Canasta Alimentaria subiÃ³ a Bs 17.230,42 en diciembre

De acuerdo con cifras del Centro de DocumentaciÃ³n y AnÃ¡lisis Social de la FederaciÃ³n Venezolana de Maestros Â (Cendas), Â la Canasta Alimentaria Familiar (CAF) de diciembre de 2014 se ubicÃ³ en 17.230,42 bolÃvares, aumentando Bs. 1.421,36 (9,0%) con respecto al mes de noviembre de 2014, reseÃ±a el portal Finanzas Digital.
SegÃºn este organismo se requieren 3,5 salarios mÃnimos para poder adquirir la canasta.
Nueve rubros de la canasta alimentaria aumentaron de precio: carnes y sus preparados, 21,8; azÃºcar y sal, 16,2%; leche, quesos y huevos, 10,6%; granos, 8,0%; cafÃ©, 7,8%; frutas y hortalizas, 5,8%; pescados y mariscos, 4,7%; cereales y productos derivados, 3,3% y grasas y aceites, 2,9%.
DiecisÃ©is productos presentaron problemas de escasez: leche en polvo, sardinas enlatadas a precio regulado, pollo, carne de res a precio regulado, margarina, azÃºcar, pernil, aceite de maÃz, queso blanco duro Santa BÃ¡rbara, arroz, harina de trigo, pastas alimenticias a precio regulado, harina de maÃz, cafÃ©, mayonesa y queso amarillo: el 27,6% de los 58 productos que contiene la canasta.
En total, escasean al menos 41 productos en este registro
El costo promedio de un almuerzo para un trabajador es de 328,77 bolÃvares. El monto del ticket de alimentaciÃ³n oscila entre 63,50 y 95,25 bolÃvares -entre el 0.50 y el 0.75 de la unidad tributaria vigente-, cuyo valor es de 127 bolÃvares.
AsÃ fue la variaciÃ³n de precios:Â
- La carne subiÃ³ 1.005,1% y el pollo 977,3%
- El azÃºcar subiÃ³ 55,6% y escasea.
- El queso cuesta 781,4% mÃ¡s. Leche, quesos y huevos se incrementÃ³ de 3.169,60 a 3.505,60 bolÃvares, 10,6%.
- El queso blanco duro, con un precio oficial de 38,35 bolÃvares el kilo, se vende en 338,00 bolÃvares, 781,4% de diferencia
- El Â½ kilo de cafÃ© aumentÃ³ 267,1%.
- La harina de maÃz y la harina de trigo continÃºan escaseando.
- Las sardinas enlatadas subieron 26,7%. El rubro pescados y mariscos subiÃ³ 4,7%,Â
Con información de Finanzas Digital.
