Bill Gates apuesta al arte para concientizar sobre las vacunas

â€œInternet no salvarÃ¡ el mundo, es mÃ¡s importante la
vacuna contra la malariaâ€. AsÃ explicÃ³ el creador de Microsoft, Bill Gates, el objetivo de la campaÃ±a online The art of savingÂ a life (â€œEl arte de salvar una vidaâ€), el nuevo proyecto de la FundaciÃ³n que lleva su nombre. La FundaciÃ³n Melinda & Bill Gates apuesta a sensibilizar a la poblaciÃ³n sobre la importancia de las vacunas en la erradicaciÃ³n de enfermedades infecciosas. La novedad es que, para ello, el matrimonio acudiÃ³ al arte, ese poderoso vehÃculo del cambio.
La campaÃ±a fue lanzada a principios de enero, poco antes de que en los Estados Unidos hubiera un brote de sarampiÃ³n â€“con mÃ¡s de 100 casosâ€“ que comenzÃ³ en Disney y que revelÃ³ la alarmante negativa de algunos padres a vacunar a sus hijos. Es la primera vez que los Gates deciden poner el arte al servicio de una causa y, como resultado, mÃ¡s de 30 reconocidos artistas de todo el mundo se han unido a la propuesta. Se trata de un conjunto multidisciplinar de piezas (mÃºsica, cine, fotografÃa, video y escultura), que refleja escenas histÃ³ricas de algunos de los principales hitos cientÃficos de la vacunaciÃ³n, al tiempo que trata el tema de la polio, la viruela, el VIH, la malaria, el Ã©bola y otras enfermedades infecciosas.
Al navegar por la galerÃa virtual, en la web artofsavingalife.com, se pueden ver todos los trabajos. Como el de la fotÃ³grafa estadounidense Annie Leibovitz, que presenta una imagen en blanco y negro de un grupo de cientÃficos vinculados al desarrollo de importantes vacunas. O la del brasileÃ±o Sebastiao Salgado, que fotografiÃ³ a un grupo de niÃ±os en un centro de rehabilitaciÃ³n e investigaciÃ³n de India. Tampoco pasa inadvertida la obra del brasileÃ±o Vik Muniz, que creÃ³ un mural que, a primera vista, pareciera ser un papel de pared de patrÃ³n floreado, pero que no es otra cosa que la imagen microscÃ³pica de cÃ©lulas infectadas con viruela. La fotÃ³grafa australiana Alice Sinclair homenajeÃ³ al doctor Edward Jenner, quien en 1796 descubriÃ³ la vacuna contra la viruela, la primera de la Historia. La artista compuso un retablo donde, ademÃ¡s del doctor vacunando a un chico vestido con ropas humildes, incluyÃ³ a una mujer aristocrÃ¡tica, seÃ±alando asÃ que las enfermedades infecciosas no distinguen clases sociales. Desde la FundaciÃ³n aseguraron que mÃ¡s allÃ¡ del tema propuesto, â€œlos artistas contaron con total libertadâ€, y revelÃ³ tambiÃ©n que a algunos se les pagÃ³ una pequeÃ±a suma para cubrir los gastos de la obra y otros colaboraron por puro altruismoâ€.
La campaÃ±a inundÃ³ las redes sociales incitando a la reflexiÃ³n y tratando de llamar la atenciÃ³n sobre la falta de acceso a las vacunas que sufren millones de niÃ±os en todo el mundo: segÃºn datos arrojados por la Alianza Global para las Vacunas (GAVI), cada 20 segundos muere un chico por falta de inmunizaciÃ³n. Las obras conformaron una exposiciÃ³n curada â€“algunas se vendieronâ€“ a finales de enero, en el marco del encuentro que GAVI realiza cada aÃ±o en BerlÃn, destinado a la recolecciÃ³n de fondos para sus proyectos, y que en esta ocasiÃ³n rompiÃ³ todos los rÃ©cords de recaudaciÃ³n al conseguir 7.500 millones de dÃ³lares destinados a la investigaciÃ³n y a la vacunaciÃ³n de 300 millones de niÃ±os en el mundo. La artÃstica idea de los Gates consiguiÃ³ 1.500 millones de dÃ³lares adicionales que tendrÃ¡n igual destino.
Hay quien sostiene que el arte puede cambiar el mundo. Para otros esa no es mÃ¡s que una idea romÃ¡ntica. Son opiniones. Lo que estÃ¡ claro es que el arte es una caja de resonancia de los problemas de las sociedades que lo generan y tambiÃ©n un excelente vehÃculo de exposiciÃ³n y protesta. Por otro lado, las cifras son sin duda un dato objetivo y, en esta ocasiÃ³n, el resultado es esperanzador. Y si el arte no puede cambiar el mundo, el dinero que genera sÃ puede ayudar a convertirlo en un lugar un poco mÃ¡s seguro.
Clarin.com
zLmG5N Thanks so much for the blog article.Thanks Again. Will read on click here
I think this is a real great blog.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Really wonderful info can be found on web site.
wow, awesome post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Pretty! This has been an incredibly wonderful article. Many thanks for providing this info.
Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Great. I am also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your hard work.
I think this is a real great article post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on
I truly appreciate this post. Really Great.
outstanding write-up A a greater level really wonderful along with utilitarian information employing this site, likewise My own partner and we think your style is composed with fantastic works.
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, as well as the content!
Very good article post.Really thank you! Really Great. anal pictures
This is a topic which is near to my heart Take care! Where are your contact details though?
Wow, great blog.Much thanks again. Want more.
In the great I always visit your blog everyday to read new topics.,:~-~
you have a fantastic weblog right here! would you like to make some invite posts on my blog?
This blog was how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I ave found something that helped me. Cheers!
Well I really enjoyed reading it. This information provided by you is very constructive for accurate planning.
you will discover so lots of careers to pick out from however the unemployment rate currently have risen::
Your style is so unique compared to other people I have read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just bookmark this site.
This is one awesome blog.Really thank you! Will read on…
There as noticeably a bundle to find out about this. I assume you made sure good points in features also.
LANCEL SACS A MAIN ??????30????????????????5??????????????? | ????????
internet slowing down How can I drive more traffic to my railroad blog?
Really enjoyed this blog article.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Really enjoyed this post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
You made some decent points there. I did a search on the subject and found most individuals will approve with your blog.
Very good blog post.Thanks Again. Will read on…
Im grateful for the post.Thanks Again. Cool.
Really informative blog.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Enjoyed every bit of your article.Really thank you! Really Cool.
A big thank you for your blog post.Really thank you! Great.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog article. Really Great.
A round of applause for your blog article. Will read on…
Utterly composed articles, Really enjoyed reading through.
Very good article.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Thanks a lot for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
You, my pal, ROCK! I found exactly the info I already searched everywhere and simply could not find it. What an ideal web site.
I would like to follow everything new you have to post.
If you are interested to learn Web optimization techniques then you have to read this article, I am sure you will obtain much more from this article on the topic of Web optimization.
Very nice article. I definitely appreciate this website. Thanks!
You completed a few fine points there. I did a search on the matter and found mainly people will have the same opinion with your blog.
I really liked your blog.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
What as Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I ave found It absolutely useful and it has aided me out loads. I am hoping to contribute & help other customers like its helped me. Good job.
Wow, wonderful weblog structure! How long have you ever been running a blog for? you made blogging glance easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, let alone the content material!
Im obliged for the blog post.Much thanks again. Will read on
Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is excellent, let alone the content!
This site is the greatest. You have a new fan! I can at wait for the next update, bookmarked!
Wow! This can be one particular of the most helpful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Excellent. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.
posts from you later on as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has motivated me to get
Just to let you know your blog looks a little bit unusual on Firefox on my notebook with Linux.
I appreciate you sharing this blog post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Wow, great post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
This is one awesome article.Thanks Again. Want more.
Say, you got a nice blog article.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Im obliged for the blog.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Very good post. I am dealing with a few of these issues as well..
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic post. Really Great.
It is best to take part in a contest for among the best blogs on the web. I all recommend this site!
Thanks-a-mundo for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article. Fantastic.
Thank you ever so for you blog post.Really thank you! Want more.
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog.Really thank you! Will read on…
Great, thanks for sharing this blog post.Thanks Again. Awesome.
wow, awesome blog.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Personalized promotional product When giving business gifts give gifts that reflect you in addition to your company as image
Since the admin of this web page is working, no question very soon it will be well-known, due to its quality contents.|
Thanks so much for the article. Awesome.
Really enjoyed this blog post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
I see something truly special in this internet site.
Just Browsing While I was browsing today I saw a excellent post about
This is a topic which is close to my heart Many thanks! Where are your contact details though?
I went over this site and I believe you have a lot of great information, saved to my bookmarks (:.
Im grateful for the blog.Thanks Again. Want more.
Very good article. I definitely appreciate this website. Keep writing!
My brother suggested I may like this website. He used to be totally right.
What as up colleagues, how is everything, and what you wish for to say on the topic of this paragraph, in my view its in fact remarkable for me.
Muchos Gracias for your blog post.Thanks Again. Awesome.
Wow, great blog article.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
When someone writes an post he/she keeps the plan of a user in
seeking extra of your magnificent post. Also, I ave shared your web site in my social networks
Thanks so much for the blog.Thanks Again.
really excellent post, i undoubtedly actually like this incredible web-site, go on it
pretty valuable material, overall I think this is worth a bookmark, thanks
Well I sincerely liked studying it. This information offered by you is very helpful for accurate planning.
Very nice write-up. I absolutely appreciate this site. Stick with it!
Im thankful for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
You are my intake, I own few web logs and very sporadically run out from brand . Analyzing humor is like dissecting a frog. Few people are interested and the frog dies of it. by E. B. White.
Red your weblog put up and liked it. Have you ever considered about guest posting on other relevant blogs comparable to your website?
Thankyou for this post, I am a big big fan of this site would like to continue updated.
write about here. Again, awesome website!
Thank you ever so for you article.Really thank you! Cool.
usually posts some very exciting stuff like this. If you
I value the article.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
I loved your blog article. Much obliged.
Great blog article.Thanks Again. Awesome.
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this write-up and the rest of the website is extremely good.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
I think other site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and wonderful user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!
Major thanks for the post.Thanks Again. Fantastic. ventolin
voyance gratuite immediate WALSH | ENDORA
Incredible points. Sound arguments. Keep up the amazing effort.
Wow, that as what I was searching for, what a material! present here at this weblog, thanks admin of this web page.
Really informative blog.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Understanding whаА аЂаt you un?erstand no? out of
You made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for the subject and found most people will consent with your blog.
Major thankies for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
I think, that you commit an error. I can defend the position. Write to me in PM, we will communicate.
It as hard to come by experienced people on this topic, however, you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Thanks so much for the blog article.Really thank you! Will read on
we came across a cool web-site that you may well appreciate. Take a search when you want
So pleased to possess discovered this submit.. I appreciate you posting your perspective.. Recognize the value of the entry you available.. So pleased to get identified this post..
Thanks again for the blog.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Thanks so much for the blog article.Much thanks again.
I think this is a real great post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
I think this is a real great article post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Thanks for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on
Valuable information. Lucky me I found your site by accident, and I am shocked why this accident did not happened earlier! I bookmarked it.
Wow, great blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
It as really a nice and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this useful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Keep аАааАТаЂТem coming you all do such a great job at such Concepts can at tell you how much I, for one appreciate all you do!
There as certainly a great deal to learn about this issue. I love all of the points you have made.
Very good article.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…
Really informative blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Thanks for the article, how may i make is so that We get a message whenever there is a new revise?
Thanks for a marvelous posting! I actually enjoyed
Really enjoyed this post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Roulette Table Planer! Bygg din egen Casino!
Very good article post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
There is visibly a bundle to identify about this. I think you made some nice points in features also.
There is certainly a great deal to find out about this topic. I really like all the points you made.
Please let me know if you are looking for a article writer for your site. You have some really great posts and I feel I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I ad love
Awesome blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Thanks so much for the post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
That is a really good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Brief but very precise information Thanks for sharing this one. A must read post!
Wow! This can be one particular of the most helpful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Wonderful. I am also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.
Wow, fantastic weblog structure! How long have you ever been running a blog for? you make blogging look easy. The overall glance of your web site is excellent, as well as the content material!
Very neat article post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
wonderful post, very informative. I wonder why the other specialists of this sector don at notice this. You must continue your writing. I am confident, you ave a huge readers a base already!
You made some nice points there. I looked on the internet for the subject and found most people will agree with your website.
Really informative blog article.Much thanks again. Want more.
I think other website proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and great user pleasant style and design.
Really great info can be found on website.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog article.Thanks Again. Great.
This is a very good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Brief but very precise info Many thanks for sharing this one. A must read article!
Thanks for sharing this good post. Very interesting ideas! (as always, btw)
Im obliged for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
Wow! In the end I got a weblog from where I be able
Major thanks for the article post. Really Cool.
It as hard to come by knowledgeable people on this subject, however, you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Some really choice blog posts on this site, saved to favorites.
Thanks so much for the post.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you ever been running a blog for? you made running a blog glance easy. The whole look of your site is fantastic, as well as the content material!
There is visibly a bunch to realize about this. I feel you made various nice points in features also.
Thanks for writing such a good article, I stumbled onto your site and read a few posts. I like your style of writing
My blog site is in the exact same niche as yours and my visitors would certainly benefit from some of the
This particular blog is really entertaining additionally factual. I have found a lot of useful tips out of this source. I ad love to go back again soon. Thanks a bunch!
You made some really good points there. I looked on the net for more info about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.
Really enjoyed this blog post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
I loved your blog article. Fantastic.
Only wanna say that this is handy , Thanks for taking your time to write this.
Very neat article post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
What as up, I check your blogs regularly. Your story-telling style is awesome, keep it up!
Hey, thanks for the blog.Thanks Again. Fantastic.