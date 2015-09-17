Cabello: “Llueva, truene o relampagueÃ© habrÃ¡ elecciones el 6 de diciembre”

El presidente de la Asamblea Nacional (AN), Diosdado Cabello, reiterÃ³ este jueves desde el estado Apure donde se aprobaron losÂ decretos de Estados de ExcepciÃ³n en Apure y Zulia, queÂ Â â€œllueva, truene o relampagueÃ©Â Â habrÃ¡ elecciones el 6 de diciembreâ€.

Dijo, en referencia a la decisiÃ³n del cierre de la frontera con Colombia, que â€œes indefendible el mal, no pueden estar a favor de los que asesinan y atentan contra el pueblo venezolano pero asÃ­ es la derecha (…) No hay sinceridad de parte del Estado colombiano,Â no quieren combatir elÂ paramilitarismoÂ y el contrabando en la fronteraâ€.

â€œÂ¿Puede el pueblo llano contrabandear? No, es la oligarquÃ­a colombiana y venezolana que tiene un plan desestabilizadorÂ (…) colocan a un jefe militar a mentir en Colombia, a decir que nosotros violamos el espacio aÃ©reo es un plan para armar un expediente (…)Â Nosotros noÂ discriminamosÂ a los hermanos colombianos, de allÃ¡ vienen a estudiar aquÃ­ y jamÃ¡s les hemos negado nada. TambiÃ©n reciben suÂ canaimitaâ€.

DestacÃ³, durante la sesiÃ³n de la AN donde se aprobaron los Estados de ExcepciÃ³n, que â€œel presidente Santos debe asumir su responsabilidad y atender a su pueblo y dejar de vivir de Venezuela con el contrabando. No nos vamos a calar que se sigan llevando los alimentos y gasolina del pueblo venezolano, la soluciÃ³n no es abrir la fronteraâ€.

â€œLo que estÃ¡Â ocurriendo es que se llevan todo de aquÃ­ para el norte de Colombia porque viven parasitariamente de Venezuela. El bachaquero es una plaga, un comerciante nacido del capitalismo es un delincuente, decir que todos los que hacen cola son bachaqueros es mentiraâ€, reiterÃ³.