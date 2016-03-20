Carlos Alberto Montaner: Obama en Cuba

Carlos Alberto Montaner: Obama en Cuba

El presidente norteamericano no había puesto un pie en Cuba y el régimen ya había comenzado a bombardearlo. Primero fue un largo editorial de Granma. ¿La esencia? Cuba no se moverá un milímetro de sus posiciones socialista y antiimperialista, incluido su apoyo al engendro chavista en Venezuela, enorme fuente de subsidio para los cubanos, de quebrantos para los venezolanos y de desasosiego para los vecinos.

Luego el canciller Bruno Rodríguez, el chico de los recados diplomáticos, le advirtió que su gobierno no agradecía que Obama hablara de empoderar al pueblo cubano. Tampoco, de que trataran de imponerles Internet. Cuba, dijo, “protegerá la soberanía tecnológica de nuestras redes”. En lenguaje llano quiso decir que la policía política seguirá controlando las comunicaciones. De eso y para eso viven.

El presidente norteamericano no se amilanó. Hablará sin tapujos de los derechos humanos en su visita a Cuba. Lo ha dicho, y lo va a hacer. Pero hay más: Barack Obama, aparentemente, no visitará a Fidel Castro. (Con cautela: nunca digas de este dictador no beberé). Al menos por ahora inhibirá la curiosidad antropológica que siempre despierta el tiranosaurio mayor. Hoy es una encorvada caricatura de sí mismo, pero tiene cierto morbo conversar con un señor de la historia que se las ha ingeniado para llevar 60 años revoloteando por los telediarios.

Obama, además, tendrá la generosidad de reunirse con algunos de los demócratas de la oposición. Ahí hay todo un mensaje. Es una buena lección para Mauricio Macri, que todavía no ha ido, y para François Hollande, que ya pasó por La Habana y no tuvo la valentía cívica de realizar un gesto solidario con los disidentes. Obama se reunirá con los más duros. Les pasará el brazo por encima a los peleadores. A los más apaleados y curtidos. Esos a los que la policía política califica falsamente de terroristas y agentes de la CIA.

En todo caso, creo que Obama no ha calculado bien el avispero en el que se ha metido. Ha decretado unilateralmente el fin de la Guerra Fría con Cuba, pese a que la Isla insiste en asistir militarmente a los norcoreanos, ayudar a los terroristas del Medio Oriente, respaldar al sirio Bashar al-Asad o a los ayatolas iraníes. Tampoco importa que dirija la orquesta de los países del Socialismo del Siglo XXI (Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia, Ecuador y Nicaragua), todos decididamente antinorteamericanos y empeñados en revivir la batalla que dejó inconclusa la URSS.

Obama, se siente invulnerable. Cabalga un enorme elefante, el mayor que ha conocido la historia y, desde su perspectiva de primera potencia planetaria, estos pintorescos enanitos latinoamericanos son algo así como unas pulgas que serán naturalmente aplastadas por el peso de una realidad inevitablemente apabullante.

Pudiera ser, pero hay un grave problema lógico. En Panamá, Obama declaró que Estados Unidos había renunciado a intentar cambiar el régimen cubano mientras, simultáneamente, continuará impulsando la defensa de los derechos humanos y la visión democrática occidental. Esa es una clara contradicción.

La dictadura de los Castro viola los derechos humanos, precisamente, porque suscribe la visión leninista de que esos son subterfugios de la encallecida burguesía capitalista. No cree en ellos. “La revolución” suscribe otros valores, expresados en los llamados “derechos sociales”, y, para alcanzarlos, le otorga al Partido Comunista la dirección única y total de la sociedad. Eso es lo que dice la Constitución, inspirada en la que Stalin impuso en la URSS en los años treinta.

Cuando un cubano expresa su criterio libremente y éste contradice al dogma comunista, no está ejerciendo su derecho a la libre expresión del pensamiento, sino cometiendo un delito. Cuando dos o más cubanos tratan de reunirse para defender sus ideales o intereses fuera de los cauces oficiales, no están ejerciendo el derecho de reunión. Están cometiendo un delito.

Estos atropellos no tendrán arreglo hasta que la Isla no cambie de régimen. Es seguro que la inmensa mayoría de los cubanos radicados en su país verán esta visita con mucho entusiasmo. Es posible que el deshielo mejore las condiciones de vida de algunos cubanos. Incluso, es más que probable que ciertos exportadores norteamericanos se beneficien de la apertura de ese famélico mercado, aunque la factura la acaben pagando los contribuyentes estadounidenses.

No obstante, ahí no habrá libertades, ni respeto por los derechos humanos, ni se le pondrá fin al antiamericanismo militante y al espíritu de Guerra Fría, hasta que no termine el régimen totalitario y sea sustituido por una democracia real. Y eso, difícilmente, se conseguirá haciéndole concesiones unilaterales y sin costo a la dictadura. El apaciguamiento nunca ha sido una buena política, como se ha confirmado en la Norcorea de la dinastía fundada por Kim il-Sung y ya se vio en la Alemania de Adolfo Hitler. Los matones confunden la benevolencia con la debilidad.

@carlosAmontaner

