CancillerÃ­a confirma desapariciÃ³n de venezolano tras ataque en ParÃ­s

CancillerÃ­a confirma desapariciÃ³n de venezolano tras ataque en ParÃ­s

Por biendateao -
6540
563
COMPARTIR

La cancillerÃ­a confirmÃ³ este lunes la desapariciÃ³n del venezolano Sven Silva Perugini, quien se encontraba en la sala de conciertos Bataclan de ParÃ­s en el momento en que fue atacada por terroristas el pasado viernes.

La canciller Delcy RodrÃ­guez que se encuentra en la capital francesa, recibiÃ³ la confirmaciÃ³n del representante del Ministerio de Exteriores francÃ©s, Fabrice Dubreuil, informÃ³ el despacho de Exteriores venezolano en un comunicado.

Silva se encontraba el viernes en un concierto del grupo de rock Eagles of Death Metal, de Estados Unidos, que se presentaba en la Bataclan y en el que irrumpieron cuatro terroristas y acabaron con la vida de al menos 80 personas.

En total el viernes los atentados que sacudieron ParÃ­s dejaron al menos 129 muertos y mÃ¡s de trescientos heridos.

Dubreuil dio ademÃ¡s detalles sobre otros dos venezolanos que se encontraban en compaÃ±Ã­a de Silva, Alfredo Reyes, que resultÃ³ ileso, y FÃ©lix David Salazar Perozo, que fue atendido en el hospital PitiÃ© Salpetriere en ParÃ­s, segÃºn la CancillerÃ­a venezolana.

A travÃ©s de la red social Facebook, la madre de Silva, Giovannina Perugini, difundiÃ³ una imagen del joven venezolano de aproximadamente 30 aÃ±os, para pedir cualquier tipo de informaciÃ³n sobre su ubicaciÃ³n.

â€œPor favor si alguno de mis contactos tiene conocidos en ParÃ­s, agradecerÃ­a la ayuda, mi hijo Sven Alejandro Silva Perugini, estaba anoche en el concierto en Bataclan y hasta ahora no sabemos nada de Ã©l, por favor ayÃºdenme a difundir gracias. Avisar por aquÃ­â€, escribiÃ³.

Fuentes prÃ³ximas al venezolano desaparecido confirmaron a Efe que la madre ha viajado ya a ParÃ­s para participar en la bÃºsqueda de su hijo.

La ola de atentados del viernes que, segÃºn el Gobierno de FranÃ§ois Hollande-,fueron â€œplanificados en Siria, organizados en BÃ©lgicaâ€ y perpetrados â€œcon complicidades en Franciaâ€, se cobrÃ³ cientos de vÃ­ctimas, entre ciudadanos de este paÃ­s y otras 18 nacionalidades.

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

563 COMENTARIOS

  2. Buna ziua! Am jucat acum cateva zile pentru prima data, Colonistii din Catan, varianta cea mai simpla, fara nici o extensie. Mi s-a parut interesant, dar citind despre jocul asta – Catan EUROPA – mi se pare o varianta absolut geniala… As vrea totusi sa stiu daca hexagoanele de resurse sunt detasabile ca in jocul original sau sunt fixe (ca asa pare pe harta aceasta). Daca da, unele din ele au inscriptionate prestabilit numerele de la zar? Multumesc frumos

  3. Tomaz Thanks, John. Here’s another simple approach for the long term: learn the mechanics (tennis form), then focus on racquet path (swing path) and eventually let go of that too and simply think how you want the ball to fly (trajectory & spin).

  6. sorrie Jongens dat wij niet op de brommer buers waren .We hadden het Guus nog belooft dat we er zouden zijn ,die zagen we in rucphen , die kenden we bijna niet meer terug minimaal 60 kg er af petje af voor jou Guus ,ga zo door en hou vol.dat wij er niet waren in limburg had een reden Jan had een ontstoken oog en kon niet auto rijden, en we hadden ons er zo op verheugt sorry en volgende keer hopelijk beter, groeten aan ieder van de Kompels Fransien en Jan v Dooren

  9. Fantastic beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear idea

  12. Wonderful goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely great. I actually like what you have acquired here, really like what you’re saying and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it sensible. I can not wait to read much more from you. This is really a tremendous website.

  13. What strikes me as funny is how there is this big long thread on this post here with Obots obfuscating and dithering about how Hawaii can continue to deny Obama's original records from ever seeing the light of day, and yet the Apuzo thread that clearly outlines the constitutional precedents and case citatations for why Obama is in fact ineligible to be POTUS only has a meager three comments. I guess when you can't argue facts and case law, you delve into the mysticism of speculative fortune telling.

  18. Nice translation Betsy. (Christ being the “language of God”.)Ã‚Â Ã‚Â  Ã‚Â When I think long about that, it feels “Right as rain”! In my thought, the concept of “fully and completely enjoying the demonstration of the language of God seems toÃ‚Â bring the understanding “home”. Thankyou for your good thoughts. Jeff   |  

  20. grandi ragazzi ahahahah i ragazzi vinceranno il premio come migliori attori protagonisti ed inoltre NIALL anche quello come miglior regista dell’anno. ed agiungiamo un’altro prenio alla nostra amata bachega anche il premio australiano vinto manca solo il premio come migliori dj pke se nn lo sapevate ma i nostri ragazzi sono anche grandi dj come DJ MAILK E DJ TOMMO ED AUGURI A LUIS CHE OGGI FESTEGGIA IL SUO PRIMO ANNO DI FIDANZAMENTO CON ELEANOR AUGURISSIMI E TRA UN PO IO FINALMETE RANGGIUNGERO 3 ANNI CON LA MIA AMATA GIULIA <3

  24. Set your sights on what you want to achieve – have a vision and build your business on purpose and by design.Monitium’s wealth creation system should help create many more self-made millionaires in this world and I’m looking forward to being one of them. Lynn Baillie

  27. Thanks for sharing the article. Its been my experience that my therapy has been the best marketing tool. I primarily do marriage and family therapy and find that 90% of my referrals come from my clients. Having clients experience therapy in a way that challenges their norm can really stick with them long after the therapy is over. Keep up the good work!Paul Lehrer LICSW LMFT

  31. Yes Camille I did read it, brilliant article, agreed with half though, the end of the article came off quite snobbish and pretentiousAt Amy; No I didn't mean that I didn't know what I'm buying into. I meant; that I didn't know if I was buying an H&M x Diesel group or a H&M x Martin Margiela

  32. « la S ouvre trop de portes » la lachetÃ© des professeurs de sciences et surtout de leur inspection gÃ©nÃ©rale car « on va perdre des postes ». On peut avoir le bac S avec un zÃ©ro en maths. Il n’y a pas de corporatisme disciplinaire et de la dÃ©magogie derriÃ¨re cela?

  40. "I had an education that came out of Alberta" is a weird way to gloss over Redford going to the University of Saskatchewan instead of, say, the University of Calgary which is featured when she says that phrase. There's nothing wrong with having gone to the U of S of course, but the way they present it is misleading.

  44. thank you Jeff – we take so much for granted – as much as my care were made uncomfortable, as much as we had to do without, there are still so many in a bad way – I can only imagine what they are feeling and what they are going through – I’m happy to have my power back and to have heat, and while I am not looking forward to the nor’easter that is headed our way even just for myself and mine, my heart goes out to everyone who is dealing with this Sandy mess – hold tight – you are not alone – *hugs entire board really hard*

  45. In the Veruschka by Bert Stern piece (The look of Linen) the other model is Jennifer O'Neill. She is also the unknown model by Horst.One other model in the Penn piece with Wilhelmina, Marisa etc.. is Veronica Hamel.Unknown models by Penn are Virni Lisi, Kecia Nyman in glasses and Jennifer O'Neill.

  48. hi, i m student of mass comm and journalism, i m on project about tribes of kutch which are having a story telling method , which includes songs and music.Artist having such kind of talents which is been not surfaced will be documented and wil have a big platform to perform thier art and will be exploring new horizons. plz cntct on my cell phone 8866137972

  51. she loved me to we arggued and had some fights bt it was good and den one day for no reason she just told me dat she was confused and dat she wanted a brake i said wat is da point of taking a brake if one of us is not commin back so we tried to work things out bt she just broke up wid me 2 dayz after dat and i really miss her and want her back all day i think bout her wat can i do 2 get her back plzz help i really want to be wid her

  55. Abu Firnassikap kediktatoran dibarengi dengan nafsu menguasai tanpa akal yang jernih…menurut saya sia-sia. kebanyakan diktator selalu merasaa dirinya yang paling benar mengurus negeri dan sikap ke-aku-annya itu menafikan pikiran di luar pikirannya…terima kasih..tulisan ini meliaht dari sisi lain dari seorang diktator.

  56. Hello there there! This publish couldnâ€™t be published any greater! Reading through via this publish reminds me of my past area mate! He often held referring to this. I’ll ahead this short article to him. Quite certain he’ll have a very very good study. Thanks for sharing!

  59. I had just turned on the computer in the Edward Jones office where I worked and was checking some files, when they started broadcasting a view of the two towers from New Jersey. I saw the whole thing, as my eyes were glued to the screen in horror. It really was unbelievable. I could hear the men who were monitoring the broadcast and the people around them reacting to the scene. I gasped when the jet plane hit the second tower and cried when the tower fell. My boss came into the office and we watched together as the first tower collapsed soon after that. It was a terrifying day.

  60. I seriously love your website.. Pleasant colors & theme. Did you make this site yourself? Please reply back as IæŠ¦ attempting to create my very own site and would love to learn where you got this from or just what the theme is named. Thanks!

  61. I really liked your video and your channel. If you really want to get your business exposed, I have a program that does exactly that. This same program has boosted my business to the top of the internet.I promise this is not a mlm, pyramid scheme, or how to make money on ebay program. If you get a chance please check out my channel and my videos and visit my webpage. Thanks again can’t wait to hear from ya.Doug

  67. Det er nogle meget fine ting, du viser. Selv er jeg ogsÃ¥ helt hooked pÃ¥ at fÃ¥ lavet en masse kuverter med flot papir. Synes bare ikke lige jeg har fundet det rette (og billige). MÃ¥ske jeg skulle forbi SÃ¸strene en tur.I fÃ¸rste omgang melder jeg mig med eet lod. Hvis jeg fÃ¥r tid at linke senere, sÃ¥ melder jeg mig med eet lod mere.Igen: Tak for dit inspirerende og dejlige indlÃ¦g.

  69. Estimado Jorge,el ahorro depende del recorrido. Para hacer el cÃ¡lculo, considere un rendimiento en km/gal de 10% menos y multiplique el recorrido con esa modificaciÃ³n, por la diferencia de precio y asÃ­ obtendrÃ¡ el ahorro. El GLP tiene ventajes y desventajas, entre las ventajas esta mantener el motor mÃ¡s limpio conservandolo mejor. La desventaja es el tanque grande que ocupa espacio en la maletera. En todo caso debe mantener el tanque de gasolina con una reserva ante cualquier eventualidad.Atentamente,Tomas Unger.

  73. quoto completamente con Miky.Anche se, secondo me, anche chi scrive per soldi lo fa con passione. SÃ¬, magari avrÃ  un altro modo di porsi verso la scrittura, ma, in fondo, questa Ã¨ la sua vera passione, la sua vera vocazione.Poi magari nessuno sarÃ  d’accordo cn me, ma nn importa….Comunque Ã¨ vero, che discutiamo a fare? Licia batte tt!!!!!!! XD

  81. Youtube -Streaming!! Very BIG ISSUE!The streaming is being stalled while the same link on youtube but on Opera just run all tha way directly. I'm on 100/100 MB connection. This issue is an OLD one [discovered 3-4 month ago on the "dev" but now I can't stand it any more]I'm on7.0.503.0 devWin7 – 64bit

  85. JuliÃ¡n, lamemntablemente no es adaptaciÃ³n. Yo hubiese querido que fuera un video divertido del Chamuko en cuyo caso estarÃ­a muerto de risa, pero estÃ¡ colgado en el canal oficial de Fishman. AdemÃ¡s la puesta en escena es bastante buena, no es algo casero.AnÃ³nimo, me alegra que alguien se divierta. No juego de nada, solo espero mÃ¡s de quienes pretenden gobernar. Provecho a usted que le divierte, yo espero que hagan mejores cosas con la plata de la deuda polÃ­tica y el mensaje que nos dan.

  86. Thanks Allison! Great, b/c I never tire of learning and writing about knowledge that is co-produced via citizen science. I’m also curious to explore whether co-produced knowledge differs from scientific knowledge produced “the regular way”…such as in its scale and/or dissemination. And, yes, new studies on the learning outcomes are amazing, and extend beyond STEM learning to powerful outcomes like increased social capital. So, stay tuned. BTW, I enjoyed your blog post about how librarians can promote citizen science!

  87. Terrific! The next best thing to being able to take one of your courses…. And I loved your comment on the wonderfully effective orchestrations in “Gypsy” that seem brassy and busy but are actually restrained, designed to support an unamplified voice…. It amazes me that this iconic work would be new to some of your students; thank you for introducing it to them!

  99. , it wasn’t meant to be personal, unlike their comments to me. I would definitely agree that a large percentage of people will allow their perception of an athleteâ€™s character to be influenced by how well they perform on the field. And not just athletes but all entertainers! Unfortunately, the majority of our society is ignorant and for some strange reason, care about ‘famous’ people. I think one of the saddest concepts in our society is that entertainers are valued (show me the money) more than teachers, policemen, firefighters, etc.

  103. My Nephew Rob was a runner on the set of the Stella Advertisment, and his whole family is deeply proud of him, especially his Uncle George and I. And I am sorry to say that I find the comment on this blog quite hurtfull. Rob is only just starting his career in this industry, we should all be doing what we can to encourage young people, not upset them.I understand that the world wide web is a place to express opinions freely but think of all the people who spent a great deal of time making this advertisment.And finally I find the second comment quite frankly insulting.

  111. Read this Article…Awsome article and straight to the point. I don’t know if this is actually the best place to ask but do you guys have any thoughts on where to get some professional writers? Thx …

  113. Carlos9-19-2010 felidrakenthor. Buenas noches amigo, tu comentario no tiene sentido alguno, pues el ateismo se basa, en teorias para refutar la existencia de dios o dioses etc, decir que es rebeldia es pasar por ignorante, pues antes de refutar algo primero que hay que conocerlo, no solo negarlo por negarlo, compaÃ±ero usted no sabe que es ateismo, asi que por favor no comente sobre ello.P.D: Cuando conjugamos el verbo abrir, no usamos h.

  114. Yes, like Faruk has mentioned, your slides are very interesting and they are a work of beauty.I have also noticed that your presentations always manage to get people to think, and I’m saying that after just viewing the slides with no explanations to accompany them.I can see an opportunity for you to write an entry describing the process you go through producing these slides and presentations. It would be very interesting and useful.

  122. Nearly all of whatever you claim happens to be astonishingly accurate and it makes me ponder the reason why I had not looked at this in this light before. Your article really did turn the light on for me personally as far as this specific subject goes. However at this time there is 1 factor I am not too comfy with so whilst I attempt to reconcile that with the central theme of your position, let me observe just what the rest of the readers have to point out.Nicely done.

  124. >Jesse, Hey, my name is Mickey Shupin and I work at WCSN. I’m not sure if someone has reached out to you from our company but we really appreciate the links you’ve been setting us up with…You’re blog is great – well informed, and shows you’re truly a fan of the sport…Send me an email at and we’ll see if I can’t set you up with a free account or something…I look forward to hearing from you and thanks again for your posts…-Mickey

  127. menggunakan kertas origaminya sendiri, nanti karyanya itu diletakan di kertas ukuran A4 (bukan ditempel) tapi hanya sebagai alas, untuk kemudian di foto di atas kertas berlogo ACIKITA (kertas ini dapat di download di atas).Karya yg dibuat anak boleh yg ia pelajari dari buku, guru dan orangtua. Tapi karya yang diserahkan adalah hasil karya anak.

  137. Haa – tÃ¤stÃ¤ taitaa tulla jÃ¤nnÃ¤Ã¤ – odotan innolla mitÃ¤ tuleva heittÃ¤ytymisen ja palon viikko tuo tullessaan. Oletkos muuten seuraillut 365-blogeja, joissa on joka pÃ¤ivÃ¤ uusi omakuva bloggauksen alla. Ehdin taannoin kokeilla moista muutaman kuukauden kunnes kamera kosahti ja homma jÃ¤i sillÃ¤ erÃ¤Ã¤. YhtÃ¤ kaikki – kiinnostava tuo kuvausprosessisi. Onko kasvokuvissa pakko nÃ¤kyÃ¤ kasvot?

  145. In France, you can find their furniture line which includes the JMF re-editions from the 30’s plus new pieces from Antonio Citterio (eg the chaise in the ad) and Enzo Mari.

  147. WOW I really really really love this dish ! (1) I love Fatt Choy !!! Everytime if mum cooked Chai-Choi , I will just try to fish out all the fatt choy from the bowl! hahahha soo yummylicious! hahahah(2) Ha! This reminds me of 1st day of CNY, or occasionally mum will cook BIG bowl of Chai-Choi with nam yee! *SLurrp*I can eat bowls of that(3) NOW I Want to make this! =p wait for my blog

  149. kemarin saya pengen tobat dengan ikutan sholat jumat. tapi saya agak males. jadi datengnya mepet2. waduh, ternyata mesjidnya penuh, saya gak dapet tempat duduk. jadinya berdiri deh… sholatnya.

  151. I proofread for a court reporting service, and it bugs me to no end that the reporters were *taught* to end “polite requests” with a period — for example, “Could you please mark this as exhibit 3.”Then again, when referring to a computer system, they refer to the monitor as the “computer” and the system unit as the “hard disk”, so it’s not as though they’re the sharpest doorknobs in the sack.

  152. Du Ã¨ bÃ¤st!!! Kom ihÃ¥g det Marika. Vi som gÃ¥r in pÃ¥ din blogg gillar dig. Och glÃ¤ds med dig. NÃ¥got annat fÃ¶rstÃ¥r jag inte. Var pÃ¥ bokmÃ¤ssan idag i GÃ¶teborg och inhandlade "Halv Ã¥tta hos mej" m dina recept i. Mmm sÃ¥Ã¥Ã¥ goda recept du hade dÃ¤ri. (ps. har redan lagat den underbara maten eftersom jag tog recepten pÃ¥ nÃ¤tet.) Ha en hÃ¤rlig sÃ¶ndag m din fina familj. Kram Magda

  156. Entendi ValÃ©ria a sua preocupaÃ§Ã£o Ã© normal, nÃ£o tem o que me pedir desculpas, pode perguntar tudo o que tiver dÃºvidas se tiver ao nosso alcance responderemos caso nÃ£o esteja vamos procurar saber e lhe daremos um resposta, se vocÃª passou e foi classificada dentro das vagas e ainda nÃ£o foi chamada exija que cumpram com o que estÃ¡ estabelecido no Edital, entÃ£o por que abriram concurso? Teria sido apenas para tomar o dinheiro do povo???

  158. Sekaannunpas vielÃ¤;)Kiitos anonyymi kosteuspyyhevinkistÃ¤, tÃ¤ytyykin hakea noita kÃ¤yttÃ¶Ã¶n seuraavalle reissulle.Iines,samaa kuulin minÃ¤kin ja siirryin sitten kestositeisiin. Ne on ainakin takuuvarmasti ihoystÃ¤vÃ¤llisiÃ¤, hengittÃ¤viÃ¤, kivakuosisia, edullisia, kemikaalivapaita ja ekologisia:) Ja pidemmÃ¤n pÃ¤Ã¤lle paljon edullisempia.

  161. Evidentemente que hay que dejar las armas, pero si ETA hubiera dejado las armas no hablariamos de alto el fuego o tregua, si no de disoluciÃ³n de la banda, y eso es precisamente lo que se persigue.Lo que no puede hacer el Partido Popular es seguir desprestigiandolo todo, mÃ¡s aun cuando es la misma estrategÃ­a que ellos llevaron a cabo durante 8 aÃ±os, lo que pasa que ahora son oposiciÃ³n y no gobierno, pero deben de jugar un papel noble, ya que el anuncio de hoy es por el momento la Ãºnica esperanza para los espaÃ±oles y especialmente para los vascos.

  164. Too true my good sir. Yet, there a few reasons not to do as you said. 1. A half gallon of milk is more than a gallon of milk at a regular grocery store. 2. Its fun to experiment on my children (just kidding) 3. At 7 am, piling three kiddos into the truck and driving to the store just didn’t sound worth it, I could have always just done scrambled eggs, but where is the fun in that?

  177. son una vergÃ¼enza: casi todo el mundo se pasa toda la vida trabajando y no le de da para comprarse 5 pisos; y si tiene la fortuna de poder hacerlo, porque su profesiÃ³n estÃ¡ muy bien remunerada o por ser un excelente inversor, no presume de ello e insulta a quienes no pueden hacerlo, salvo que quien lo haga sea muy de derechas. Y como JosÃ© Luis no debe de serlo, mÃ¡s le valdrÃ­a rectificar y decir que se excediÃ³ al intentar defender su caso. Tiene narices que nos ponga la cara colorada una elemento como la tal Cifuentes.

  179. Tack fÃ¶r de fina rosa bilderna. Skulle varit sÃ¥ kul att fÃ¥ trÃ¤ffa er och dela er mysiga hÃ¶stdag i de hÃ¤r vackra miljÃ¶erna. Klart att du ska vara nÃ¶jd med dina foton!Ta vÃ¤l vara pÃ¥ dig!Kramâ™¥VA:Fa [1.9.20_1166]s’il vous plaÃ®t attendre …Classement: 0.0/5 (0 suffrages exprimÃ©s)VA:Fa [1.9.20_1166]Classement: 0 (Ã  partir de 0 votes)

  182. Hello Web Admin, I noticed that your On-Page SEO is is missing a few factors, for one you do not use all three H tags in your post, also I notice that you are not using bold or italics properly in your SEO optimization. On-Page SEO means more now than ever since the new Google update: Panda. No longer are backlinks and simply pinging or sending out a RSS feed the key to getting Google PageRank or Alexa Rankings, You now NEED On-Page SEO. So what is good On-Page SEO?First your keyword must appear in the title.Then it must appear in the URL.You have to optimize your keyword and make sure that it has a nice keyword density of 3-5% in your article with relevant LSI (Latent Semantic Indexing). Then you should spread all H1,H2,H3 tags in your article.Your Keyword should appear in your first paragraph and in the last sentence of the page. You should have relevant usage of Bold and italics of your keyword.There should be one internal link to a page on your blog and you should have one image with an alt tag that has your keyword….wait there’s even more Now what if i told you there was a simple WordPress plugin that does all the On-Page SEO, and automatically for you? That’s right AUTOMATICALLY, just watch this 4minute video for more information at. Seo Plugin

  183. It’s actually a great and useful piece of information. I am satisfied that you just shared this helpful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

  186. We stumbled over here different page and thought I might as well check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to exploring your web page repeatedly.

  194. I think other website proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and great user genial style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  205. Thanks for another wonderful post. Where else could anyone get that type of information in such an ideal way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.

  206. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!

  215. I’аve read several just right stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how a lot effort you set to create such a fantastic informative web site.

  216. Normally I don at read article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very pressured me to take a look at and do it! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks, very nice article.

  228. Im no pro, but I suppose you just crafted an excellent point. You undoubtedly know what youre speaking about, and I can really get behind that. Thanks for staying so upfront and so truthful.

  229. IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТve learn a few excellent stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how so much attempt you put to make this kind of great informative web site.

  237. Ita??a?аАааАТаЂ s really a cool and helpful piece of information. I am glad that you simply shared this useful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.

  248. You made some really good points there. I checked on the internet for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.

  263. Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is wonderful, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  277. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. After all I all be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

  290. When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get several emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service? Thanks a lot!|

  302. Very nice post and right to the point. I am not sure if this is actually the best place to ask but do you people have any thoughts on where to employ some professional writers? Thx

  311. excellent publish, very informative. I ponder why the opposite specialists of this sector don’t understand this. You should continue your writing. I’m confident, you’ve a great readers’ base already!|

  315. hi!,I like your writing very a lot! share we keep up a correspondence extra approximately your article on AOL? I need a specialist on this house to solve my problem. Maybe that’s you! Taking a look forward to see you. |

  317. Greetings from California! I’m bored at work so I decided to browse your blog on my iphone during lunch break. I really like the knowledge you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m amazed at how quick your blog loaded on my phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, awesome site!|

  326. Amazing blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog stand out. Please let me know where you got your theme. Many thanks|

  334. Google

    Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated information, nevertheless really worth taking a look, whoa did a single learn about Mid East has got extra problerms as well.

  339. Your style is so unique compared to other people I have read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just bookmark this site.

  343. Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  350. I’m very happy to discover this web site. I want to to thank you for ones time due to this fantastic read!! I definitely savored every little bit of it and I have you saved to fav to see new information in your website.|

  359. Greetings, I do think your website could be having browser compatibility problems. Whenever I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine however, if opening in I.E., it has some overlapping issues. I merely wanted to provide you with a quick heads up! Apart from that, great blog!|

  360. Hi there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing several weeks of hard work due to no backup. Do you have any methods to stop hackers?|

  367. Howdy this is somewhat of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding experience so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!|

  375. Hi, I do believe this is an excellent website. I stumbledupon it 😉 I am going to revisit once again since I saved as a favorite it. Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to help other people.|

  379. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.|

  383. Business news

    […]we prefer to honor numerous other web websites around the internet, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  416. Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is fantastic, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  424. After checking out a number of the blog posts on your web page, I seriously appreciate your way of writing a blog. I book-marked it to my bookmark webpage list and will be checking back in the near future. Please check out my web site as well and tell me your opinion.|

  431. I do trust all the ideas you’ve presented on your post. They’re really convincing and can definitely work. Nonetheless, the posts are too brief for novices. May you please lengthen them a bit from next time? Thanks for the post.|

  449. You ave made some really good points there. I checked on the net for more information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.

  457. I like the valuable information you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly. I’m quite sure I will learn a lot of new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!|

  473. When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get three emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Many thanks!|

  475. Best G Spot Vibrator

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated data, nevertheless truly worth taking a appear, whoa did one understand about Mid East has got much more problerms also […]

  477. Good day! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after going through a few of the articles I realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m certainly delighted I came across it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back regularly!|

  479. I believe this is among the so much vital info for me. And i’m satisfied reading your article. However wanna commentary on few general things, The site style is wonderful, the articles is actually nice : D. Excellent task, cheers|

  482. Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I’ll definitely comeback.|

  484. “I have learn a few excellent stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how much attempt you put to create the sort of fantastic informative website.”

  485. Greetings! I’ve been following your web site for some time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Houston Texas! Just wanted to mention keep up the good job!|

  492. Penis Sleeve

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated data, nevertheless truly really worth taking a search, whoa did a single learn about Mid East has got a lot more problerms at the same time […]

  516. I’ll right away snatch your rss as I can’t in finding your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly let me realize in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.|

  518. You have made some good points there. I checked on the internet for more information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.|

  525. This is the right blog for anyone who wants to find out about this topic. You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually would want?HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Great stuff, just great!

  528. coffee belt kona

    Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!

  530. Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your weblog? My blog is in the very same niche as yours and my visitors would really benefit from a lot of the information you present here. Please let me know if this ok with you. Cheers!|

  531. You really make it seem so easy along with your presentation but I find this topic to be really something that I think I’d by no means understand. It seems too complicated and very wide for me. I am having a look forward to your subsequent submit, I will attempt to get the hold of it!|

  548. I’m really impressed along with your writing abilities and also with the layout to your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Either way stay up the excellent high quality writing, it’s rare to peer a nice weblog like this one nowadays..|

  551. small finger vibrator

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated data, nonetheless truly really worth taking a appear, whoa did a single learn about Mid East has got far more problerms as well […]

  557. You have made some really good points there. I checked on the internet for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO