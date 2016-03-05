Capriles recorre La Guajira promoviendo “El revocatorio”

Capriles recorre La Guajira promoviendo “El revocatorio”

El gobernador del estado Miranda, Henrique Capriles Radoski, informó a través de sus cuentas en Twitter y en Instagram, que en el marco de su gira “Ruta para el Cambio”, se encuentra en el municipio Mara, estado Zulia, donde estará promoviendo el revocatorio para la salida constitucional del presidente Nicolás Maduro.

Asimismo, el excandidato presidencial, dijo “ya estamos en el estado Zulia. Seguimos la cruzada ahora desde mara por el futuro de nuestra Venezuela”.

Capriles, expresó que “la Venezuela de progreso que queremos la construimos unidos todos los venezolanos””.

Horas antes, habría estado en el municipío Mauroa, ubicado en Falcón “activando nuestra fuerza constitucional”, y aseguró que en ese estado “demostramos que no hay divisiones”, exhortó al pueblo unido para ir “por el cambio y el progreso”.

 

