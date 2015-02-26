Bill Gates apuesta al arte para concientizar sobre las vacunas

â€œInternet no salvarÃ¡ el mundo, es mÃ¡s importante la

vacuna contra la malariaâ€. AsÃ­ explicÃ³ el creador de Microsoft, Bill Gates, el objetivo de la campaÃ±a online The art of savingÂ a life (â€œEl arte de salvar una vidaâ€), el nuevo proyecto de la FundaciÃ³n que lleva su nombre. La FundaciÃ³n Melinda & Bill Gates apuesta a sensibilizar a la poblaciÃ³n sobre la importancia de las vacunas en la erradicaciÃ³n de enfermedades infecciosas. La novedad es que, para ello, el matrimonio acudiÃ³ al arte, ese poderoso vehÃ­culo del cambio.

La campaÃ±a fue lanzada a principios de enero, poco antes de que en los Estados Unidos hubiera un brote de sarampiÃ³n â€“con mÃ¡s de 100 casosâ€“ que comenzÃ³ en Disney y que revelÃ³ la alarmante negativa de algunos padres a vacunar a sus hijos. Es la primera vez que los Gates deciden poner el arte al servicio de una causa y, como resultado, mÃ¡s de 30 reconocidos artistas de todo el mundo se han unido a la propuesta. Se trata de un conjunto multidisciplinar de piezas (mÃºsica, cine, fotografÃ­a, video y escultura), que refleja escenas histÃ³ricas de algunos de los principales hitos cientÃ­ficos de la vacunaciÃ³n, al tiempo que trata el tema de la polio, la viruela, el VIH, la malaria, el Ã©bola y otras enfermedades infecciosas.