“Carolay El Musical” se presentará en Diverzone

Con un concepto renovado llega el show musical Carolay el próximo domingo 3 de abril a los espacios del local infantil Diverzone. A las 4:00 de la tarde comenzará la función en la que el nuevo grupo zuliano interpretará los temas de su repertorio, así como canciones de Disney, todo esto luego de presentarse con éxito en diversos centros educativos de la región.

 
El montaje, una idea original del joven cineasta y productor Oduver Cubillán, tiene en escena más de 16 artistas, cantando y bailando las coreografías de Yraidi Valles. Los protagonistas del montaje son Caterine Baker, interpretando a Carolay, y Nerio Cuadrado, quien da vida a “Maluquísimo”, cantando a dúo con ella el tema Yo soy el bueno de este cuento. En este musical, el villano desea hacerles creer a todos que él es el es la víctima de este concierto y que la protagonista es realmente la mala que abusa de todos.

 
“En el concierto veremos diferentes performance de danzas e interpretaciones teatrales que conjuntamente cantarán en vivo, envolviendo al espectador en una mágica y divertida historia de amor y aventuras. Invitamos al público a salir del prototipo y entregarse a vivir con nosotros este concierto musical acompañados por la academia de baile In Dance Models Maracaibo”, expresó Cubillán.

 
Las entradas, incluyen un refrigerio, y ya están a la venta en las instalaciones de Diverzone. Si se adquieren con anticipación podrán disfrutar de 35 minutos de juegos gratis.

Canaán Comunicaciones

