Caitlyn Jenner se mostrÃ³ sin maquillaje

La vida del exatleta olÃ­mpico Bruce Jenner, ha dado un vuelco desde que decidiÃ³ anunciar al mundo su transformaciÃ³n en mujer.

Caitlyn Jenner, como se hace llamar ahora, grabÃ³ un documental para el canal E! que serÃ¡ transmitido en el mes de agosto y consta de ocho capÃ­tulos.

En un nuevo avance de este programa, “I Am Cait” la mujer apareciÃ³ sin maquillaje, siguiendo los pasos de su hijastra Kim Kardashian en la revista Vogue de EspaÃ±a.

En el video, se muestra a Caitlyn afligida por la responsabilidad que representa ser una personalidad como ella en defensa de la comunidad transgÃ©nero. Sin embargo, mÃ¡s allÃ¡ de su sentir, los seguidores quedaron impactados fue por como luce Caitlyn sin maquillaje.

