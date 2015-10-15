Cabello invita a militantes del PSUV a participar en el simulacro del...

Cabello invita a militantes del PSUV a participar en el simulacro del CNE (Video)

Por biendateao
El primer vicepresidente del Partido Socialista Unido de Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, invitÃ³ este miÃ©rcoles a los militantes de la organizaciÃ³n a sumarse al simulacro que convocÃ³ el Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) para este 18 de octubre.

ExplicÃ³ que es necesario que se incorporen para probar la estructura que, dijo, garantizarÃ¡ la victoria de la revoluciÃ³n en el proceso que elegirÃ¡ a los nuevos diputados de la Asamblea Nacional (AN).

En su programa Con el Mazo Dando, transmitido desde el estado Barinas, Cabello explicÃ³ que este miÃ©rcoles se lanza oficialmente el tercer 1×10, a los que se incorporarÃ¡n los patrulleros territoriales.

Sobre el simulacro reiterÃ³: “Vamos a probar nuestros testigos, nuestros miembros de mesa”. RecordÃ³ el legado de disciplina electoral del fallecido presidente, Hugo ChÃ¡vez, sobre quien recordÃ³ que “pidiÃ³ organizaciÃ³n y mÃ¡s allÃ¡ de ello que hablemos de nuestro programa de Gobierno. Porque nosotros sÃ­ tenemos un proyecto polÃ­tico”.

Cabello recordÃ³ que ChÃ¡vez, en tiempos electorales llamaba siempre a “afinar los detalles logÃ­sticos y de estrategia”.

“Desde este momento se lanza formalmente la construcciÃ³n del Tercer 1×10”, sostuvo Cabello, desde la Casa del Alba Cultural de Venezuela, en el estado Barinas.

La estrategia del 1×10 se dividen en tres: el Primer 1×10 lo integra los miembros de los CÃ­rculos de Lucha Populares; el Segundo 1×10, los de las 13.682 Unidades de Batalla BolÃ­var ChÃ¡vez, y el Tercer 1×10, que arranca este miÃ©rcoles, incluye a los patrulleros, precisÃ³ la Agencia Venezolana de Noticias (AVN).

La misma consisten en la ubicaciÃ³n, por parte de cada unos de los revolucionarios que conforman las tres formas organizativas del partido, de 10 electores y sobre los cuales deberÃ¡n ser vigilantes de que ejerzan su derecho al voto el dÃ­as de las elecciones parlamentarias, convocadas por el Consejo Nacional Electoral para el prÃ³ximo 6 de diciembre.

“Cada patrullero va a convertirse en jefe de patrulla territorial. La uniÃ³n cÃ­vico militar, eso nos enseÃ±Ã³ ChÃ¡vez. A la derecha eso no le gusta”, expresÃ³ junto a los candidatos y candidatas del PSUV para las parlamentarias por el estado Barinas.

Cabello propuso el sistema de mensajerÃ­a de texto que permite, enviando el nÃºmero de cÃ©dula del patrullero o la patrullera, hacer el registro. Esto indicÃ³, se puede hacer a travÃ©s del 71012 o visitando la pÃ¡gina del partido. InformÃ³ que hay 1.081.575 patrulleros y patrulleras registrados, rumbo a las parlamentarias.

