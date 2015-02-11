‘Carnavales Seguros 2015’ se activa este miÃ©rcoles con mÃ¡s de 150 mil funcionarios

La ministra para las Relaciones de Interior, Justicia y Paz, almiranta en jefa Carmen MelÃ©ndez, informÃ³ este miÃ©rcoles, a travÃ©s de su cuenta de Twitter que “hoy inicia despliegue de seguridad en el paÃs, en el marco del Asueto de Carnavales 2015, con mÃ¡s de 150 mil funcionarios”.
DÃas antes, MelÃ©ndez precisÃ³ que en total son 14 las lanchas de patrullaje a entregar, de las que tres serÃ¡n para el estado Sucre y las demÃ¡s a otras entidades del paÃs, para reforzar el dispositivo de seguridad.
“Estamos apoyando a nuestro pueblo con el patrullaje marÃtimo en nuestra mar, en nuestros rÃos”, expresÃ³ la ministra.
MelÃ©ndez indicÃ³ que el dispositivo Carnavales Seguros 2015 se activarÃ¡ en todo el paÃs hasta el 19 de febrero.
