Benedicto reaparece para el AÃ±o Jubilar

CRC07 CIUDAD DEL VATICANO 08/12/2015.- El papa Francisco (i) saluda al papa emÃ©rito Benedicto XVI (c) antes de la ceremonia de apertura de la Puerta Santa con motivo de la inauguraciÃ³n del Jubileo Extraordinario de la Misericordia, en el Vaticano, hoy, 8 de diciembre de 2015. El papa Francisco afirmÃ³ hoy, antes de abrir la Puerta Santa, que el Jubileo Extraordinario de la Misericordia que se celebrarÃ¡ hasta el prÃ³ximo 20 de noviembre, "serÃ¡ un aÃ±o para crecer en la convicciÃ³n de la misericordia". EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

El papa Francisco instÃ³ este martes a la Iglesia â€œa abrirse al mundoâ€ durante la misa de inauguraciÃ³n en la plaza de San Pedro del Jubileo â€œde la misericordia y el perdÃ³nâ€, momento culminante de su pontificado.

Al tÃ©rmino de la misa, el Papa abriÃ³ en forma solemne y hablando en italiano â€“y no en latÃ­n como es la tradiciÃ³n,â€“ la puerta santa de la basÃ­lica, que permanece sellada a cal y canto todo el aÃ±o. Al ritual asistiÃ³ el papa emÃ©rito Benedicto XVI, de 88 aÃ±os. AsÃ­, por primera vez en la historia, dos Papas inauguraron un jubileo.

La ceremonia, a la que asistieron unas 70 mil personas, entre ellas el primer ministro italiano Matteo Renzi y el presidente de la RepÃºblica, Sergio Mattarrella, asÃ­ como representantes diplomÃ¡ticos de todo el mundo, se iniciÃ³ con el canto Salve madre MarÃ­a y fue transmitida en directo por televisiÃ³n en numerosos paÃ­ses.

El primer jubileo de la era de Francisco ha estado marcado por las imponentes medidas de seguridad alrededor del Vaticano y en el casco histÃ³rico de Roma, tomadas tras los atentados de ParÃ­s que el 13 noviembre costaron la vida a 130 personas.

El Papa, de 78 aÃ±os, con el rostro serio y algo cansado, celebrÃ³ primero la misa desde un altar instalado frente a la explanada ante cientos de cardenales, obispos y sacerdotes, ademÃ¡s de fieles, muchos de ellos provenientes de toda Italia.

â€œHoy cruzando la puerta santa queremos tambiÃ©n recordar otra puerta que, hace 50 aÃ±os, los padres del Concilio Vaticano II abrieron hacia el mundo (â€¦). Fue un verdadero encuentro entre la Iglesia y los hombres de nuestro tiempoâ€. Para el Papa fue â€œun impulso misioneroâ€ para que la Iglesia â€œvuelva a tomar el camino para ir al encuentro de cada hombre allÃ­ donde vive: en su ciudad, en su casa, en el trabajoâ€.

INVITACIÃ“N PAPAL

El papa Francisco invitÃ³ a la Iglesia a recuperar el â€œespÃ­ritu del samaritanoâ€, para salir a proclamar la alegrÃ­a del amor al mundo, el perdÃ³n y la reconciliaciÃ³n. Poco despuÃ©s, durante el Ã¡ngelus pronunciado desde la ventana del palacio apostÃ³lico, pidiÃ³ un aplauso para Benedicto XVI, quien cruzÃ³ tambiÃ©n la puerta santa, e invitÃ³ a los fieles a â€œno tener miedo. DejÃ©monos acariciar por Dios, que es bueno y perdona todoâ€.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO