Carlos Alberto Montaner: Por quÃ© todos debemos ser Nisman

En memoria de Jaime Einstein, muerto recientemente en Israel (*)

Ante todo, mi gratitud al rabino y amigo Mario Rojzman por el honor de permitirme estar hoy 18 de febrero junto a ustedes en esta sinagoga de Miami Beach, en un dÃ­a muy singular,honrando la memoria de Alberto Nisman, quien perdiera la vida defendiendo la causa de la justicia, la causa de los argentinos decentes, y la causa, en definitiva, de todos las personas que aman la libertad.

Le dedico esta breve charla a un buen amigo, Jaime Einstein, abogado y escritor cubano-americano-israelÃ­.

Tras una carrera plena de Ã©xitos profesionales, Jaime se trasladÃ³ a Israel a pasar allÃ­ su tercera edad. Estaba lleno de planes y de sueÃ±os. Era un ardiente sionista y la muerte le sorprendiÃ³ en Safed, Galilea, a los 67 aÃ±os.

Al menos muriÃ³ en su tierra prometida. En estos tiempos de exilios prolongados e inciertos, morir en la tierra que uno ama es un privilegio. Jaime lo tuvo.

Debo aclarar que no estoy aquÃ­ en mi condiciÃ³n de analista de CNN en espaÃ±ol, de columnista del ABC de Madrid, del Miami Herald, de los otros diarios y portales de Internet que reproducen habitualmente mis columnas, o de las estaciones de radio que transmiten mis comentarios, medios de comunicaciÃ³n, todos ellos, justamente celosos de la objetividad e imparcialidad que le deben a su pÃºblico.

Ninguno de esos medios tiene la menor responsabilidad en el contenido de mis palabras, aunque estoy seguro, porque los conozco, que coincido con muchos de los profesionales que en ellos laboran. Aman demasiado la libertad para que fuera de otra forma.

Comienzo.

El lema que nos convoca es Todos somos Nisman.

Por una de esas casualidades que nos depara la vida, hoy, cuando desfilan en varias ciudades del mundo bajo el lema Todos somos Nisman, se cumple un aÃ±o de la detenciÃ³n arbitraria de Leopoldo LÃ³pez en Caracas, otro hÃ©roe de la libertad, al que no han dejado de maltratar y torturar en los calabozos de NicolÃ¡s Maduro.

Aunque el lema que nos une es Todos somos Nisman, muy bien pudiÃ©ramos decir, tambiÃ©n,Todos somos Leopoldo LÃ³pez, para que este joven venezolano sepa que estamos con Ã©l, que no lo olvidamos ni olvidamos su ejemplo.

En todo caso, el tÃ­tulo de mi charla es ligeramente diferente: Por quÃ© todos debemos ser Nisman.

Todos debemos ser Nisman porque este hombre justo, muerto a los 51 aÃ±os, quien deja huÃ©rfanas dos hijas pequeÃ±as a las que amÃ³ intensamente, en medio de una existencia generosamente productiva, dedicÃ³ una buena parte de su vida a investigar el criminal atentado contra la sede porteÃ±a de la AsociaciÃ³n Mutual Israelita Argentina, conocida por sus siglas: AMIA.

Ese acto terrorista, cometido el 18 de julio de 1994 por medio de un coche bomba similar a los que estallan frecuentemente en el Medio Oriente, costÃ³ 85 vidas y centenares de heridos, asÃ­ como la destrucciÃ³n de numerosas viviendas y otros daÃ±os materiales.

Parece probado que tras ese hecho monstruoso estÃ¡ la mano de IrÃ¡n, por medio de la organizaciÃ³n terrorista HezbolÃ¡. Alberto Nisman acusÃ³ a seis personas del atentado: cinco iranÃ­es y un libanÃ©s.

La INTERPOL encontrÃ³ causa justificada a las Ã³rdenes de detenciÃ³n y las cursÃ³, aunque no han sido ejecutadas. Los iranÃ­es eran todos ministros o altos funcionarios del gobierno de TeherÃ¡n. Fue un incalificable crimen de Estado.

No obstante, es muy probable que la onda expansiva de aquella explosiÃ³n, provocada sin otro propÃ³sito que matar judÃ­os, haya llegado a nuestros dÃ­as, mÃ¡s de dos dÃ©cadas despuÃ©s, y le haya costado la vida a Alberto Nisman.

Aquella bomba continÃºa matando.

Todos debemos ser Nisman, porque no puede quedar impune el crimen de la AMIA, como no puede quedar impune la muerte de Alberto Nisman. Hay que llegar al fondo del asunto, caiga quien caiga.

Todos debemos ser Nisman, porque la causa de las vÃ­ctimas de la AMIA, como la causa de este fiscal valiente y decidido, debe ser la causa de toda persona honorable que rechaza el antisemitismo y cualquier agresiÃ³n perpetrada contra cualquier grupo Ã©tnico, ocurra donde ocurra.

Todos los crÃ­menes son odiosos, pero el mÃ¡s odioso de todos los crÃ­menes es el motivado por el odio genÃ©rico.

Ese vil crimen que no se comete contra un individuo especÃ­fico â€“que tampoco se justificaâ€“, sino contra algunas personas debido a la religiÃ³n que profesan, al idioma que hablan, al gÃ©nero con que nacieron, a la raza a la que pertenecen, al paÃ­s del que son ciudadanos, al color de la piel que las cubre o a las preferencias sexuales que tienen.

Quienes pusieron esa bomba sÃ³lo tenÃ­an un miserable objetivo: matar judÃ­os. No les importaba que fueran niÃ±os inocentes, madres de familia o ancianos indefensos nacidos y radicados a miles de kilÃ³metros del reÃ±idero del Medio Oriente. Eran culpables de ser judÃ­os y eso bastaba para liquidarlos.

Incluso, a esos criminales ni siquiera les preocupaba matar a personas no judÃ­as por medio de esa terrible explosiÃ³n.

Para ellos eran insignificantes daÃ±os colaterales derivados del objetivo primordial de asesinar judÃ­os.

VeintiÃºn aÃ±os despuÃ©s, quienes acaso mataron a Alberto Nisman actuaron con el mismo odio.

Era un fiscal empeÃ±ado en someter a la justicia a quienes perpetraron el crimen y a los cÃ³mplices que los encubrÃ­an.

Y, ademÃ¡s, era un judÃ­o. Matarlo, para los asesinos, era sÃ³lo la continuidad de un acto inacabado en el que insisten, una y otra vez, sin el menor asomo de arrepentimiento.

Todos debemos ser Nisman, porque este fiscal ejemplar, al margen de que las vÃ­ctimas de la AMIA, fueran o no judÃ­as, luchaba contra la falta de subordinaciÃ³n a la ley por parte del gobierno, y ese es un mal muy extendido que, desgraciadamente, no sÃ³lo afecta a los argentinos.

SegÃºn se desprende de las acusaciones que Nisman dejÃ³ formuladas, si se comprobaran en un juicio justo, el gobierno de la seÃ±ora Cristina FernÃ¡ndez de Kirchner serÃ­a culpable de encubrir el crimen de la AMIA para proteger a los criminales.

Â¿Por quÃ© esos funcionarios, que han jurado la ConstituciÃ³n, harÃ­an algo absolutamente censurable que contradice las leyes de la RepÃºblica?

Hay, al menos, dos teorÃ­as. La hipÃ³tesis del soborno pagado por IrÃ¡n a unos argentinos carentes de escrÃºpulos con el objeto de proteger a los terroristas que TeherÃ¡n alienta y ampara, y la repugnante â€œrazÃ³n de Estadoâ€.

En un caso se tratarÃ­a de funcionarios corruptos que obstruyen la justicia en busca de un beneficio personal, a sabiendas de que centenares de compatriotas sufrirÃ¡n emocionalmente porque los cadÃ¡veres de sus seres queridos han sido vendidos a sus asesinos.

Las acciones terroristas duelen mucho, pero tambiÃ©n duelen la falta de solidaridad, la hipocresÃ­a, el doble lenguaje y la ausencia de justicia.

Si no se hace justicia, lo sabemos, el duelo no se cierra nunca y las heridas de los supervivientes y sus familiares jamÃ¡s cicatrizan.

En el otro caso, el de la â€œrazÃ³n de Estadoâ€, estarÃ­amos en presencia de unos mercachifles que fueron capaces de violar las leyes, los derechos de las vÃ­ctimas y el espÃ­ritu de la justicia para realizar una transacciÃ³n ensangrentada e ilegal que parece que ni siquiera llegÃ³ a puerto.

No hay ninguna â€œrazÃ³n de Estadoâ€ o interÃ©s econÃ³mico que justifique la negaciÃ³n de justicia a las vÃ­ctimas de la AMIA.

En todo caso, es inevitable hacerse la hiriente pregunta: Â¿habrÃ­a invocado el gobierno argentino la â€œrazÃ³n de Estadoâ€ si la entidad afectada no hubiera sido judÃ­a y judÃ­os muchas de las vÃ­ctimas?

Cualquiera que sea la motivaciÃ³n, existe una indignante violaciÃ³n de la ley y otra muestra de la arrogancia de una clase dirigente que ignora que ha sido elegida para servir a la sociedad y no para servirse de ella para fines ilegales.

Todos debemos ser Nisman porque a todos, argentinos o de cualquier nacionalidad que tengamos, nos interesa que los gobiernos aprendan que deben actuar con propiedad y transparencia, rindiendo cuentas de sus actos.

La turbia opacidad de los gobiernos, que suele ocultar trampas y maniobras al margen de la ley, es una de las razones por las que nuestras sociedades desconfÃ­an de la legalidad republicana y les abren la puerta a los comportamientos polÃ­ticos antisistema.

Si el fascismo, el populismo y el militarismo periÃ³dicamente suelen despertar las simpatÃ­as de muchos latinoamericanos, es porque los polÃ­ticos se burlan de las normas republicanas y devalÃºan el sistema de gobierno con el que se han constituido las 20 naciones mÃ¡s exitosas del planeta.

Todos debemos ser Nisman porque este fiscal argentino dio su vida por defender la independencia del poder judicial, la instituciÃ³n mÃ¡s importante de un verdadero Estado de Derecho.

Es verdad que a los miembros del poder judicial no los elige el conjunto de la sociedad, y eso es acertado porque su funciÃ³n no es complacer a la mayorÃ­a, ni servir a quienes mandan en la casa de gobierno, sino hacer cumplir las leyes de la repÃºblica y proteger los derechos de los individuos, las dos tareas mÃ¡s nobles e importantes de cualquier sociedad.

Si hoy los argentinos tienen la esperanza de la regeneraciÃ³n del paÃ­s, y de volver a ser la naciÃ³n puntera que era a principios del siglo XX, es porque existe un puÃ±ado de jueces y fiscales dispuestos a defender la ley y la justicia al precio de ofrendar la propia vida.

DecÃ­a JosÃ© MartÃ­ que habÃ­a hombres que crecÃ­an bajo la tierra. Hombres cuyas vidas, cuando se extinguen, abonan la convivencia humana para que fructifiquen en otros las mejores virtudes ciudadanas.

OjalÃ¡ que del sacrificio de Alberto Nisman salga una Argentina mejor, mÃ¡s libre, democrÃ¡tica y respetuosa de las leyes.

OjalÃ¡ que el paÃ­s mÃ¡s grande, fÃ©rtil y educado de AmÃ©rica Latina encuentre el destino que merece porque un dÃ­a sus ciudadanos, cansados de tantas derrotas, asqueados de tanta inmundicia, decidieron ser Alberto Nisman y colocarse, otra vez, en la proa del planeta.

OjalÃ¡.

Gracias por escucharme.

 

(*) Esta nota reproduce el discurso pronunciado por el autor este 18 de febrero en una sinagoga de Miami

