‘Carnavales Seguros 2015’ se activa este miÃ©rcoles con mÃ¡s de 150 mil...

‘Carnavales Seguros 2015’ se activa este miÃ©rcoles con mÃ¡s de 150 mil funcionarios

Por biendateao -
187
21
COMPARTIR

La ministra para las Relaciones de Interior, Justicia y Paz, almiranta en jefa Carmen MelÃ©ndez, informÃ³ este miÃ©rcoles, a travÃ©s de su cuenta de Twitter que “hoy inicia despliegue de seguridad en el paÃ­s, en el marco del Asueto de Carnavales 2015, con mÃ¡s de 150 mil funcionarios”.

DÃ­as antes, MelÃ©ndez precisÃ³ que en total son 14 las lanchas de patrullaje a entregar, de las que tres serÃ¡n para el estado Sucre y las demÃ¡s a otras entidades del paÃ­s, para reforzar el dispositivo de seguridad.

“Estamos apoyando a nuestro pueblo con el patrullaje marÃ­timo en nuestra mar, en nuestros rÃ­os”, expresÃ³ la ministra.

MelÃ©ndez indicÃ³ que el dispositivo Carnavales Seguros 2015 se activarÃ¡ en todo el paÃ­s hasta el 19 de febrero.

 

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

21 COMENTARIOS

  14. Thank you for some other wonderful post. Where else may anyone get that type of information in such an ideal manner of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such info.|

  15. Hello! I know this is kinda off topic however I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest writing a blog article or vice-versa? My website covers a lot of the same topics as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each other. If you might be interested feel free to send me an email. I look forward to hearing from you! Superb blog by the way!|

  17. The Zune concentrates on being a Portable Media Player. Not a web browser. Not a game machine. Maybe in the future it’ll do even better in those areas, but for now it’s a fantastic way to organize and listen to your music and videos, and is without peer in that regard. The iPod’s strengths are its web browsing and apps. If those sound more compelling, perhaps it is your best choice.

  18. This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks!

  19. These kind of posts are always inspiring and I prefer to read quality content so I happy to find many good point here in the post. writing is simply wonderful! thank you for the post

DEJA UN COMENTARIO