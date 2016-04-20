Carlos Faria: El TSJ de Miraflores

El Tribunal Supremo de Justicia le ha puesto un candado a la Asamblea Nacional y a las libertades ciudadanas, al sentenciar la Sala Constitucional la decisión número 264 del 11 de abril de 2016, en la que declara el texto legal de Amnistia como inconstitucional. Rechazamos en todas sus partes los argumentos dada por este grupo de juristas, convertidos en un simple bufete de abogados, quienes más que Magistrados de la Sala Constitucional, por sus conductas actúan como Constitucionalistas de la Sala Situacional de Miraflores y el PSUV.
Esta sentencia cargada de odio, revanchismo y provocación, basándose en el alegato de Nicolás Maduro, en cuanto que existía en la norma “la inexistencia de los presupuestos para acordar amnistías”, viene a confirmar lo que desde la Asamblea Nacional y diversos sectores de la vida democrática, han venido señalando en torno a que el gobierno no busca el dialogo entre los venezolanos, sino la vía de la confrontación y la repolarizacion del país.
Apelar a la “inconstitucionalidad con respecto a la calificación de los delitos políticos”, bajo el supuesto de que la Ley incluye “delitos comunes ajenos a esta figura constitucional”, No es más que el total desconocimiento a que en Venezuela existen presos políticos. Es una bofetada al Papa Francisco, quien recientemente abogó para que en Venezuela se promueva en todo lugar la cultura del encuentro, la justicia y el respeto recíproco, siendo esto, lo único que puede asegurar el bienestar espiritual y material de los ciudadanos.
Esta sentencia hecha a la medida del Ejecutivo Nacional, declara inconstitucional la “amnistía a las infracciones administrativas”, porque según su opinión ultra parcializada, ponen de manifiesto “un ejercicio de la facultad de amnistía que se desvía ampliamente de su propósito especial y excepcional referido ampliamente en este fallo”. Con este peregrino argumento se pretende desconocer todo el atropello del cual es víctima, Manuel Rosales, a quien el gobierno sin prueba alguna lo mantiene detenido, bajo un juicio por delitos administrativos y que en el fondo opera para justificar su persecución política.
Así mismo, la Sala Constitucional incurre transforma su decisión en un adefesio jurídico, al declarar la Ley de Amnistía y Reconciliación Nacional, en una norma inconstitucional, ya que la misma, según su torcido esquema, contraviene a la Constitución por no observarse en su “su redacción la concepción de un proceso en el que todas las partes que puedan estar involucradas, puedan iniciar un intercambio comunicativo que lleve al reconocimiento mutuo”.
Con esta sentencia la Sala Constitucional, se transforma en brazo ejecutor de la política impuesta por Maduro, al negarle el carácter conciliatorio a la misma. Quienes hoy aspiraban ser sujeto de aplicación de esta liberadora norma, han manifestado su mayor disposición a la dialogo y la reconciliación. Con todos estos exabruptos jurídicos lo que en otrora fue un poder autónomo, convierten hoy al primer Tribunal de la Republica en un simple TSJ de Miraflores.
Concejal Carlos Faria
333496 204112Hello, Neat post. There is an concern along along with your web site in internet explorer, could test thisK IE nonetheless may be the marketplace leader and a huge portion of other folks will miss your magnificent writing because of this difficulty. 23198
42740 529816I would like to see a lot more posts like this!.. Excellent weblog btw! reis Subscribed.. 681241
327476 110463For anybody who is interested in enviromentally friendly points, may well possibly surprise for you the crooks to maintain in mind that and earn under a holder just because kind dissolved acquire various liters to crucial oil to make. everyday deal livingsocial discount baltimore washington 844726
959656 797156Music began playing anytime I opened this internet site, so irritating! 450054
464807 306594I enjoy your writing type, do keep on writing! Ill be back! 857527
860818 379461I surely did not recognize that. Learnt a thing new nowadays! Thanks for that. 611867
476234 847163Take a peek at the following tips what follows discover ideal way to follow such a mainly because you structure your small business this afternoon. earn money 95559
49055 769552Simply a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw outstanding pattern . 818338
341054 680016I like the way you conduct your posts. Have a nice Thursday! 330248
766346 466482I genuinely treasure your work , Fantastic post. 643012
717197 856784Admiring the time and effort you put into your web site and in depth info you offer. Its great to come across a blog every once in a whilst that isnt the same out of date rehashed material. Fantastic read! Ive saved your website and Im including your RSS feeds to my Google account. 212238
618864 877354Wohh exactly what I was looking for, regards for putting up. 752565
739917 64108Maintain all of the articles coming. I really like reading by way of your items. Cheers. 25789
943670 719546Hi, you used to write exceptional articles, but the last several posts have been kinda lackluster I miss your super writing. Past couple of posts are just slightly out of track! 869042
614634 828770I discovered your blog site on google and appearance a few of your early posts. Keep up the excellent operate. I simply extra the RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Looking for forward to reading more on your part later on! 26776
367566 927052Some truly good stuff on this internet site, I really like it. 647246
947119 462121The vacation trades offered are evaluated a variety of within the chosen and just excellent value all about the world. Those hostels are normally based towards households which you will locate accented by way of charming shores promoting crystal-clear fishing holes, concurrent of ones Ocean. Hotels Discounts 987003
89063 724718Hey. Neat post. There is a problem with your site in firefox, and you may want to check this The browser is the market chief and a large component of other folks will omit your excellent writing because of this problem. 959609
648652 890560Some times its a pain in the ass to read what blog owners wrote but this site is really user pleasant! . 263910
694454 806741Simply a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw outstanding pattern . 768384
708119 103661Glad to be 1 of several visitants on this awing internet web site : D. 382199
573782 342089I as effectively believe thence , perfectly pent post! . 569182
991128 449369Good post, well put together. Thanks. I will be back soon to check out for updates. Cheers 676272
129979 605574Most valuable human beings toasts really should amuse and present give about the couple. Beginner audio systems previous to obnoxious throngs would be wise to remember often the valuable signal employing grow to be, which is to be an individuals home. very best man speech examples 197953
744736 397932whoah this weblog is excellent i like studying your posts. 13322
306450 642033I visited plenty of site but I conceive this 1 contains something unique in it in it 255966
940433 663138Good day! This post could not be written any better! Reading this post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this write-up to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thanks for sharing! 72963
889293 295573Youre so cool! I dont suppose Ive read anything like this before. So good to locate somebody with some original thoughts on this topic. realy thank you for starting this up. this site is something that is required on the internet, someone with a bit originality. valuable job for bringing something new towards the internet! 546511
184682 200860Hi my loved one! I want to say that this write-up is incredible, fantastic written and consist of almost all vital infos. I would like to peer much more posts like this . 123564
368855 258842superb post. Neer knew this, appreciate it for letting me know. 158823
2171 269022Cheers for this excellent. I was wondering whether you were planning of publishing similar posts to this. .Keep up the excellent articles! 353702
240606 505584What a lovely blog page. I will certainly be back again. Please keep writing! 458635
315161 571290You created some very first rate factors there. I regarded on the internet for the difficulty and located many people will associate with together with your site. 940025
351803 36409I added this write-up to my favorites and strategy to return to digest a lot more soon. It is straightforward to read and realize as properly as intelligent. I truly enjoyed my very first read by means of of this write-up. 665824
784858 476029Naturally I like your web-site, however you need to check the spelling on several of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very silly to inform you. On the other hand I will certainly come again again! 160884
94060 804424Thanks for the information provided! I was researching for this article for a long time, but I was not able to see a dependable source. 101965
714745 890883My wife style of bogus body art were being quite unsafe. Mother worked with gun first, after which they your lover snuck free upon an tattoo ink ink. I was sure the fact just about every should not be epidermal, due to the tattoo ink could be attracted from the entire body. make an own temporary tattoo 710508
968781 1172I like the valuable data you give within your articles. Ill bookmark your weblog and check once again here regularly. Im quite certain I will learn lots of new stuff appropriate here! Very best of luck for the next! 451411
811568 288583Merely wanna input which you have a quite good internet internet site , I really like the pattern it in fact stands out. 482148
cE3Zre Only wanna remark that you have a very nice internet site , I the design and style it actually stands out.
This can be a excellent weblog and i would like to take a look at this each and every day with the week
I will not talk about your competence, the write-up basically disgusting
Major thanks for the blog post.Thanks Again. Cool.
What a lovely blog page. I will surely be back once more. Please keep writing!
That is a great tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere. Short but very precise info Appreciate your sharing this one. A must read post!
Say, you got a nice post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
You made some decent points there. I did a search on the subject matter and found most individuals will consent with your blog.
Thanks a lot for the blog article.Really thank you! Awesome.
You might have an incredibly nice layout for the blog i want it to work with on my site too.
Really informative blog article.Really thank you! Want more.
Some genuinely quality posts on this site, bookmarked.
Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is excellent, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.
Very neat post.Much thanks again. Great.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog.Thanks Again. Great.
I really enjoy the blog post. Cool.
Im obliged for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Thank you for your article.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
Very informative article.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Your method of telling everything in this article is genuinely pleasant, all can without difficulty know it, Thanks a lot.
Really informative blog article. Fantastic.
Very informative blog.Really thank you!
weblink I want to start to put all my photos up on my camera, and start a blog or something. Where is a good place to do this like a website or something, do i have to copyright them thanks :).
website, I honestly like your way of blogging.
Your style is really unique compared to other people I ave read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this blog.
Fantastic blog.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Great article post.Thanks Again. Want more.
Pretty! This was an extremely wonderful article. Many thanks for supplying this information.
Thanks-a-mundo for the article.Really thank you!
There is definately a lot to learn about this subject. I really like all the points you have made.
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you writing this article and also the rest of the website is very good.
This is a list of words, not an essay. you are incompetent
Sale |check out this site soon responded with a penalty. On weekends, she |check out this
Major thanks for the article post.Really thank you! Great.
Wow, great blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
Thank you ever so for you article.Really thank you! Much obliged.
I truly appreciate this post. I ave been looking everywhere for this! Thank God I found it on Google. You have made my day! Thank you again
The best approach for the men which you can understand more about today.
Major thankies for the post.Much thanks again. Will read on…
Very neat article post.Much thanks again. Cool.
Maybe that is you! Looking ahead to look you.
This is one awesome blog.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Thanks a lot for the blog.Thanks Again.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic post.Thanks Again. Great.
Perfect work you have done, this site is really cool with good info.
I reckon something truly special in this website.
You ave made some decent points there. I checked on the web to learn more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.
Thanks for sharing this fine piece. Very inspiring! (as always, btw)
This blog is obviously awesome as well as informative. I have picked a bunch of handy advices out of this source. I ad love to return over and over again. Thanks a lot!
this topic. You understand a whole lot its almost tough to argue with you
Looking forward to reading more. Great post.Thanks Again. Awesome.
Thanks for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
Very interesting subject , thanks for posting.
This is my first time go to see at here and i am in fact impressed to read all at single place.
I value the article.Much thanks again. Really Great.
There is clearly a bundle to know about this. I consider you made certain good points in features also.
Im obliged for the post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Wonderful article! thank you for sharing your knowledge around
I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem. You are amazing! Thanks!
Yay google is my queen assisted me to find this outstanding website!
This content has a lot of great information that is apparently intended to make you think. There are excellent points made here and I agree on many. I like the way this content is written.
I really liked your article.Thanks Again. Great.
I think, that you are not right. I can defend the position. Write to me in PM.
Well I definitely liked reading it. This post procured by you is very useful for accurate planning.
Roda JC Fans Helden Supporters van Roda JC Limburgse Passie
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is fantastic, as well as the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.
Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Excellent. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.
prada handbags cheap ??????30????????????????5??????????????? | ????????
Thanks a lot for the blog.Really thank you! Awesome.
I really like and appreciate your blog post. Great.
Im grateful for the blog post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Major thanks for the blog article. Keep writing.
Merely wanna comment that you have a very nice website , I like the design and style it really stands out.
You ave made some really good points there. I looked on the internet to find out more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.
Many thanks for sharing this fine write-up. Very inspiring! (as always, btw)
Introduction anal films sexuel Here is my site film x
Your kindness will be drastically appreciated.
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!
Useful info. Lucky me I discovered your website unintentionally, and I
Utterly pent content material , appreciate it for selective information.
Wow, amazing weblog structure! How lengthy have you been running a blog for? you made blogging look easy. The whole glance of your web site is excellent, let alone the content material!
Thanks for the blog post.Thanks Again. click here
Very good blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Wow, great article.Really thank you! Great.
Major thankies for the article post.Much thanks again. Want more.
No one can deny from the feature of this video posted at this web site, fastidious work, keep it all the time.
This blog is without a doubt educating additionally factual. I have discovered a bunch of useful stuff out of it. I ad love to return again and again. Cheers!
Very nice style and superb articles, practically nothing else we need .
wow, awesome blog.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog.Much thanks again. Awesome.
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is wonderful, as well as the content!
MAILLOT ARSENAL ??????30????????????????5??????????????? | ????????
We stumbled over here by a different page and thought I should check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to going over your web page for a second time.
Valuable info. Lucky me I found your site by accident, and I am shocked why this accident did not happened earlier! I bookmarked it.
It’аs really a great and helpful piece of information. I am satisfied that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Some truly excellent blog posts on this internet site , thanks for contribution.
ppi claims ireland How can u add a flash slide show to your blogspot?