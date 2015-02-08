Carlos Vives gana el Grammy anglo a Mejor Ãlbum Tropical Latino

Carlos Vives gana el Grammy anglo a Mejor Ãlbum Tropical Latino

Vives competÃ­a en la categorÃ­a contra TotÃ³ La Momposina (‘El Asunto’), El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico (’50 Aniversario’), Aymee Nuviola (‘First Class To Havana’) y Palo! (‘Live’).

El cantautor samario Carlos Vives ganÃ³ el premio Grammy a Mejor Ãlbum Tropical Latino por su trabajo discogrÃ¡fico MÃ¡s + CorazÃ³n Profundo.

El artista colombiano recibiÃ³ el reconocimiento en la ceremonia previa a la entrega de los Grammy, a la que asiste en compaÃ±Ã­a de su esposa, marÃ­a Elena VÃ¡squez.

Vives competÃ­a en la categorÃ­a contra TotÃ³ La Momposina ('El Asunto'), El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico ('50 Aniversario'), Aymee Nuviola ('First Class To Havana') y Palo! ('Live').

