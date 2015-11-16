La cancillerÃa confirmÃ³ este lunes la desapariciÃ³n del venezolano Sven Silva Perugini, quien se encontraba en la sala de conciertos Bataclan de ParÃs en el momento en que fue atacada por terroristas el pasado viernes.
La canciller Delcy RodrÃguez que se encuentra en la capital francesa, recibiÃ³ la confirmaciÃ³n del representante del Ministerio de Exteriores francÃ©s, Fabrice Dubreuil, informÃ³ el despacho de Exteriores venezolano en un comunicado.
Silva se encontraba el viernes en un concierto del grupo de rock Eagles of Death Metal, de Estados Unidos, que se presentaba en la Bataclan y en el que irrumpieron cuatro terroristas y acabaron con la vida de al menos 80 personas.
En total el viernes los atentados que sacudieron ParÃs dejaron al menos 129 muertos y mÃ¡s de trescientos heridos.
Dubreuil dio ademÃ¡s detalles sobre otros dos venezolanos que se encontraban en compaÃ±Ãa de Silva, Alfredo Reyes, que resultÃ³ ileso, y FÃ©lix David Salazar Perozo, que fue atendido en el hospital PitiÃ© Salpetriere en ParÃs, segÃºn la CancillerÃa venezolana.
A travÃ©s de la red social Facebook, la madre de Silva, Giovannina Perugini, difundiÃ³ una imagen del joven venezolano de aproximadamente 30 aÃ±os, para pedir cualquier tipo de informaciÃ³n sobre su ubicaciÃ³n.
â€œPor favor si alguno de mis contactos tiene conocidos en ParÃs, agradecerÃa la ayuda, mi hijo Sven Alejandro Silva Perugini, estaba anoche en el concierto en Bataclan y hasta ahora no sabemos nada de Ã©l, por favor ayÃºdenme a difundir gracias. Avisar por aquÃâ€, escribiÃ³.
Fuentes prÃ³ximas al venezolano desaparecido confirmaron a Efe que la madre ha viajado ya a ParÃs para participar en la bÃºsqueda de su hijo.
La ola de atentados del viernes que, segÃºn el Gobierno de FranÃ§ois Hollande-,fueron â€œplanificados en Siria, organizados en BÃ©lgicaâ€ y perpetrados â€œcon complicidades en Franciaâ€, se cobrÃ³ cientos de vÃctimas, entre ciudadanos de este paÃs y otras 18 nacionalidades.
