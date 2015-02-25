Capriles: La Ãºnica escasez que queremos es de cadÃ¡veres en las morgues

El gobernador del estado Miranda, Henrique Capriles, pidiÃ³ al gobierno el cese de la violencia en el paÃs.
A travÃ©s de su cuenta de Twitter, Capriles asegurÃ³ que la Ãºnica escasez que quieren los venezolanos â€œes de cadÃ¡veres en las morgues del paÃsâ€.
Este martes, Capriles seÃ±alÃ³ que cuando el â€œgobierno permite el uso de armas de fuegos para reprimir manifestaciones, el gobierno es el principal responsableâ€, esto en referencia a la muerte del estudiante Kluivert Ferney Roa, de 14 aÃ±os de edad.
CuestionÃ³ si el gobierno necesita algo mÃ¡s para que â€œderogue la autorizaciÃ³n inconstitucional para el uso de armas de fuego en manifestacionesâ€.
Panorama
