Carlos Blanco: Danza lupina en el acantilado

Carlos Blanco: Danza lupina en el acantilado

1897
El general Vladimir Padrino dijo el 27-Freciente: “Tenemos la firme convicción de que los soldados y soldadas de la patria nunca más empuñarán sus armas contra el pueblo y permanecerán siempre a su lado en procura de la suprema felicidad, la paz y la convivencia de un Estado democrático, con verdadera justicia social y libertades plenas”.

Excusemos el ripio, pues “soldada” en castellano es “sueldo, salario o estipendio”, y exploremos el amago de pensamiento que se cuela.

Hay varias hipótesis sobre lo dicho por el locuaz oficial.

Primera hipótesis: se refiere a que los militares no saldrán a la calle como lo hicieron en el Caracazo. Como se recordará de esos eventos trágicos, hubo una rebelión que fue retransmitida por los medios, el gobierno que tenía 25 días (sí, 25 días en Miraflores) no reaccionó porque había una huelga policial y las hipótesis de empleo de las fuerzas armadas estaban ligadas a los conflictos fronterizos (Colombia y Guyana), por tanto, no había fuerzas militares en Caracas. Los saqueos escalaron y cuando salió el grueso de los militares ya era una situación incontrolable. Se produjeron muchos muertos en una cifra suficientemente pavorosa (alrededor de 290 personas) que no requiere ser magnificada. Esas muertes ya son un dolor y un horror.

Padrino López puede querer decir que si hay una explosión social como entonces, los militares no saldrán a reprimir como lo hicieron en esos días de 1989.

La segunda hipótesis es que el misil que dirige el ministro no es contra los oficiales del 27-F de 1989, sino hacia su colega, general Miguel Rodríguez Torres, quien encabezó la brutal represión en contra de los jóvenes y estudiantes de 2014. Como se recordará, en ese año se produjo una rebelión fundamentalmente juvenil, que contó con la solidaridad de los dirigentes de La Salida,y que fue reprimida a sangre y fuego, sobre todo por las unidades antimotines de la Guardia Nacional.

Padrino López puede aludir a que no volverán los militares a disparar, reprimir, acosar, encarcelar, como lo hicieron Maduro y su colega en 2014.

La tercera hipótesis es que los militares, tal como el 6-D y el 5 de enero en la instalación de la Asamblea Nacional, ahora defenderán la institucionalidad y no aceptarán órdenes ilegales de represión contra el creciente, actual e indetenible descontento popular. Así desobedeció el Alto Mando el 11 de abril de 2002 al negarse al Plan Ávila.

Esta última hipótesis revelaría un notable avance político, intelectual y militar, porque ayudaría al fin institucional de la fiesta de lobos.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO