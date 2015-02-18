Cabrera sabrÃ¡ hoy si podrÃ¡ jugar el dÃ­a inaugural

Cabrera sabrÃ¡ hoy si podrÃ¡ jugar el dÃ­a inaugural

Por biendateao -
1375
353
COMPARTIR

A Miguel Cabrera le practicaron ayer, en la revisiÃ³n mÃ©dica pautada, una tomografÃ­a computarizada para determinar cuÃ¡nto ha sanado su pie derecho de la cirugÃ­a en octubre pasado. Se espera que hoy el gerente general de los Tigres de Detroit, David Dombrowski, anuncie la evaluaciÃ³n del especialista en la maÃ±ana.

Dombrowski se mantiene optimista con la posibilidad de que Cabrera estÃ© listo para integrar la alineaciÃ³n del equipo en la jornada inaugural. En el mejor de los casos, al pelotero venezolano podrÃ­an darle de alta hoy para que inicie su plan de trabajo y pueda prepararse con todos sus compaÃ±eros desde el primer dÃ­a.

“Miggy” ha ido mejorando progresivamente, tomando en cuenta que cuando iniciÃ³ el receso entre temporadas, el dolor no le permitÃ­a ponerle peso a su pierna derecha y por ello comenzÃ³ a usar una bota especial para poder caminar. Recientemente, en enero, la dejÃ³ por permiso del cuerpo mÃ©dico y ahora espera poder incorporarse a la primavera de los “bengalÃ­es”.

INFOBAE

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

353 COMENTARIOS

  2. Wow! This could be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Fantastic. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.

  8. Spot on with this write-up, I truly feel this site needs a great deal more attention. I all probably be returning to read through more, thanks for the advice!

  12. ItaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТs really a great and helpful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

  16. Outstanding post, I think website owners should learn a lot from this website its rattling user friendly. So much good info on here .

  20. This is a great tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Short but very accurate information Appreciate your sharing this one. A must read article!

  25. Wow, incredible weblog structure! How long have you been running a blog for? you made running a blog look easy. The overall look of your web site is wonderful, let alone the content material!

  28. This blog is really entertaining additionally amusing. I have picked up a bunch of helpful advices out of it. I ad love to come back again and again. Thanks!

  53. You have made some decent points there. I looked on the web for additional information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.

  59. Nice weblog here! Additionally your site loads up very fast! What host are you using? Can I am getting your affiliate link for your host? I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol

  63. I’аve learn several excellent stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how a lot attempt you set to make the sort of wonderful informative web site.

  74. I simply could not leave your site prior to suggesting that I really loved the standard info an individual supply to your guests? Is gonna be again regularly to investigate cross-check new posts.

  82. Im no professional, but I believe you just made the best point. You undoubtedly understand what youre talking about, and I can seriously get behind that. Thanks for being so upfront and so sincere.

  115. This very blog is definitely entertaining and also informative. I have chosen helluva useful tips out of it. I ad love to go back again and again. Thanks!

  138. I thought it was going to be some boring old post, but it really compensated for my time. I will publish a link to this page on my blog site. I am confident my visitors will locate that really useful

  139. you are in reality a good webmaster. The site loading velocity is amazing. It seems that you are doing any unique trick. Furthermore, The contents are masterwork. you’ve performed a wonderful activity on this subject!|

  149. Hello would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with? I’m looking to start my own blog soon but I’m having a difficult time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S Apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!|

  153. Im no expert, but I think you just made an excellent point. You undoubtedly fully understand what youre talking about, and I can really get behind that. Thanks for being so upfront and so honest.

  156. Hi there! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us so I came to take a look. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Outstanding blog and terrific design and style.|

  163. Heya! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing many months of hard work due to no back up. Do you have any methods to protect against hackers?|

  172. I don’t even know the way I ended up here, but I believed this publish used to be great. I don’t recognise who you might be but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger for those who are not already. Cheers!|

  199. Hi there are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you need any coding expertise to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!|

  209. I visited a lot of website but I believe this one has got something extra in it. You can have brilliant ideas, but if you can at get them across, your ideas won at get you anywhere. by Lee Iacocca.

  210. Hey are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you need any coding expertise to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!|

  214. I blog frequently and I truly appreciate your information. This article has truly peaked my interest. I’m going to take a note of your site and keep checking for new details about once a week. I opted in for your Feed as well.|

  221. It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to this superb blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will share this blog with my Facebook group. Talk soon!|

  225. I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great. I don’t know who you are but definitely you’re going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!|

  232. What as Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I ave found It positively useful and it has helped me out loads. I hope to contribute & help other users like its helped me. Good job.

  245. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I ave shared your site in my social networks!

  253. Hey there I am so glad I found your website, I really found you by mistake, while I was looking on Bing for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a tremendous post and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the minute but I have book-marked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the fantastic work.|

  258. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I ave truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!

  259. I simply could not leave your site before suggesting that I extremely loved the standard information an individual supply for your guests? Is gonna be back regularly in order to investigate cross-check new posts|

  261. Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is magnificent, let alone the content!

  268. Good day very nice site!! Guy .. Excellent .. Superb .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds additionally? I am glad to search out a lot of helpful info right here within the put up, we want develop more strategies on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .|

  269. Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is wonderful, as well as the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  274. Im no expert, but I consider you just made an excellent point. You naturally understand what youre talking about, and I can truly get behind that. Thanks for staying so upfront and so truthful.

  276. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!

  278. Greetings! I’ve been reading your website for a while now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Huffman Texas! Just wanted to tell you keep up the great work!|

  287. You’re so cool! I do not suppose I’ve read something like this before. So nice to find someone with some unique thoughts on this subject. Really.. many thanks for starting this up. This web site is something that is needed on the internet, someone with a little originality!|

  289. Hey there! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I truly enjoy reading through your blog posts. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same topics? Thanks a lot!|

  295. I’m curious to find out what blog system you’re utilizing? I’m having some small security problems with my latest website and I would like to find something more risk-free. Do you have any recommendations?

  296. Hi! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I truly enjoy reading your articles. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same subjects? Thanks!|

  298. Great post. I used to be checking constantly this blog and I am impressed! Extremely helpful information particularly the closing section :) I care for such info a lot. I used to be looking for this particular information for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck. |

  301. May I just say what a relief to find somebody who really understands what they are talking about over the internet. You definitely know how to bring a problem to light and make it important. A lot more people should read this and understand this side of the story. I was surprised you are not more popular since you definitely have the gift.|

  305. Generally I do not read post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me to check out and do so! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thank you, very nice post.|

  306. Aw, this was a really good post. Taking a few minutes and actual effort to create a really good article… but what can I say… I put things off a whole lot and never seem to get anything done.|

  307. I do agree with all of the concepts you have presented in your post. They’re very convincing and can definitely work. Nonetheless, the posts are very quick for novices. May you please prolong them a bit from next time? Thank you for the post.|

  308. I’m not sure exactly why but this website is loading extremely slow for me. Is anyone else having this problem or is it a problem on my end? I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.|

  312. Hi there, I found your web site via Google while searching for a related topic, your web site came up, it looks great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

  313. Greetings! I’ve been reading your website for a while now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Huffman Texas! Just wanted to tell you keep up the great work!|

  314. I like the helpful information you supply for your articles. I will bookmark your blog and check once more right here regularly. I’m slightly sure I’ll be informed lots of new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!|

  315. Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s tough to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appearance. I must say you’ve done a fantastic job with this. In addition, the blog loads very fast for me on Internet explorer. Exceptional Blog!|

  316. Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for your blog. You have some really great posts and I think I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some material for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please blast me an email if interested. Thanks!|

  317. Hello there, You’ve performed an excellent job. I’ll definitely digg it and in my opinion recommend to my friends. I’m sure they will be benefited from this website.|

  321. Greetings! I’ve been reading your website for some time now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Porter Tx! Just wanted to say keep up the excellent work!|

  322. Simply want to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity to your put up is just cool and that i could think you are an expert on this subject. Well along with your permission allow me to snatch your feed to stay up to date with coming near near post. Thank you a million and please keep up the gratifying work.|

  323. Hello! Would you mind if I share your blog with my twitter group? There’s a lot of folks that I think would really appreciate your content. Please let me know. Cheers|

  324. Great goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely wonderful. I actually like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you’re saying and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it smart. I can’t wait to read far more from you. This is really a great web site.|

  330. Just wish to say your article is as astonishing. The clearness in your post is simply spectacular and i can assume you are an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the enjoyable work.|

  332. I’m very pleased to uncover this site. I need to to thank you for ones time due to this fantastic read!! I definitely loved every part of it and I have you saved as a favorite to see new things in your website.|

  340. Hi there would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with? I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m having a tough time choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S Apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!|

  341. Definitely believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the net the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while people consider worries that they plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks|

  344. Excellent web site. A lot of helpful info here. I’m sending it to several buddies ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thank you to your effort!|

  348. I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an impatience over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this increase.|

  349. I do not know if it’s just me or if everyone else experiencing problems with your website. It looks like some of the written text on your posts are running off the screen. Can somebody else please provide feedback and let me know if this is happening to them as well? This could be a issue with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen before. Thanks|

  351. Hey there! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website with us so I came to check it out. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Superb blog and fantastic design and style.|

DEJA UN COMENTARIO