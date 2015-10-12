Carlos Osorio: Somos el Ãºnico paÃ­s del mundo con un Ministerio de...

Carlos Osorio: Somos el Ãºnico paÃ­s del mundo con un Ministerio de AlimentaciÃ³n

El ministro de AlimentaciÃ³n, Carlos Osorio, resaltÃ³Â durante un mercado comunal en La Vega queÂ Venezuela es el Ãºnico paÃ­s del mundo que posee un Ministerio de AlimentaciÃ³nÂ dedicado las 24 horas del dÃ­a a proteger el acceso a los alimentos.

Las declaraciones del funcionario del gobierno las dio en medio de un clima de escasez y de colas para comprar comida.

â€œNuestra RepÃºblica Bolivariana deÂ Venezuela es el Ãºnico paÃ­s del mundo que tiene una Vicepresidencia de Seguridad y SoberanÃ­a Agroalimentaria y tiene un Ministerio de AlimentaciÃ³n dedicado las 24 horas del dÃ­a a proteger el acceso a los alimentos,Â a que los alimentos no sean vistos como una mercancÃ­a sino que los alimentos sean vistos como un producto para satisfacer las necesidades del ser humanoâ€, dijo.

â€œPuede estar seguro nuestro pueblo que con todas las guerras econÃ³micas que nos han hecho, con todas las bajas del petrÃ³leo que podamos tener (â€¦) ya nuestro gobierno estÃ¡ artÃ­culado para llevarle a partir de la Ãºltima semana del mes de octubre la venta de todos los productos que forman parte de la cesta navideÃ±a: el pernil, las alcaparras, las aceitunas, el pan de jamÃ³nâ€. ExplicÃ³ ademÃ¡s que la cadena Makro suplirÃ¡ a mÃ¡s de 3.500 bodeguitas y abastosâ€œinsertados en los barrriosâ€.

