba serios problemas que ocasionaron la paralización de la producción de nueve rubros, y para evitar que se agravara la situación sugirieron cuatro medidas para reactivar la producción de alimentos y cambiar la realidad de abastecimiento. El gremio tampoco obtuvo respuesta.

Aunque los llamados de atención de la industria no fueron considerados y el gobierno tampoco invitó a los representantes de Cavidea a participar en el motor agroalimentario del Consejo Nacional de Economía Productiva, estos divulgaron otra vez este año sus propuestas para cambiar estructuralmente la situación de desabastecimiento de alimentos.

El gremio recomendó permitir el acceso inmediato y suficiente a las divisas; definir mecanismos para el refinanciamiento del pago con términos y condiciones aceptables para los proveedores; incentivar la producción nacional en lugar de la importación de productos terminados, y que se ajustaran y revisaran los precios de los productos regulados para que los fabricantes pudieran cubrir los costos de producción.

Planta de Monaca se paralizará en 12 días

La planta de trigo de Molinos Nacional se paralizará en 12 días por no contar con materia prima para seguir produciendo, afirmó Diasmir Alzolar, directivo sindical de la empresa y miembro de la Unión Nacional de Trabajadores.

“Desde la semana pasada el sindicato sugirió a la empresa bajar la producción ante la falta de materia prima como medida para mantener las operaciones y el trabajo de casi 300 personas en esta factoría. Pasamos de procesar 200 toneladas al día a 80”, alertó.

Los trabajadores calculan que la producción se paralice el 7 de mayo, los deje sin salarios y afecte también a quienes trabajan la panadería.

Alzolar exigió al ministro de Alimentación, Rodolfo Marco Torres, que garantice trigo para la planta. Le propuso establecer acuerdos de negocios con Canadá que aseguren el trigo a cambio de otros productos que podría suministrar Venezuela.

 

Con información de El Nacional

 

