Bloomberg: Para las monedas latinoamericanas, lo peor estÃ¡ por venir

El mercado de divisas de $ 5,3 millones deÂ millonesÂ estÃ¡ perdiendo la confianza en la capacidad de los lÃ­deres de AmÃ©rica Latina para levantar laÂ alicaÃ­da economÃ­a de la regiÃ³n.

Por Katia PorzecanskiÂ paraÂ Bloomberg

El real brasileÃ±o es el de peor desempeÃ±o entre las principales divisas del mundo este aÃ±o, cayendoÂ un 21 por ciento. El Peso mexicano se encuentra en un mÃ­nimo histÃ³rico. El BolÃ­var en el mercado negro de Venezuela se ha depreciado tanto que un salario mÃ­nimo mensual vale ahora Â un poco mÃ¡s de 11 dÃ³lares.

 

Vzla Bolivar en mercado paralelo julio 2015

 

Lo peor puede estar por venir. Recuperados de una derrota en las materias primas que ha frenado el crecimiento aÂ poco mÃ¡s de un punto muerto, la regiÃ³n estÃ¡ siendo sacudida por escÃ¡ndalos de corrupciÃ³n en las dos economÃ­as mÃ¡s grandes: Brasil y MÃ©xico. Los estrategas de Morgan Stanley en un informe 15 de julio dicen que no podÃ­an encontrar una moneda latinoamericana para recomendar.

â€œEs difÃ­cil decir algo positivoâ€œ, dijo por telÃ©fono Win Thin, el jefe global, con sede en Nueva York, de la estrategia de mercados emergentes de Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Los paÃ­ses que tuvieron su apogeo con el aumento de los precios de los commodities Â â€œahora presentan la otra caraâ€

Se espera que AmÃ©rica Latina crezca sÃ³lo un 0,1 por ciento este aÃ±o, menos que cualquier otra regiÃ³n en el mundo, segÃºn los economistas encuestados por Bloomberg. Incluso la Europa del Este, que se enfrenta a la recesiÃ³n porÂ el ambiente de guerra en Ucrania y una Rusia sancionada, se expandirÃ¡ un 0,3 por ciento.

Lo que es un cambio notable, cuando hace apenas cinco aÃ±os, las economÃ­as de AmÃ©rica Latina promediaron 6,6 por ciento de crecimiento, mÃ¡s del doble que la de las economÃ­as desarrolladas.

â€˜MÃ¡s por venirâ€™

El comercio de futurosÂ muestra que cada moneda principal en la regiÃ³n se encamina hacia un rÃ©cord a la baja. Argentina y Venezuela, que imprimen dinero en vez de recortar el gasto como consecuencia de los bajos precios de las materias primas, ahora cuentan con las tasas de inflaciÃ³n mÃ¡sÂ altas del mundo, se dirigen a grandes devaluaciones, segÃºn las previsiones de economistas.

El real brasileÃ±o se desplomÃ³ a suÂ precio mÃ¡s bajoÂ de 12 aÃ±os este viernes, perdiendo un 1,8 por ciento, llegando a 3,35 reales por dÃ³lar a lasÂ 16:27 en Nueva York. El peso mexicano cayÃ³ a un mÃ­nimo histÃ³rico de 16,25 por dÃ³lar, y los operadores de futuros fueron los mÃ¡s bajistas sobre la moneda desde 1995. El peso chileno cayÃ³ a un mÃ­nimo de seis aÃ±os de 661,1.

â€œA pesar de los malos resultados en AmÃ©rica Latina hasta ahora, creemos que hay mÃ¡s por venirâ€œ, escribieron los estrategas de Morgan Stanley liderados por Felipe HernÃ¡ndez en una nota de investigaciÃ³n a sus clientes. â€œTal vez lo que es mÃ¡s preocupante es que estamos viendo signos de deterioro en los frentes donde habÃ­amos estado anteriormente mÃ¡s constructivosâ€œ, incluyendo Chile y MÃ©xico.

Mientras que las acusaciones de corrupciÃ³n han entrampado a las administraciones del Presidente de MÃ©xico, Enrique PeÃ±a Nieto yÂ de la presidente de Chile, Michelle Bachelet, ningÃºn paÃ­s se enfrenta a una crisis de confianza mÃ¡s grande que Brasil. El Ã­ndice de aprobaciÃ³n de la presidenta Dilma Rousseff ha caÃ­do a alrededor del 15 por ciento.

â€œImportantes vientos en contraâ€

El petrÃ³leo, que ha perdido el 50 por ciento de su valor respecto al aÃ±o pasado, es la mayor fuente de ingresos de exportaciÃ³n de Venezuela, Colombia y Ecuador. En Chile, el cobre, que representa la mitad de las exportaciones de la naciÃ³n, ha caÃ­do a su nivel mÃ¡s bajo desde el aÃ±o 2009 en medio de una menguante demanda de China.

Los precios de la soja y el mineral de hierro tambiÃ©n se han desplomado en las Ãºltimas semanas, el IndicadorÂ de Precios de Commodities deÂ Bloomberg Â llegÃ³ a su menor nivel en mÃ¡s de 13 aÃ±os el viernes.

â€œEl shock de tÃ©rminos de intercambio estÃ¡ reduciendo parte del impulso de crecimiento para los paÃ­ses bien administrados de la regiÃ³n y, al mismo tiempo que exacerba a los de pobres polÃ­ticas econÃ³micas en otros lugares,â€ dijo por telÃ©fono desde Nueva York Pablo Goldberg, quien ayuda a administrar $ 9,5 mil millones de emerging- de BlackRock Inc. deuda de los mercados, Â â€œAmÃ©rica Latina se enfrenta a vientos en contra muy importantes.â€

 

TraducciÃ³n libre del inglÃ©s por lapatilla.com

DEJA UN COMENTARIO