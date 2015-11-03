Capturados en Aruba tres venezolanos por asalto de casino

Los venezolanos VÃctor Manuel Valente Albornoz, de 24 aÃ±os de edad; Carlos JosÃ© Huerta Ibarra, de 34 aÃ±os de edad, y Julio CÃ©sar GarcÃa Capdevilla, de 26 aÃ±os de edad, seÃ±alados de haber participado en el robo del casino Excelsior del hotel Holliday Inn en Aruba, el 26 de octubre pasado, fueron detenidos el domingo en la noche en una calle de esa isla, en Juwana Morto Staat.
El trÃo es nativo de Maracaibo, estado Zulia, y habÃa viajado a Aruba en vuelos de LÃ¡ser unos dÃas antes.
A los apresados no les incautaron armas de fuego ni grandes sumas de dinero de lo que presuntamente sustrajeron en el casino.
El portal informativo noticiacla.com seÃ±alÃ³ que la vocera del Ministerio PÃºblico de la isla, Ann Angela, dijo que por motivos obvios no puede dar detalles de las prÃ³ximas diligencias que harÃ¡n los cuerpos policiales. No descartan que se practiquen otras detenciones.
En medios periodÃsticos de la isla caribeÃ±a se comenta que el error de los detenidos fue que Huerta Ibarra alquilÃ³ un vehÃculo color gris en el que huyeron luego de perpetrar el robo y despuÃ©s abandonaron el auto; cuando realizaron el rastreo, lo identificaron.
Los venezolanos entraron al casino el 26 de octubre en la noche y sometieron a cuatro empleados del Excelsior a quienes ataron y maniataron. Luego llegaron a la bÃ³veda de la que sacaron un millÃ³n de dÃ³lares y una suma de florines.
No es la primera vez que venezolanos cometen una fechorÃa en Aruba. En noviembre de 1983, 28 hombres cerraron la calle Oramjestab (calle de La Naranja) para asaltar, en forma simultÃ¡nea, el Caribbean Bank y el Aruba Bank. Cargaron con una suma calculada entre 2 y 5 millones de dÃ³lares, asÃ como florines en ambas entidades. El grupo huyÃ³ a Venezuela en dos lanchas y un aviÃ³n Antonov.
