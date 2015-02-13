Bruce Jenner revelarÃ¡ su nombre de mujer

Bruce Jenner revelarÃ¡ su nombre de mujer

El exatleta Bruce Jenner ha revelado el nombre que utilizarÃ¡ tras su cambio de sexo durante una entrevista concedida a la presentadora de la cadena ABC, Diane Sawyer, que serÃ¡ emitida el prÃ³ximo mayo.

Aunque la elecciÃ³n de Bruce todavÃ­a no se ha hecho pÃºblica, se cree que a partir de ahora podrÃ­a responder al nombre de Brigitte o Belinda.

“Se refiriÃ³ a ‘ella’ en tercera persona en todo momento”, asegurÃ³ una fuente a US Weekly en relaciÃ³n al momento de la entrevista en que el exmarido de Kris Jenner hablÃ³ de su nueva identidad femenina, revelando ademÃ¡s que no luciÃ³ “maquillaje de mujer” ante las cÃ¡maras.

Las Ãºltimas noticias sobre el cambio de sexo de Bruce apuntan a que ha puesto en pausa su transiciÃ³n despuÃ©s de verse involucrado en un accidente de trÃ¡fico la semana pasada que acabÃ³ con la vida una mujer, su vecina Kim Howe.

“Ahora mismo tiene toda su energÃ­a puesta en ayudar con la investigaciÃ³n y en asegurarse que los allegados de la vÃ­ctima encuentran algo de paz. Debido al accidente, personas con las que Bruce no habÃ­a hablado en mucho tiempo se han puesto en contacto con Ã©l para ofrecerle su apoyo en este momento. Pero tambiÃ©n le estÃ¡n dejando saber que le apoyan en su transiciÃ³n. Todo sucede por una razÃ³n y Bruce cree firmemente en ello. Antes de que esto sucediera se encontraba en un muy buen lugar y volverÃ¡ a estarlo otra vez una vez se disipe todo el polvo”, declaraba una fuente al portal Radar Online.

 

agencias

