El ministro de AlimentaciÃ³n, Carlos Osorio, resaltÃ³Â durante un mercado comunal en La Vega queÂ Venezuela es el Ãºnico paÃs del mundo que posee un Ministerio de AlimentaciÃ³nÂ dedicado las 24 horas del dÃa a proteger el acceso a los alimentos.
Las declaraciones del funcionario del gobierno las dio en medio de un clima de escasez y de colas para comprar comida.
â€œNuestra RepÃºblica Bolivariana deÂ Venezuela es el Ãºnico paÃs del mundo que tiene una Vicepresidencia de Seguridad y SoberanÃa Agroalimentaria y tiene un Ministerio de AlimentaciÃ³n dedicado las 24 horas del dÃa a proteger el acceso a los alimentos,Â a que los alimentos no sean vistos como una mercancÃa sino que los alimentos sean vistos como un producto para satisfacer las necesidades del ser humanoâ€, dijo.
â€œPuede estar seguro nuestro pueblo que con todas las guerras econÃ³micas que nos han hecho, con todas las bajas del petrÃ³leo que podamos tener (â€¦) ya nuestro gobierno estÃ¡ artÃculado para llevarle a partir de la Ãºltima semana del mes de octubre la venta de todos los productos que forman parte de la cesta navideÃ±a: el pernil, las alcaparras, las aceitunas, el pan de jamÃ³nâ€. ExplicÃ³ ademÃ¡s que la cadena Makro suplirÃ¡ a mÃ¡s de 3.500 bodeguitas y abastosâ€œinsertados en los barrriosâ€.
I wish to start a blog page. It seems like blogspot is really popular. Does anyone have one more free site that they will like where one can make a blog?.
I have always been helping a few friends get their shop within the map and noticed. They have a web site. One of the ways within my research to optimize an internet site is to use a blog. We are not blog savvy and nor are they so need just a little help as to good sites to place there blog so that they get noticed..
how can i start a blog with no need my own internet site?
hello there everyone. I actually is about to start a internet site with my partner in Australia. But now, afterwards, we obtain know that a website with the same idea is already can be found in UK and they have patent themselves. so will this can cause us a problem. second thing is usually how we may set the term and conditions and privacy policy. I would end up being very pleased for your response. many thanks.
How to add your blogspot address to google web search?
What would be a good way to start a creative writing article?
I think this is among the most important information for me. And i am glad reading your article. But should remark on few general things, The site style is wonderful, the articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers
I don’t know what “WordPress” is when it has something to do with the way I could have automatic updates of new posts from my blog posted within my Twitter, than I’d like to learn more about it… Please & Thanks. * My blog is usually a Blogspot / Tumblr blog..
Can you really copy and paste news articles for my blog or is that copyright laws infringement?
I will right away grab your rss as I can not find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Please let me know in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Blogger/Blog*Spot passes shows the newest (recently updated as the default setting) 25 headlines or what others contact as post titles. My question can be how can I increase/decrease the number of those headlines since I think they’re too many..
I want 2 established up wordpess through a webhost….. i understand i have to down load wordpress yet whats an excellent host to go with? after i established up a merchant account with a sponsor, how hard is the set up prior to I can begin building a site? and finally, can i still import the free wordpress templates?.
Hi We are looking to preview content from blogger on a different site, in which the most recent article would show up and could link to the blog itself. I have researched enough and read about really simply syndication. I can code html, xml etc . I would really enjoy any help.
Actually my blog name is not really relevant to my blog niche market.. in this time i want to convert my blog page to a website through blogger. yet i dont know if i will do this, then how much will have an effect on my blog traffic?.
I have a fresh filming and editing businesses in which I run.. The not a big popular work so I want to advertise this by making a web site. How can i start a internet site thats not too expensive and its user friendly?.
Good day! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok. I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
Does Joomla have a Component that assist to create a community forum like Google Answers?
Is it true that blogs are just forum conversations with rss that would enable the user to view what they wished to watch more convieniently? Is certainly that all the differences?.
I’m wanting to look at sites containing music I like, but sifting through all the separate, outdated and crap sites is a hassle.. I know you will find thousands of sites, is there an excellent resource to search out the preferred types?.
Excellent diet blog page i just started, i have about 3 articles, someone stated i should begin promoting we now. I thought i should wait around until i put at least 10 articles and responses from a few people in various forums before I actually promote it so maybe in 2 weeks. So what do you think?.
Are you experiencing a blog? I have a poetry blog. =) If so , what’s your link so I can take a look and follow you. =). I curently have one began. =).
I had options from documents to movies and We figured running a blog can be fun. Can you produce a good free website and a little help on how to begin with what to state, and whether i place it under 1 day or do it every day until its credited. Please help and I promise to select you as the best reply if it assists!.
I am using the revolution code blue template to get wordpress. I would really prefer to change almost all fonts to Trebuchet MASTER OF SCIENCE. I have tried editing the stylesheet but no good fortune. Any recommendations?.
How can i begin firefox having a message to bring back the last session?
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz answer back as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from. appreciate it
Very good info. Lucky me I discovered your website by chance (stumbleupon). I have book-marked it for later!
I have got a web design template but I would like to customize this using joomla. Is it possible. Make sure you let me know..
I actually created a fresh user, opened Firefox, and there are only the default bookmarks. There is an “import” function, but it only offers to import Ie bookmarks. Is there any way to copy/import among users on a single machine?.
How do I create a Blog introducing a new to social network site?
What computer software were computers using before Ms was created?
My husband enjoys writing and he love sports? He needs a part time work so this individual was wonder if he could get paid carrying out what this individual love. How can he get paid blogging or writing about sports activities?. Thanks, He love and know allot about soccer or futball, and american football..