Carlos Blanco: La renuncia de Maduro

Esta exigencia es compartida por una porciÃ³n mayoritaria de ciudadanos, chavistas y opositores. Se ha objetado que el susodicho no va a querer renunciar y que al colocar la decisiÃ³n a su arbitrio, si no le da la gana, pues, no le da la gana.

Las renuncias son voluntarias cuando alguien muy enfermo toma conciencia del colapso; o, si estÃ¡ sano, al aspirar a una mejor posiciÃ³n, y tal vez cuando desee retirarse al descanso aunque no sea el eterno. De resto, las renuncias son â€œayudaÃ­tasâ€, al exigirla el jefe al empleado, caso en el cual este atiende el requerimiento si el costo de no hacerlo es mayor que el beneficio.

Fernando de la RÃºa de Argentina, Alberto Fujimori de PerÃº, Gonzalo SÃ¡nchez de Lozada y Carlos Mesa de Bolivia, Jamil Mahuad de Ecuador, Richard Nixon de Estados Unidos, Hugo ChÃ¡vez en Venezuela (el Alto Mando Militar le exigiÃ³ la renuncia, â€œla cual aceptÃ³â€), entre muchos otros, renunciaron por la presiÃ³n de las fuerzas sociales y porque, al final, les resultaba menos costoso irse que quedarse. De eso se trata: dada la catÃ¡strofe del paÃ­s, el camino para el cambio del rÃ©gimen pasa por la renuncia de Maduro.

Solicitar la renuncia no es golpismo, recuÃ©rdese que los que hoy estÃ¡n en el poder se la solicitaron a CAP II y a Caldera II. Algunos â€“hoy ancianosâ€“ tambiÃ©n a RÃ³mulo Betancourt. Lo que deberÃ­a acompaÃ±ar la salida de Maduro es el nombramiento de un vicepresidente equilibrado que se encargue, junto con un gobierno de unidad nacional, de conducir el paÃ­s hacia las elecciones presidenciales, limpias y libres, en el marco de la libertad de los presos polÃ­ticos y el retorno de los exiliados. Ya existe una propuesta de acuerdo para la transiciÃ³n.

Â¿El objetivo de la renuncia colide con las elecciones parlamentarias? No. Si se obtiene la salida en el corto plazo corresponderÃ¡ programar las elecciones presidenciales y tambiÃ©n las de la Asamblea Nacional. En el supuesto de que no se logre la renuncia de Maduro pronto y se imponga la agenda electoral, pues se irÃ­a a esas elecciones â€“primarias generales medianteâ€“ con el propÃ³sito de convertirlas en paso adicional para el cambio del rÃ©gimen y, con los previsibles fraudes, en un nuevo motivo para exigir su reemplazo. Por cierto, en caso de imponerse la agenda electoral tal vez el Ãºnico estÃ­mulo para aminorar el desencanto sea el de concebir las elecciones como vehÃ­culo adicional para exigir la renuncia.

Es suicida para el paÃ­s esperar a 2019 para el cambio. Este se lograrÃ¡ si la salida constitucional de Maduro se convierte en objetivo nacional compartido.