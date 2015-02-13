Bruce Jenner revelarÃ¡ su nombre de mujer

El exatleta Bruce Jenner ha revelado el nombre que utilizarÃ¡ tras su cambio de sexo durante una entrevista concedida a la presentadora de la cadena ABC, Diane Sawyer, que serÃ¡ emitida el prÃ³ximo mayo.
Aunque la elecciÃ³n de Bruce todavÃa no se ha hecho pÃºblica, se cree que a partir de ahora podrÃa responder al nombre de Brigitte o Belinda.
“Se refiriÃ³ a ‘ella’ en tercera persona en todo momento”, asegurÃ³ una fuente a US Weekly en relaciÃ³n al momento de la entrevista en que el exmarido de Kris Jenner hablÃ³ de su nueva identidad femenina, revelando ademÃ¡s que no luciÃ³ “maquillaje de mujer” ante las cÃ¡maras.
Las Ãºltimas noticias sobre el cambio de sexo de Bruce apuntan a que ha puesto en pausa su transiciÃ³n despuÃ©s de verse involucrado en un accidente de trÃ¡fico la semana pasada que acabÃ³ con la vida una mujer, su vecina Kim Howe.
“Ahora mismo tiene toda su energÃa puesta en ayudar con la investigaciÃ³n y en asegurarse que los allegados de la vÃctima encuentran algo de paz. Debido al accidente, personas con las que Bruce no habÃa hablado en mucho tiempo se han puesto en contacto con Ã©l para ofrecerle su apoyo en este momento. Pero tambiÃ©n le estÃ¡n dejando saber que le apoyan en su transiciÃ³n. Todo sucede por una razÃ³n y Bruce cree firmemente en ello. Antes de que esto sucediera se encontraba en un muy buen lugar y volverÃ¡ a estarlo otra vez una vez se disipe todo el polvo”, declaraba una fuente al portal Radar Online.
agencias
EKOYnc Im obliged for the blog.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is great, as well as the content!
Modular Kitchens have changed the idea of kitchen nowadays because it has provided household ladies with a comfortable yet a sophisticated space in which they will invest their quality time and space.
It’аs in reality a nice and useful piece of information. I am happy that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You are incredible! Thanks!
This blog is without a doubt entertaining additionally factual. I have found many useful stuff out of this source. I ad love to return again and again. Thanks a lot!
pretty valuable stuff, overall I imagine this is worthy of a bookmark, thanks
your associate link to your host? I want my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
“IВЎВ¦ve read several just right stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how so much effort you put to make such a magnificent informative site.”
You have brought up a very wonderful points , thanks for the post.
Im no pro, but I believe you just made the best point. You definitely comprehend what youre talking about, and I can actually get behind that. Thanks for being so upfront and so sincere.
Great, thanks for sharing this blog article.Really thank you! Much obliged.
Really appreciate you sharing this article post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog article. Really Great.
wow, awesome blog. Great.
I really liked your blog post.Thanks Again. Cool.
of the new people of blogging, that in fact how
Awesome blog article.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
Very good blog.Thanks Again. Will read on…
Very good blog article.Really thank you! Really Cool.
I am so grateful for your blog. Awesome.
It as hard to find educated people about this topic, however, you seem like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
You have some really good posts and I believe I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I ad really like
Lovely just what I was looking for. Thanks to the author for taking his clock time on this one.
Lovely site! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am bookmarking your feeds also
Thanks for the article.Thanks Again. Awesome.
Tremendous things here. I am very satisfied to look your post.
Some genuinely good blog posts on this website , regards for contribution.
whoah this blog is wonderful i love reading your articles. Keep up the great work! You know, many people are searching around for this info, you can aid them greatly.
Try to remember the fact that you want to own an virtually all comprehensive older getaway.
Very nice post. I certainly love this site. Keep it up!
A big thank you for your post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Really informative blog.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
This blog is definitely educating and also informative. I have chosen a bunch of handy tips out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return every once in a while. Thanks!
This is one awesome article post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome. this link
I simply could not depart your site before suggesting that I extremely loved the usual info a person supply to your guests? Is gonna be again regularly in order to check up on new posts.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article post.Thanks Again. Cool.
You have made some decent points there. I checked on the net for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.
This is one awesome article.Thanks Again. Really Great.
It as actually a cool and useful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest
I loved your post.Really thank you! Will read on…
It as not that I want to duplicate your web-site, but I really like the pattern. Could you tell me which theme are you using? Or was it tailor made?
Superb points totally, you may attained a brand brand new audience. Precisely what may perhaps anyone suggest regarding your posting you made a couple of days before? Virtually any particular?
Nothing can be authentic. Gain access to coming from wherever this resonates along with ideas or even heats up the mind.
Please forgive my English.Wow, fantastic blog layout! How lengthy have you been running a blog for? you made blogging glance easy. The entire look of your website is fantastic, let alone the content!
Im thankful for the blog post.Thanks Again. Want more.
I loved your post. Awesome.
Great post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
I’аve learn a few excellent stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how so much attempt you put to create this type of great informative web site.
Really informative blog.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Looking forward to reading more. Great article post. Great.
Thanks for the article post.Really thank you! Great.
You have observed very interesting points! ps nice internet site.
This unique blog is no doubt cool as well as informative. I have picked up helluva helpful stuff out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return over and over again. Thanks a lot!
usually posts some very exciting stuff like this. If you
It?s really a great and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Wow, great post.Much thanks again. Cool.
You completed approximately first degree points there. I searched by the internet for the problem and found most individuals will chance collected with down with your website.
There as certainly a lot to learn about this subject. I really like all of the points you have made.
Really informative article. Awesome.
You made some nice points there. I did a search on the issue and found most people will agree with your site.
Major thankies for the article. Keep writing.
Well I definitely liked studying it. This tip offered by you is very useful for proper planning.
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is wonderful, as well as the content!
one of our visitors just lately recommended the following website
Say, you got a nice blog article.Thanks Again. Awesome.
I will right away seize your rss as I can at find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you ave any? Kindly let me know in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
I truly appreciate this blog.Really looking forward to read more.
Im obliged for the blog article.Thanks Again. Awesome.
Thanks a lot for the article.Thanks Again. Cool.
Simply wanna remark that you have a very nice internet site , I love the design and style it really stands out.
Very neat post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on
Thanks for sharing your info. I truly appreciate your efforts and I will be waiting for your further post thank you once again.
I think this is a real great blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
I truly appreciate this blog post.Really thank you! Awesome.
I loved your post.Thanks Again. Will read on…
Some times its a pain in the ass to read what blog owners wrote but this web site is real user genial !.
You got a very good website, Gladiola I noticed it through yahoo.
pretty useful stuff, overall I imagine this is really worth a bookmark, thanks
some truly interesting points you have written.
was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like
Just what I was searching for, thankyou for putting up.
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You are incredible! Thanks!
In my opinion you are not right. I am assured. Let as discuss. Write to me in PM, we will talk.
Say, you got a nice post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog. Awesome.
I think this is a real great blog.Really thank you! Much obliged.
Sorry for my bad English.Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is great, let alone the content!
Great blog article.Thanks Again. Cool.
I really liked your blog.Much thanks again. Want more.
Inspiring quest there. What occurred after? Take care!
It as really a nice and useful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Muchos Gracias for your blog post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this article and the rest of the website is extremely good.
Very good article.Really thank you! Want more.
This is one awesome post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.