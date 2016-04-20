Carlos Faria: El TSJ de Miraflores

Carlos Faria: El TSJ de Miraflores

El Tribunal Supremo de Justicia le ha puesto un candado a la Asamblea Nacional y a las libertades ciudadanas, al sentenciar  la Sala Constitucional la decisión número 264 del 11 de abril de 2016, en la que declara el texto legal de Amnistia como inconstitucional. Rechazamos en todas sus partes los argumentos dada por este grupo de juristas, convertidos en un simple bufete de abogados, quienes más que Magistrados de la Sala Constitucional, por sus conductas actúan como Constitucionalistas de la Sala Situacional de Miraflores y el PSUV.

Esta sentencia cargada de odio, revanchismo y provocación, basándose en el alegato de Nicolás Maduro, en cuanto que existía en la norma “la inexistencia de los presupuestos para acordar amnistías”, viene a confirmar lo que desde la Asamblea Nacional y diversos sectores de la vida democrática, han venido señalando en torno a que el gobierno no busca el dialogo entre los venezolanos, sino la vía de la confrontación y la repolarizacion del país.

Apelar a la “inconstitucionalidad con respecto a la calificación de los delitos políticos”, bajo el supuesto de que la Ley incluye “delitos comunes ajenos a esta figura constitucional”, No es más que el total desconocimiento a que en Venezuela existen presos políticos.  Es una bofetada al Papa Francisco, quien recientemente abogó para que en Venezuela se promueva en todo lugar la cultura del encuentro, la justicia y el respeto recíproco, siendo esto, lo único que puede asegurar el bienestar espiritual y material de los ciudadanos.

Esta sentencia hecha a la medida del Ejecutivo Nacional, declara inconstitucional la “amnistía a las infracciones administrativas”, porque según su opinión ultra parcializada, ponen de manifiesto “un ejercicio de la facultad de amnistía que se desvía ampliamente de su propósito especial y excepcional referido ampliamente en este fallo”. Con este peregrino argumento se pretende desconocer todo el atropello del cual es víctima, Manuel Rosales, a quien el gobierno sin prueba alguna lo mantiene detenido, bajo un juicio por delitos administrativos y  que  en el fondo opera para justificar su persecución política.

Así mismo, la Sala Constitucional incurre transforma su decisión en un adefesio jurídico, al declarar la Ley de Amnistía y Reconciliación Nacional, en una norma inconstitucional, ya que la misma, según su torcido esquema, contraviene a la Constitución por no observarse en su “su redacción la concepción de un proceso en el que todas las partes que puedan estar involucradas, puedan iniciar un intercambio comunicativo que lleve al reconocimiento mutuo”.

Con esta sentencia la Sala Constitucional, se transforma en brazo ejecutor  de la política impuesta por Maduro, al negarle el carácter conciliatorio a la misma.  Quienes hoy aspiraban ser sujeto de aplicación de esta liberadora norma, han manifestado su mayor disposición a la dialogo y la reconciliación.  Con todos estos exabruptos jurídicos lo que en otrora fue un poder autónomo, convierten hoy al primer Tribunal de la Republica en un simple TSJ de Miraflores.

Concejal Carlos Faria

