Bill Gates apuesta al arte para concientizar sobre las vacunas

â€œInternet no salvarÃ¡ el mundo, es mÃ¡s importante la
vacuna contra la malariaâ€. AsÃ­ explicÃ³ el creador de Microsoft, Bill Gates, el objetivo de la campaÃ±a online The art of savingÂ a life (â€œEl arte de salvar una vidaâ€), el nuevo proyecto de la FundaciÃ³n que lleva su nombre. La FundaciÃ³n Melinda & Bill Gates apuesta a sensibilizar a la poblaciÃ³n sobre la importancia de las vacunas en la erradicaciÃ³n de enfermedades infecciosas. La novedad es que, para ello, el matrimonio acudiÃ³ al arte, ese poderoso vehÃ­culo del cambio.

La campaÃ±a fue lanzada a principios de enero, poco antes de que en los Estados Unidos hubiera un brote de sarampiÃ³n â€“con mÃ¡s de 100 casosâ€“ que comenzÃ³ en Disney y que revelÃ³ la alarmante negativa de algunos padres a vacunar a sus hijos. Es la primera vez que los Gates deciden poner el arte al servicio de una causa y, como resultado, mÃ¡s de 30 reconocidos artistas de todo el mundo se han unido a la propuesta. Se trata de un conjunto multidisciplinar de piezas (mÃºsica, cine, fotografÃ­a, video y escultura), que refleja escenas histÃ³ricas de algunos de los principales hitos cientÃ­ficos de la vacunaciÃ³n, al tiempo que trata el tema de la polio, la viruela, el VIH, la malaria, el Ã©bola y otras enfermedades infecciosas.

Al navegar por la galerÃ­a virtual, en la web artofsavingalife.com, se pueden ver todos los trabajos. Como el de la fotÃ³grafa estadounidense Annie Leibovitz, que presenta una imagen en blanco y negro de un grupo de cientÃ­ficos vinculados al desarrollo de importantes vacunas. O la del brasileÃ±o Sebastiao Salgado, que fotografiÃ³ a un grupo de niÃ±os en un centro de rehabilitaciÃ³n e investigaciÃ³n de India. Tampoco pasa inadvertida la obra del brasileÃ±o Vik Muniz, que creÃ³ un mural que, a primera vista, pareciera ser un papel de pared de patrÃ³n floreado, pero que no es otra cosa que la imagen microscÃ³pica de cÃ©lulas infectadas con viruela. La fotÃ³grafa australiana Alice Sinclair homenajeÃ³ al doctor Edward Jenner, quien en 1796 descubriÃ³ la vacuna contra la viruela, la primera de la Historia. La artista compuso un retablo donde, ademÃ¡s del doctor vacunando a un chico vestido con ropas humildes, incluyÃ³ a una mujer aristocrÃ¡tica, seÃ±alando asÃ­ que las enfermedades infecciosas no distinguen clases sociales. Desde la FundaciÃ³n aseguraron que mÃ¡s allÃ¡ del tema propuesto, â€œlos artistas contaron con total libertadâ€, y revelÃ³ tambiÃ©n que a algunos se les pagÃ³ una pequeÃ±a suma para cubrir los gastos de la obra y otros colaboraron por puro altruismoâ€.

La campaÃ±a inundÃ³ las redes sociales incitando a la reflexiÃ³n y tratando de llamar la atenciÃ³n sobre la falta de acceso a las vacunas que sufren millones de niÃ±os en todo el mundo: segÃºn datos arrojados por la Alianza Global para las Vacunas (GAVI), cada 20 segundos muere un chico por falta de inmunizaciÃ³n. Las obras conformaron una exposiciÃ³n curada â€“algunas se vendieronâ€“ a finales de enero, en el marco del encuentro que GAVI realiza cada aÃ±o en BerlÃ­n, destinado a la recolecciÃ³n de fondos para sus proyectos, y que en esta ocasiÃ³n rompiÃ³ todos los rÃ©cords de recaudaciÃ³n al conseguir 7.500 millones de dÃ³lares destinados a la investigaciÃ³n y a la vacunaciÃ³n de 300 millones de niÃ±os en el mundo. La artÃ­stica idea de los Gates consiguiÃ³ 1.500 millones de dÃ³lares adicionales que tendrÃ¡n igual destino.

Hay quien sostiene que el arte puede cambiar el mundo. Para otros esa no es mÃ¡s que una idea romÃ¡ntica. Son opiniones. Lo que estÃ¡ claro es que el arte es una caja de resonancia de los problemas de las sociedades que lo generan y tambiÃ©n un excelente vehÃ­culo de exposiciÃ³n y protesta. Por otro lado, las cifras son sin duda un dato objetivo y, en esta ocasiÃ³n, el resultado es esperanzador. Y si el arte no puede cambiar el mundo, el dinero que genera sÃ­ puede ayudar a convertirlo en un lugar un poco mÃ¡s seguro.

Clarin.com

